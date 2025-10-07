It’s been 16 years since Ai Yazawa’s Nana went on hiatus — but you’ll still see outfits inspired by the iconic manga series all over social media today. This isn’t just because Y2K fashion has taken the world by storm for the past five years; it’s largely due to the fact that the manga is, in part, a visual love letter to British designer Vivienne Westwood. The designer’s punk aesthetic was a defining trait for protagonist Nana Osaki, and specific pieces she and her bandmates wore — like the Armour Ring and Rocking Horse Ballerina Shoes, as well as the Orb Lighter Necklace worn by Shin — have long been coveted by fans around the world.

Fittingly, to celebrate Nana’s 25th anniversary, Vivienne Westwood has announced a special collaboration with the iconic manga. Fans are absolutely losing their minds, and it’s not hard to see why — for the collab, Ai Yazawa has personally illustrated a brand-new cover design for a special collector’s volume, titled the Nana 25th Anniversary Edition, Vol. 1: Vivienne Westwood Edition.

The exclusive artwork features the series’ two protagonists, Nana Komatsu and Nana Osaki, strutting down the runway in instantly recognizable Vivienne Westwood designs. The book will also feature plaid sprayed edges that directly match the pattern worn by the characters in the new illustration.

Anticipating the book’s release, fans online are excitedly speculating that we may see more special commemorative Vivienne Westwood merchandise in the form of jewelry, clothes or purses.

How To Get Your Copy

The special Vivienne Westwood Edition will be available for purchase starting in October and November this year, through a selection of exclusive retailers and channels. It is currently priced at $25 USD.

Those attending New York Comic Con 2025 can get early access, with limited copies available at the Viz Media booth from October 9-12, while supplies last.

For the general release, the volume will be released exclusively at Books-A-Million in the US on October 21. It will also be available at Vivienne Westwood boutiques starting October 30. Finally, readers in the UK can secure their copy at Waterstones starting November 20.

While the standard Nana 25th Anniversary Edition, Vol. 1 will hit general bookstores on October 21, the unique Ai Yazawa x Vivienne Westwood version is undoubtedly the collectible item fans have waited decades for.

Another Nana Collectible for Fans in Japan

Fans and fashion enthusiasts in Japan might also want to check out the special edition book The World of Ai Yazawa’s Nana, released by Heibonsha this August. Published to commemorate the 40th anniversary of Ai Yazawa’s career and the 25th anniversary of the Nana serialization, it’s a comprehensive visual guide to the manga, exploring fashion, music and more.

The book features never-before-seen materials, including unreleased sketches and original drawing manuscripts, alongside a substantial 12-page Q&A with Yazawa. You’ll also find expert commentary on key cultural influences like Vivienne Westwood and the Sex Pistols.

Related Posts