Delicious, creamy broth. Chewy noodles with just the right texture. I loved ramen as soon as I got to Tokyo. Vegetable ramen without the chashu (braised pork) was perfect. I innocently enjoyed this naughty bowl after late night hangouts, occasionally for lunch. After a month or so, though, the bubble burst, as it turned out to be broth made from the bones of dead animals. Mortified, I went on a hunt for ramen all around Tokyo, trying all the vegan ramen I could. Ramen with avocado on top, aburi (flame seared) ramen, noodles with wheat gluten in place of chashu. After much experimentation, trekking around back alleys, train stations and department stores, I decided to come up with this subjective list of Tokyo’s best vegan ramen.

Uzu Ramen Eat your vegan ramen inside a TeamLab exhibit at Uzu Ramen.

T's Tan Tan Seminal vegan ramen shop located inside the barriers of Tokyo Station, serving flavorsome vegan ramen in a variety of styles.

Ippudo Plant Based Studio Shinjuku's vegan version of the popular chain store.

Bassa Nova Harajuku Ramen shop serving both vegan and non-vegan options. Famed for its beetroot ramen.

Chabuzen Vegan food therapy restaurant, Chabuzen, is a rickety shop serving health-conscious vegan foods, mainly ramen.

