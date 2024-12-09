Looking for an anime event to nerd out at? We’ve got you covered with the best anime and manga events happening across Tokyo. Take a look at all of the exciting anime-themed pop-up shops, cafes and art exhibitions in our list below.

Jujutsu Kaisen Domain Expansion Square Pop-Up The Jujutsu Kaisen fever never stops. This exciting pop-up store has been touring all over Japan and will now be descending upon Tokyo with all of its limited merch goodness. Date & Time Dec 13, 2024-Jan 13, 2025・11:00-21:00・31st December hours: 11:00-18:00, 1st January: Closed, 2nd January hours: 10:00-20:00, 3rd January hours: 11:00-20:00 Price Free Location Ikebukuro Parco More Info Free to enter. Merchandise must be purchased separately More Details

Gintama 20th Anniversary Exhibition Gintama fans, your time is here! An exhibition is happening to commemorate 20 years of this sci-fi comedy manga by Sorachi Hideaki. Date & Time Dec 14, 2024-Jan 17, 2025・10:00-20:00・*Last admission is 30 minutes before closing Price From ¥1,000 Location Ikebukuro Sunshine City Exhibition Hall A More Details

Ranma 1/2 "Nekohanten" Collaboration Cafe Ranma 1/2 is back with a brand new anime series that brings all of our favorite characters back with modern animation. Commemorate this hilarious anime by checking out it's "Nekohanten" pop-up cafe. The cafe will offer food and drinks, including dessert, all inspired by character from the series Date & Time Dec 27, 2024-Feb 16, 2025・10:00-21:00・Opening and closing times may be subject to change based on Shibuya PARCO's business hours Price Free Location Shibuya Parco 6F TOKYO PARADE goods&cafe More Info Free to enter. Food and drinks must be purchased separately More Details

Haikyu!! The Dumpster Battle Art Exhibition This Haikyu!! exhibit will feature original drawings and drafts to commemorate the film "Haikyuu!! The Movie: The Dumpster Battle." Date & Time Dec 27, 2024-Jan 22, 2025・11:00-20:00 Price Free Location Matsuya Ginza More Details

Dandadan Pop-Up Store We can't get enough of Dandadan and we know you can't either so be sure to check out this exciting pop-up store. In collaboration with Marimo Craft, this event will feature a cool line up of anime goods with all of your favorite Dandadan characters on it. Date & Time Nov 29-Dec 12・10:00-20:00 Price Free Location Tokyo Station Ichibangai Tokyo Character Street More Info Free to enter. Merchandise must be purchased separately More Details

Prince of Tennis x Tokyo Tower Collaboration Prince of Tennis is back with a brand new anime titled "The New Prince of Tennis" and what better way to celebrate the comeback of this exciting sports series than with an exhibition at Tokyo Tower! This particular event is themed as the "Autumn Off-School Training Camp Edition" which showcases Echizen Ryoma and the rest of the cast heading off to training in sportswear. Date & Time Nov 15-Dec 15・12:00-20:00 Price TBC Location Tokyo Tower More Details

Gundam SEED FREEDOM × Tower Records Cafe Commemorate the release of the Blu-ray and DVD versions of Mobile Suit Gundam SEED FREEDOM with an exclusive collaboration cafe. Held in conjunction with the Tower Records cafe, fans will be able to enjoy a collaboration menu inspired by the world of Gundam SEED, as well as receive novelty gifts. Date & Time Nov 28-Dec 20・10:30-21:00 Price From ¥800 Location Tower Records Café Shibuya More Info Food and drinks are not included in the reservation fee and must be purchased separately More Details

Jujutsu Kaisen x Skytree Exhibit Jujutsu Kaisen is having a collaboration exhibit at Tokyo Skytree. You'll be able to take photos with characters, experience collaboration-only menus and purchase exclusive limited goods! The windows of the observation deck will transform into a Jujutsu Kaisen visual extravaganza. Date & Time Sep 25-Dec 22・10:00-21:00 Price From ¥2,600 for adults. Student admission at a discount. Location Tokyo Skytree More Details

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Hashira Exhibition This Demon Slayer exhibition will explore the charms and personalities of all nine of the hashira who each have their own backstories. Date & Time Nov 2, 2024-Mar 2, 2025・10:00-20:00 Price From ¥1,000 for exhibition tickets Location CREATIVE MUSEUM TOKYO More Info Cafe tickets must be purchased separately More Details