Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End has been one of the most popular anime of 2024. The series by Yamada Kanehito and Abe Tsukasa is known for its soothing pace and discussion of themes like youth, death, friendship and legacy. Thanks to the latest collaboration with casual wear brand GU, you can now take those comfy vibes with you wherever you go.

Clothes That Frieren H erself Would Wear

The collection consists of a variety of apparel and accessories, all designed with the anime in mind. One of the headline pieces is a baby blue pullover hoodie which features illustrations of the original party of heroes – Frieren, Himmel, Heiter and Eisen. This is contrasted with the grey sweater which instead features the new party of Frieren, Stark and Fern. There are also sweaters in other colors like beige and dark blue, which give off a slight college varsity vibe and also come with matching mimic socks and tote bag.

We really like the look of the white tote bag which also comes with a small mimic that doubles as both a keychain and a pouch that you can fold the tote bag into when you’re not using it. For the ultimate lazy day in (which Frieren would absolutely love), you can also pick up some loungewear clothing and pajamas that come with embroidered details. The clothing line is listed on the website under womens, but we dare say that anyone should feel free to rep Frieren. Apparel sizes come in XS-3XL.

Where To Get The Frieren x GU Collaboration

The Frieren x GU Collaboration will be available in Japan from December 13, 2024. Several limited GU stores will have advanced exhibits from November 29 to December 12. The GU Ginza Marronier Gate and Shibuya store will also have special decorations that retrace the memories of Frieren’s journey from the anime. For more information on the collaboration and a list of GU stores, check the website here.

