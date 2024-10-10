Police are investigating if there’s a connection between seven different robberies that have taken place throughout the Kanto region over the past month. Homes in Saitama and Tokyo, as well as shops in Kanagawa and Chiba, have been targeted in violent attacks by small groups. They broke in and threatened inhabitants or staff, before fleeing with money or goods.

Violent Crimes Terrorize Tokyo and Beyond

Police suspect the robbers may have been recruited to work what are known as yami baito (dark part-time jobs). They assaulted and robbed an elderly couple in Tokorozawa city, Saitama, and attacked a woman in her 60s in Kokubunji city, Tokyo, which left her severely injured.

Yesterday, Shigeyuki Tani, Director of the Criminal Affairs Bureau at the National Police Agency, addressed the severity of the situation, noting that the recent crimes have “significantly affected the public’s sense of safety.” He directed the police to focus not only on the perpetrators but also those orchestrating the crimes from behind the scenes.

The cases that spurred this heightened response occurred between September 18 and October 1, when robbers broke into four residences across Tokyo and Saitama, assaulting victims with blunt objects and stealing cash.

In other incidents, pawn shops in Kanagawa and Chiba were targeted, leaving employees injured. The suspects arrested in these cases admitted to applying for yami baito and receiving instructions through high-anonymity communication apps.

Adding to the growing complexity of the investigation, Fukuoka Prefectural Police are also involved following the arrest of a suspect from the region, who was wanted for his involvement in the robbery in Tokorozawa.

What is a Yami Baito?

The term “yami baito” refers to a growing trend in Japan where workers are recruited through online platforms or social media to perform illegal activities under the guise of part-time work. This kind of work typically offers high wages and quick cash, attracting young people, students, or those facing financial hardship. Jobs include theft, fraud, or in this case, orchestrated robbery.

As online recruitment becomes more sophisticated, it has become increasingly difficult for the authorities to track down organizers and participants in these schemes. The anonymity provided by encrypted communication apps such as Telegram and Discord has allowed ringleaders to remotely direct recruits, as seen in this latest string of robberies.

The rise of yami baito also poses a significant challenge to law enforcement, as it can involve individuals with little to no criminal background, making detection and prevention more complex.

