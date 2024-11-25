Any region’s food scene is about much more than food. This is the idea at the heart of gastronomy tourism, a type of travel that’s increasingly popular with travelers worldwide. Through exploring local cuisine in-depth, visitors can learn the essence of a place intimately, immersing themselves in its culture, traditions and history in the process.

As one of the world’s most fascinating food destinations, Tokyo provides the ideal setting for gastronomy tourism. There are infinite ways to discover the city’s culinary charms, coming into direct contact with the inspiring people, unique ingredients and heartfelt intentions that make up its famous culinary scene.

On a recent trip to Toshima and Nerima wards, located on the west side of the city center, we had a chance to experience true farm-to-table dining. For those who imagine Tokyo as an exclusively urban landscape, it may come as a surprise that there are vast expanses of greenery and even farms within its borders. Visiting these picturesque and fascinating spaces provides an opportunity to learn more about Tokyo — and, of course, to sample unbelievably fresh food that can’t be enjoyed anywhere else.

Vegetable Harvesting in the Big City

Nerima ward — a residential area known for its lush green spaces — contains a hub of small, family-run farms. One such farm is Veggie Farm Kanon, which is known for its vegetable-harvesting experience and vending machines stocked year-round with fresh produce.

With a focus on seasonal produce, the farm grows around 40 types of vegetable per year. In the fall, children and adults alike can delight in feeling the soil and pulling out a sweet potato, seeing for themselves how their favorite fall treat actually grows in the earth. (For detailed information on seasonal harvest experiences, please visit the official website.)

The current owner of Veggie Farm Kanon, Noriyuki Takahashi, grew up knowing he would one day take over his family farm; through his work, he wants to create a more sustainable future for all. By offering harvesting experiences, he wants children who have grown up in the city to discover the importance and preciousness of produce.

Veggie Farm Kanon is a 6-minute walk from Kamishakuji Station on the Seibu Shinjuku Line.

The Ultimate Farm-to-Table Lunch

Koryori Ishii is a Nerima eatery that takes advantage of its location and sources its ingredients directly from local farms. The cozy restaurant’s walls are adorned with embroidered artwork that depicts local veggies. It’s run by Chef Kohei Ishii, a vegetable sommelier who’s always happy to chat about the myriad Tokyo-harvested products he selects for the menu. His intricate plating and culinary craftsmanship are both top-tier, with every mouthful taking full advantage of the unparalleled freshness of its ingredients.

Currently, dinner is a luxurious omakase course, mainly composed of seasonal fish and local vegetables. The bento lunch set boasts a wide array of Tokyo-harvested vegetables as well. It comes alongside a bowl of rice cooked in a clay pot with sweet potato to complement the warm flavors of the produce. If you have any leftover rice, the chef will make it into onigiri rice balls for you to take home.

Chef Ishii is adamant about using Tokyo-harvested produce. He has a friendly relationship with several farms in Tokyo, usually going in-person to select his produce directly.

Koryori Ishii is a 3-minute walk from Oizumi-gakuen Station on the Seibu Ikebukuro Line.

A Soothing Seaweed Sento

Myoho-yu, a sento bath in Nishi-Ikebukuro beloved by locals, makes use of Tokyo’s fresh ingredients in a unique way. Once a month, it offers konbu seaweed baths, taking seaweed that has grown into an unharvestable size from Tokyo Bay and turning it into a silky, luxurious soak that’s both soothing and sustainable, using ingredients that might otherwise go to waste.

The konbu is thoroughly washed before being placed in the warm water, and the resulting bath is effective for after-sun care in the summer and prolonged heat retention in the winter. It’s beneficial for the planet, too: After the bath, the kelp is repurposed once again, used in tea fields as a mineral-rich fertilizer. At the entrance, you’ll spot a noren curtain that says WELCOME! SENTO, letting you know this place offers multilingual support and cashless payment options. Myoho-yu is also tattoo-friendly, ensuring a seamless and relaxing experience for all visitors.

After a refreshing dip, crack open a can of Iyoshi Cola, the world’s first craft cola that incorporates spices from Chinese herbal medicine. The drink actually originates in Tokyo and is made in a workshop in Shimo-Ochiai, its recipe passed down from the current owner’s grandfather. Full of beneficial ingredients, including reishi mushrooms, kola nut and nutmeg, the brand is beloved throughout the city. Hundreds of sento in Tokyo sell Iyoshi Cola’s trademark spicy soda as the perfect post-soak refreshment.

Myoho-yu is a 2-minute walk from Shiinamachi Station on the Seibu Ikebukuro Line.

Fresh Craft Beer and BBQ

In Nishi Ikebukuro, Cycad Brewing is an urban microbrewery that specializes in craft beer made in-store, as well as juicy, southern-style BBQ. With its own brewery and a heavy-duty American-style barbeque grill on its premises, Cycad Brewing is in a league of its own when it comes to freshness and quality control. One of the joys of exploring craft beer here is experiencing the subtle flavor variations, even among brews sharing the same name. It also boasts an extensive beer menu that’s constantly updated with new brews, making it a destination for beer enthusiasts year-round.

Try the beer flight to find your favorite IPA, and pair it with the perfectly smoky, home-cooked pastrami and sausage. As the first non-American brewery to win the National Homebrew Competition “Homebrew of the Year“, Cycad Brewing brings a Japanese twist to classic American brisket and brew.

A brewery is an ideal place to experience Tokyo’s true vibrancy, with people from diverse backgrounds coming together, united by the warm and relaxing environment. With the proliferation of breweries and craft beer shops in the city comes the budding of an exciting new food culture.

Cycad Brewing is a 5-minute walk from Kanamecho Station on the Tokyo Metro Yurakucho and Fukutoshin Lines.

For more information on Tokyo gastronomy tourism — and the delicious food and ingredients produced in the city — visit the Tokyo Metropolitan Government’s official website.