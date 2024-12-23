Calling all Neon Genesis Evangelion fans! McDonald’s Japan has announced a limited-edition collaboration featuring transforming mecha toys that go from McDonalds’s staples to giant robots. Find out how to get your hands on these epic collectibles.

Big Macs and Bigger Mechas

While the toys start off looking inconspicuously like a soft drink, a burger and french fries, they are able to morph into EVA Unit 00, EVA Unit 01 and EVA Unit 02.

While these look like they could be McDonald’s Happy Meal toys, they are actually offered as their own separate item on the menu. McDonald’s is calling this the “McDonald’s Evangelion Value Set” which includes all three toys for ¥3,900. A full Evangelion-themed commercial was even made.

これは…マックのエヴァ!? 抽選販売応募開始！ 応募は動画をタップ — マクドナルド (@McDonaldsJapan) December 19, 2024

How To Get the Evangelion x McDonald’s Japan Collaboration Toys

Like most good things in Japan, you’re going to have to register for a lottery that will give you the chance to purchase these hot items. To do this, interested participants will have to download the official McDonald’s Japan app and register via scanning a QR code which can be found here. The registration period starts now and will end on January 10, 2025. Winners, or rather, eligible purchasers, will be informed on January 16 and can pick up their sets between January 20 and January 26, 2025.

If you don’t end up being selected in the lottery, don’t fret too much. While this is their first collaboration, it doesn’t seem like it will be their last. McDonald’s has hinted at an upcoming project which will likely include actually consumable food items themed around Evangelion as well.

