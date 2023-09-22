Delicious, creamy broth. Chewy noodles with just the right texture. I loved ramen as soon as I got to Tokyo. Vegetable ramen without the chashu (braised pork) was perfect. I innocently enjoyed this naughty bowl after late night hangouts, occasionally for lunch. After a month or so, though, the bubble burst, as it turned out to be broth made from the bones of dead animals. Mortified, I went on a hunt for ramen all around Tokyo, trying all the vegan ramen I could. Ramen with avocado on top, aburi (flame seared) ramen, noodles with wheat gluten in place of chashu. After much experimentation, trekking around back alleys, train stations and department stores, I decided to come up with this subjective list of Tokyo’s best vegan ramen.
Skip Ahead:
Uzu RamenEat your vegan ramen inside a TeamLab exhibit at Uzu Ramen.
|Location
|
Uzu Ramen
Get Directions →
|More Info
|Website →
T's Tan TanSeminal vegan ramen shop located inside the barriers of Tokyo Station, serving flavorsome vegan ramen in a variety of styles.
|Location
|
T’s Tan Tan
Get Directions →
|More Info
|Website →
Ippudo Plant Based StudioShinjuku's vegan version of the popular chain store.
|Location
|
Ippudo Plant Based Studio
Get Directions →
|More Info
|Website →
Bassa Nova HarajukuRamen shop serving both vegan and non-vegan options. Famed for its beetroot ramen.
|Location
|
Bassa Nova Harajuku
Get Directions →
|More Info
|Website →
ChabuzenVegan food therapy restaurant, Chabuzen, is a rickety shop serving health-conscious vegan foods, mainly ramen.
|Location
|
Chabuzen
Get Directions →
|More Info
|Website →