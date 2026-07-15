Nothing beats the social ritual of an outdoor barbecue in midsummer. Thankfully in the Tokyo region, you don’t need to haul heavy equipment to enjoy grilling in the great outdoors. The Kanto area is packed with stunning tebura (“empty-handed”) BBQ venues where heavy equipment and utensils are provided on-site — and in some cases, high-quality meat, fresh seafood and cold drinks, too. From sleek city terraces to dramatic mountain rivers and luxury coastal escapes, here are seven top-tier summer BBQ spots to enjoy this season.

List of Contents: Full Tebura (Come Empty-Handed) Partial Tebura (BYO Food) Pro Tips for Summer Barbecue Related Posts

Full Tebura (Come Empty-Handed)

Botanical Pool Club (Chiba)

For the ultimate luxury escape from the city, head across Tokyo Bay to the Botanical Pool Club in Chiba. This gorgeous ocean-view resort opens its dining terrace to both overnight and day-trip guests for an exclusive lunch barbecue blessed by sea breezes and lush tropical greenery. The premium course starts with a fresh shrimp cocktail appetizer before moving on to gourmet grilling items like herb-crusted sausage, lamb chops, locally harvested clams and sumptuous abalone. Guests can enhance their meal with prime add-ons like live Ise spiny lobster or premium A5 Kisarazu wagyu beef before finishing with a rich, seafood-packed bouillabaisse simmered in a Staub pot. Enjoy a dip in the Bali-inspired pools after your meal and savor the ocean view that feels far removed from Tokyo.

Location: Kyonan, Chiba Prefecture

Access: Express bus from Shinjuku plus taxi (approx. one hour, 40 minutes); car (approx. one hour, 10 minutes)

Details: Open until October 31; lunch BBQ from 1:30 p.m.–4:30 p.m.



Other info: All-you-can-drink available as an add-on; private rooftop seating limited to two groups per day

Nihonbashi Takashimaya S.C. BBQ Beer Garden (Nihonbashi)

If you want to stay within the city center but still crave a refined, upscale atmosphere, the rooftop of the historic Nihonbashi Takashimaya department store is a top choice. This venue trades casual camp aesthetics for a sophisticated garden party feel. Offering exceptional meat platters featuring succulent thick-cut steaks and high-end pork, it’s an incredibly popular spot for upscale corporate gatherings and couples looking for an elegant evening under the city lights. Several tiers are available, from a casual plan consisting of meat, veggies and sides to a premium option that adds wagyu and lobster to the mix. A reasonably priced kids’ plan is also on offer.

Location: Nihonbashi Takashimaya

Access: Directly connected to Nihombashi Station

Details: Open until November 10; weekdays from 4 p.m.–10:30 p.m.; weekends and national holidays from 12 p.m.–10:30 p.m.

Other info: No days off but closed in case of adverse weather

Garden Island Beer Restaurant (Tokyo)

If you want to grill with an iconic Tokyo view, this venue in the heart of downtown can’t be beat. The Tokyo Prince Hotel’s Garden Island Beer Restaurant, sitting within the green parklands of the Shibakoen area, boasts a spacious outdoor terrace that puts you almost directly beneath the glowing orange framework of Tokyo Tower. With menus that include high-quality, pre-marinated meats, premium seafood and free-flowing drink options, the restaurant serves food that easily matches the view in grandeur. As a bonus, the special summer menu often highlights luxury regional meats like Okinawa’s Motobu wagyu.

Location: Tokyo Prince Hotel

Access: A short walk from Onarimon or Shibakoen stations

Details: Open until September 12; from 5:30 p.m.–9:30 p.m.; closed Sundays and national holidays

Tokyo Hello BBQ Beer Garden (Shinjuku)

Perched on the rooftop of Shinjuku Lumine 1, directly above the world’s busiest train station, this trendy venue channels a stylish, “Japanese summer” theme for its barbecue. The Traveling Beer Garden Hello has four BBQ menus: Fuji, Hanabi, Fune and Around Japan Nippon. Each comes in light, standard and premium tiers — allowing you to add extras like somen, fries or dessert — and with a 90-minute free-flow service featuring an extensive drink list. It’s perfect for those who want to jump straight from shopping or sightseeing right into a high-energy rooftop grill party without leaving downtown Shinjuku.

Location: Shinjuku Lumine 1 Rooftop

Access: Directly accessible via Shinjuku Station

Details: Open until October 31; from 12 p.m.–10:30 p.m. weekdays, 11 a.m.–11 p.m. weekends and national holidays (July 1–August 31); from 4 p.m.–10:30 p.m. weekdays, 12 p.m.–10:30 p.m. weekends and national holidays (September 1–October 31)

Partial Tebura (BYO Food)

Water Park Nagatoro (Saitama)

Located along the iconic Arakawa River in Saitama’s Chichibu region, Nagatoro is celebrated as one of the most scenic river valleys in Japan. The Water Park Nagatoro, a massive car camping and day-use site, sits directly on the wide, stony riverbank. Offering BBQ sites by the riverbank and a variety of rental equipment — including beach umbrellas and tarps — the park lets you enjoy a full-scale feast without having to worry about the summer sun. In the area, you’ll also find opportunities to enjoy plenty of outdoor activities, like traditional river boating, wild white-water rafting and tasting Chichibu’s famous natural shaved ice.



If you’d rather have everything prepared for you on-site, you can also make use of the nearby Nagatoro BBQ Center, where basic set courses start from ¥2,000.

Location: Minano, Saitama

Access: A short taxi ride or walk from Kami-Nagatoro Station

Details: Open from spring through late autumn; day-use from 10 a.m.–4 p.m. (from 9 a.m. during peak periods; last entry 12 p.m.)



Other info: Barbecue platters can be arranged but require at least eight days’ advance notice.

Akikawabashi River Park Barbecue Land (Akiruno)

Sprawling across 20 kilometers of western Tokyo’s verdant hills, the Akigawa Valley is an oasis of lush green forests and shallow, family-friendly riverbeds. Akikawabashi River Park is the premier barbecue hub in the valley thanks to having a park office that rents out all the necessary heavy iron grills, canopies and fuel. You can bring your own food and drinks from home or buy them at nearby shops. There’s even a delivery system that will bring you BBQ sets if you want to avoid heavy lifting.

Location: Akiruno, Tokyo

Access: A flat, 5-minute walk from JR Musashi-Itsukaichi Station

Details: Open from 8:30 a.m.–4 p.m. (March–November), 9 a.m.–4 p.m. (December–February); closed on Tuesdays (open when Tuesday is a national holiday, in which case, closed Wednesday); open daily from July 20–August 31

Hikawa Campground (Okutama)

Okutama’s stunning riverside getaway feels worlds apart from the neon glow of city streets. Hikawa Campground is famous for its sprawling, rocky river beach along the crystal-clear currents of the Tama River. Surrounded by Japanese cedar trees and embraced by cool mountain air, the campground offers day-use BBQ shelters (reservations required) and equipment rentals, allowing you to skip the heavy cooking gear and focus on food. It’s the perfect spot to spend a summer afternoon wading in the refreshing river water while your lunch sizzles over the charcoal.

Location: Okutama, Tokyo



Access: Less than 10 minutes on foot from JR Okutama Station

Details: Open year-round for day-use; day-camp from 8:30 a.m.–4 p.m.; BBQ from 9:30 a.m.–4 p.m. (last entry 1 p.m.); closed Thursdays



Other info: A limited variety of barbecue ingredient sets can be reserved at the on-site Café Kuala (pickup from 10:30 a.m.–4 p.m.). Note that arrangements must be made several days before your planned visit. In case of cancellation, be sure to contact both Hikawa Campground and Café Kuala.

Pro Tips for Summer Barbecue

Transportation: Riverside spots like Okutama and Nagatoro are wonderfully accessible by train, meaning no one in your party has to be the designated driver. Keep an eye on train schedules, as rural lines run less frequently in the evenings.

Water Play: If you’re visiting riverside spots (Okutama, Nagatoro, Akigawa), bring water shoes, a small towel and a change of clothes. Slipping into the natural pools to cool off is one of the best parts of a riverside BBQ.

Optional add-ons: Luxury venues like the Botanical Pool Club offer upgraded seating options (like private rooftops) and ultra-premium ingredients. These should be reserved at the time of your online booking.

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