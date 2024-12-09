Looking for an anime event to nerd out at? We’ve got you covered with the best anime and manga events happening across Tokyo. Take a look at all of the exciting anime-themed pop-up shops, cafes and art exhibitions in our list below.

Tokyo Anime and Manga Events in December

Jujutsu Kaisen Domain Expansion Square Pop-Up

The Jujutsu Kaisen fever never stops. This exciting pop-up store has been touring all over Japan and will now be descending upon Tokyo with all of its limited merch goodness.

Date & Time Dec 13, 2024-Jan 13, 2025・11:00-21:00・31st December hours: 11:00-18:00, 1st January: Closed, 2nd January hours: 10:00-20:00, 3rd January hours: 11:00-20:00
Price Free
Location Ikebukuro Parco
More Info Free to enter. Merchandise must be purchased separately

Gintama 20th Anniversary Exhibition

Gintama fans, your time is here! An exhibition is happening to commemorate 20 years of this sci-fi comedy manga by Sorachi Hideaki.

Date & Time Dec 14, 2024-Jan 17, 2025・10:00-20:00・*Last admission is 30 minutes before closing
Price From ¥1,000
Location Ikebukuro Sunshine City Exhibition Hall A

Ranma 1/2 "Nekohanten" Collaboration Cafe

Ranma 1/2 is back with a brand new anime series that brings all of our favorite characters back with modern animation. Commemorate this hilarious anime by checking out it's "Nekohanten" pop-up cafe. The cafe will offer food and drinks, including dessert, all inspired by character from the series

Date & Time Dec 27, 2024-Feb 16, 2025・10:00-21:00・Opening and closing times may be subject to change based on Shibuya PARCO's business hours
Price Free
Location Shibuya Parco 6F TOKYO PARADE goods&cafe
More Info Free to enter. Food and drinks must be purchased separately

Haikyu!! The Dumpster Battle Art Exhibition

This Haikyu!! exhibit will feature original drawings and drafts to commemorate the film "Haikyuu!! The Movie: The Dumpster Battle."

Date & Time Dec 27, 2024-Jan 22, 2025・11:00-20:00
Price Free
Location Matsuya Ginza

dandadan pop up

Dandadan Pop-Up Store

We can't get enough of Dandadan and we know you can't either so be sure to check out this exciting pop-up store. In collaboration with Marimo Craft, this event will feature a cool line up of anime goods with all of your favorite Dandadan characters on it.

Date & Time Nov 29-Dec 12・10:00-20:00
Price Free
Location Tokyo Station Ichibangai Tokyo Character Street
More Info Free to enter. Merchandise must be purchased separately

Prince of Tennis x Tokyo Tower Collaboration

Prince of Tennis is back with a brand new anime titled "The New Prince of Tennis" and what better way to celebrate the comeback of this exciting sports series than with an exhibition at Tokyo Tower! This particular event is themed as the "Autumn Off-School Training Camp Edition" which showcases Echizen Ryoma and the rest of the cast heading off to training in sportswear.

Date & Time Nov 15-Dec 15・12:00-20:00
Price TBC
Location Tokyo Tower

Gundam SEED FREEDOM × Tower Records Cafe

Commemorate the release of the Blu-ray and DVD versions of Mobile Suit Gundam SEED FREEDOM with an exclusive collaboration cafe. Held in conjunction with the Tower Records cafe, fans will be able to enjoy a collaboration menu inspired by the world of Gundam SEED, as well as receive novelty gifts.

Date & Time Nov 28-Dec 20・10:30-21:00
Price From ¥800
Location Tower Records Café Shibuya
More Info Food and drinks are not included in the reservation fee and must be purchased separately

Jujutsu Kaisen x Skytree Exhibit

Jujutsu Kaisen is having a collaboration exhibit at Tokyo Skytree. You'll be able to take photos with characters, experience collaboration-only menus and purchase exclusive limited goods! The windows of the observation deck will transform into a Jujutsu Kaisen visual extravaganza.

Date & Time Sep 25-Dec 22・10:00-21:00
Price From ¥2,600 for adults. Student admission at a discount.
Location Tokyo Skytree

demon slayer hashira exhibition

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Hashira Exhibition

This Demon Slayer exhibition will explore the charms and personalities of all nine of the hashira who each have their own backstories.

Date & Time Nov 2, 2024-Mar 2, 2025・10:00-20:00
Price From ¥1,000 for exhibition tickets
Location CREATIVE MUSEUM TOKYO
More Info Cafe tickets must be purchased separately

ONE PIECE ONLY

This unique One Piece exhibit will allow fans of the series to experience never-before-seen aspects from the manga.

Date & Time Oct 9, 2024-May 13, 2025・10:00-18:00
Price From ¥800
Location Tachikawa Play! Museum

