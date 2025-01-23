Jojo’s fans, it’s time to “stand” up! Sapporo Beer has just announced that their brand Yebisu Beer will be collaborating with legendary manga artist Hirohiko Araki. Araki is best known for his manga series, Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure.

Original Artwork by Hirohiko Araki

The collaboration will feature Yebisu Beer cans with designs specially crafted by Araki himself. The designs are a modern take on classic beer posters that typically feature beautiful women, advertising that has been in Japan since the Meiji era. Two designs are available, one for the 350 ml can and one for the 500 ml can. The smaller can has a pink haired woman in an equally pink kimono with a tray of two Yebisu beers by her side. The larger can has a dark haired woman in a white kimono, also with a freshly poured Yebisu beer by her side.

The prices for these cans are the same as regular Yebisu beer (¥265 for 350 ml and ¥347 for 500 ml) which means the price for looking as cool as Jotaro Joestar comes at a bargain price of: free.

While it’s fair to say that Jojo’s and beer go hand in hand, what really was the spark for this collaboration? The answer is synergy. According to Sapporo Beer, Araki, who embodies the feeling of wanting to surprise and impress people with his original art style, was a perfect match for the spirit of Yebisu beer, which is to keep challenging itself without being bound by existing beer styles.

Where To Find the Hirohiko Araki x Yebisu Beer Collaboration

This unique beer beer will be available starting from February 12, 2025 across convenience stores and supermarkets across Japan.

