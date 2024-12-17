Mister Donut has revealed their 2025 Pokemon lucky bag lineup. The donut chain has been collaborating with Pokemon for its annual fukubukuro lucky bags since 2019. Fukubukuro are a Japanese New Year’s tradition, where various stores fill bags with (typically) mystery items.

List of Contents: How to Make a Reservation Limited Edition Collaboration Donuts Tier 1 Contents Tier 2 Contents Related Posts

How to Make a Reservation

Mister Donut’s Pokemon lucky bags are no secret, you can see exactly what you’re going to get. This year the bags will be offered at two tiers, with exclusive merchandise created specifically for this end-of-year celebration. The annual collaboration is extremely popular and reservations are now open to claim your lucky bag ahead of time. Select your preferred store location for pick-up and make a reservation online through the Mister Donut website or app. Don’t worry if you can’t secure a bag now, you still have a chance to buy this fukubukuro in-store on December 26 nationwide.

Limited Edition Collaboration Donuts

While you wait for release day, you can enjoy the limited-edition collaboration donuts as well. Mister Donut creates specially decorated donuts to match with the annual character theme. This year’s featured Pokemon are Diglett (Digda in Japanese) and Dugtrio. You can pick up a “Pon de Digda” donut, a signature Mister Donut pon de ring topped with white chocolate, chocolate crunch and custard cream. In the middle of the donut hole sits Diglett, made from caramel-flavored choux pastry coated in chocolate and filled with whipped cream.

As a mobile order exclusive, you can also order a Dugtrio donut. An evolution of Diglett, the Digtrio donut is made of churro dough coated in chocolate and topped with custard cream— and three choux pastry Digletts.

Other collaboration donuts include the classic Pikachu donut with whipped cream and caramel custard, a Pokeball choux pastry donut with white chocolate and strawberry sugar, a “Jump Out” Pikachu custard ring and a “Jump Out” Dugtrio caramel ring. The “Jump Out” donuts come in a special plastic sleeve, designed to look like Pikachu and Dugtrio are jumping out of the donut hole.

Tier 1 Contents

The tier one lucky bag, priced at ¥3500, includes a zipper pouch and tote bag. The fabric print features the characters Pikachu, Diglett, Dugtrio, Sandshrew (Sando in Japanese), Lechonk (Guruton), Bunnelby (Horubee) and Onix (Iwaku) peeking through various donuts.

The lucky bag also includes a voucher for 20 donuts. With the voucher, you can choose any 20 donuts priced up to ¥198— giving it a value of ¥3960, already topping the value of the lucky bag itself.

Tier 2 Contents

Tier two, priced at ¥6000, includes a reusable shopping bag, a bath towel, a set of three folders and a schedule book. The merchandise continues the Pokemon and donuts motif with characters popping out from the pastries. The schedule book comes with five interchangeable cover designs.

This lucky bag comes with even more donuts with a voucher for any 35 donuts up to ¥198— a total value of ¥6930. You can link the voucher to the Mister Donut app, and share your free donuts with multiple accounts. Or— keep them all for yourself.