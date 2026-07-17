The summer season is in full swing at Tokyo Disney Resort. The theme park has brought back its special Summer Cool-off event, with new and exhilarating experiences on offer until September 14. Expect limited-run entertainment, refreshing menu items and updated attractions designed to help you beat the heat and bring joy to the whole family.

The summertime festivities overlap with Tokyo DisneySea’s Sparkling Jubilee, the park’s 25th anniversary celebration, which continues until March 2027. The combination of high-energy seasonal fun and this historic milestone turns the park into a spectacularly festive summer playground.

To help you navigate the season’s highlights, we’ve put together a guide covering everything you need to know to enjoy the new additions at Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea.

List of Contents: Summer-Exclusive Events at Tokyo Disneyland Summer-Exclusive Events at Tokyo DisneySea Summer Food and Drinks Get Special Summer Tickets

Summer-Exclusive Events at Tokyo Disneyland

Baymax’s Mission: Cool Down

A special summer parade, Baymax’s Mission: Cool Down is part of the park’s Get Soaked program, featuring high-energy splash zones designed to keep guests cool during Japan’s extreme summer heat.

Baymax, the cute nursing robot from Big Hero 6, is the star of the parade, tasked with raising everyone’s energy levels. He does so with floats that spray mist and jets of water to the beat of a catchy theme song created in collaboration with Japanese rock band Mrs. Green Apple.

Reach for the Stars: Everlasting Dreams

The nighttime castle projection and fireworks spectacular Reach for the Stars, which debuted in 2024, has been updated for the summer. The Everlasting Dreams version includes a new segment after the main show, with exclusive music, projections of various Disney characters against Cinderella’s castle and illuminated drones soaring through the night sky.

Updated Attractions

The Happy Ride with Baymax in Tomorrowland is one of the most popular rides in the park, with a unique fan culture. Not only is the spin ride itself a fun time, cast members and regular fans energetically dance along to the ride’s tracklist. To match the Mission: Cool Down parade, the Mrs. Green Apple song “Carrying Happiness (Tokyo Disney Resort Version)” will be added to the track list of six original songs that play at the attraction.

Under the Get Soaked program, Splash Mountain will go from a decent spatter to an absolute drenching. The Get Soaked Max Plus version of the ride promises to douse both riders and onlookers with dynamic splashes as guests plunge down the approximately 16-meter waterfall drop.

Gadget’s Go Coaster, a family-friendly roller coaster in Toontown, is also getting the Get Soaked treatment. The coaster will pass through water fountains for an extra thrill. Elsewhere in Toontown, you’ll find fire hydrants gone haywire at the Jolly Trolley depot, the perfect spot for families to enjoy beating the heat together in cooling mists and sprays of water.

Summer-Exclusive Events at Tokyo DisneySea

Get Soaked Harbor Splash

Crossing over to DisneySea, the port-themed park also has plenty of water-filled attractions, including the beautiful Mediterranean Harbor, featuring Venetian gondolas. During the summer, the harbor will shoot off jets of water.

Aquatopia Get Soaked Version

The Aquatopia ride in the Port Discovery area will permanently close on September 14, after 25 years of service. As a last goodbye, guests can enjoy the Get Soaked version of the ride, where the trackless watercrafts twirl unpredictably across a waterscape of sprays, geysers and whirlpools. Prepare to get soaked.

Summer Food and Drinks

Both parks will serve a refreshing array of menu items, with new limited-edition food and drinks.

Invigorating Summer Dishes

The summer menu’s chilled offerings are a delicious way to cool yourself from the inside out.

The new recommended set at Grandma Sara’s Kitchen is a cold roast beef and salmon rice bowl with avocado and egg. Other cold menu items offered at Disneyland include gumbo soup, noodles with vegetable and shrimp spring rolls, and udon with sesame chicken, all served chilled. A full list of cold summer dishes served at Tokyo Disneyland can be found here.

DisneySea has an even wider range of seasonal specials on offer. At the Japanese-style Restaurant Sakura, you’ll find a chilled unagi udon that places one of Japan’s go-to summer foods — freshwater eel — front and center. Other dishes include cold pastas, udon and other noodles, and soups. For a sweet treat, visit Bayside Takeout for chilled creme brulee churros. A full list of DisneySea’s chilled menu items can be found at the website.

Drinks and Frozen Desserts

To keep you cool and hydrated, Disneyland and DisneySea are offering a variety of delicious mixed drinks and frozen treats.

At Disneyland, kakigori (shaved ice) can be enjoyed in a variety of flavors, with, of course, that special Disney touch. At the Queen of Hearts Banquet Hall, shaved ice inspired by Alice in Wonderland and the Queen of Hearts will be available from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Meanwhile, the menu at Center Street Coffeehouse features a Baymax-themed coconut, mochi and tropical fruit parfait. To pair with the Mrs. Green Apple collaboration, an exclusive citrus and muscat sparkling drink will be available at various locations.

Other treats and drinks include Baymax yogurt-flavored ice cream, shaved ice sundaes, sparkling jelly drinks, smoothies and lattes.

Over at DisneySea, various restaurants and snack booths along the Mediterranean Harbor will serve granita in flavors such as mango, tiramisu-style coffee, strawberry and balsamic, and peach and lemon. In addition, the 25th anniversary jubilee brings a broad-ranging menu of new limited-time items, including sundaes, shaved ice, lemonades and mocktails, all with the signature jubilee teal.

Get Special Summer Tickets

During the summer event period, Tokyo Disney Resort will offer an After 3 Summer Passport and an After 5 Summer Passport, allowing guests to enter their selected park at a discounted rate from 3 p.m. or 5 p.m., respectively, on weekdays and weekends. The afternoon passes are a great way to enjoy the parks on a budget while also beating peak summer temperatures.

Currently reserved exclusively for the summer season, the 1-Day Park Hopper Passport also makes a return. For those who can’t decide which park to visit, park hopper tickets allow guests the chance to enjoy both Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea on the same day. From 11 a.m. onward, you can freely jump between the two theme parks as often as you’d like — just be mindful of travel time from one park gate to the other. Detailed information on ticketing can be found at the official website.

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