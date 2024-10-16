Close your eyes and picture a piece of sushi. What does it look like? For many, the answer is a slice of raw fish on rice. And while that is a popular form of the dish, sushi is by no means limited to seafood. In fact, as “sushi” refers only to the vinegared rice base, the options for toppings are limited only by your imagination and the ingredients on hand.

While traditional vegetable-based options like kappa-maki (cucumber rolls) and natto-maki (fermented bean rolls) can be found at regular sushi shops and even on convenience store shelves, there is an ever-increasing variety of veggie-based sushi popping up at dedicated vegan sushi shops, regular chain sushi shops and even izakaya. For vegans, vegetarians and anyone else who doesn’t eat raw fish, this is the best kind of news, as it means they can enjoy spectacular gourmet sushi in its country of origin.

Salivating just thinking about what you might find? Read on to get to know five restaurants where you can indulge in some of Tokyo’s top vegan- and vegetarian-friendly sushi, from traditional bites to wildly innovative morsels.



New Kid on the Block: Vegan Sushi Tokyo, Shibuya

Vegan Sushi Tokyo is a breath of fresh air. This newly opened sushi restaurant, featuring menu items that soar far beyond standard veggie-based sushi, is the sort of spot that Tokyo’s been crying out for. The shop is aimed mainly at Tokyo’s foreign community, but don’t let its touristy vibe put you off. Instead, revel in the open atmosphere, one where you’re encouraged to ask questions about what you’re eating and drinking, unlike some omakase sushi restaurants. Best of all, it’s completely vegan!

Vegan Sushi Tokyo’s inventive menu takes the quest for innovation to heart. The restaurant, run by chef Ko Tanimizu, serves creative vegetable-based imitations of popular nigiri sushi, including a pumpkin paste “sea urchin,” veggie “salmon roe” and even fake eel “kabayaki” made from tofu and yam.

The shop’s increasing popularity means that it can get crowded. We strongly recommend making a reservation.

Izakaya With Vegan Options: Gonpachi, Nishi-Azabu

Make like Uma Thurman in Kill Bill and get yourself to Gonpachi Nishi-Azabu. Since the popular restaurant added vegan sushi to its offerings a few years ago, it’s become a reliable option for vegans and vegetarians in the capital. Sometimes the menu sells out, however, so be sure to call ahead and confirm before making the trip to Nishi-Azabu.

Gonpachi’s vegan sushi is a simple and elegant selection of six nigiri topped with ingredients like myoga (Japanese ginger), grilled shiitake and baby scallion. The myoga is particularly special, as it’s an ingredient that’s hard to find outside of Japan. The sushi comes on a fine platter with vegan soy sauce for dipping and pickled ginger for cleansing your palate.

Gonpachi is especially good for large groups and those who thrive in a buzzing atmosphere.

Vegan Omakase Sushi: Veggie Tempo & Sushi, Yoyogi

If you’re after fancy sushi served omakase-style, the reservation-only Veggie Tempo & Sushi is an exceptional choice. Run by an organic fruit and vegetable company in partnership with a former Sushi Yuu chef and a French chef-slash-sommelier, Veggie Tempo is an extra-special way to enjoy vegan sushi.

Choose from three different courses when making your reservation. The light course, currently priced at ¥6,600, comes with six different nigiri, three appetizers, soup, seasonal tempura, a main dish and a mini dessert. Each piece is crafted to delight; from the delicate zucchini nigiri to the mushroom nigiri, this is sushi that elevates humble vegetables to celebratory levels.

Veggie Tempo & Sushi — an absolute treat for non-vegans, too — books up fast, so make sure to get your dates locked in. You’ll also want to read the rules before you go, being sure to note that arriving on time is paramount.

Best Conveyor Belt Sushi Chain: Sushiro

Sushiro is a chain where you can procure vegan sushi “from the belt.” Being a vegan at a sushi shop is surprisingly good, and great value, too! You can eat maki sushi with fillings like kanpyo (pickled gourd), cucumber and natto, as well as gunkan sushi stuffed with ingredients like natto and okra. Sushiro also serves izakaya classics, including edamame beans and french fries, and pineapple — the perfect sweet treat to round off your meal. Another great conveyor belt sushi chain is Hamazushi.

Best Chain Sushi: Sushi Zanmai

Sushi Zanmai is a beloved sushi chain that’s been operating in key locations across Tokyo for over 20 years. Originally opened in the upmarket Chuo ward in 2001, Sushi Zanmai has branched out across the city. The chain is known for its tuna, but if you fancy eating vegan and don’t mind that the shop also serves fish, then I highly recommend a visit. We confirmed directly with Sushi Zanmai’s head office that its soy sauce doesn’t contain fish stock.

Sushi Zanmai is open every day of the year and is frequented by locals keen for cheap, good-quality sushi. Aside from the vegan-friendly classic makizushi options we’ve mentioned elsewhere, the chain has several rarer varieties on offer, like a chive nigiri (ask for it without the katsuo flakes), a blue seaweed nigiri and even dessert. The citrus sorbet makes a great finisher.

