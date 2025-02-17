A woman was arrested last week for allegedly squashing a bun at a Lawson convenience store in Fukuoka Prefecture. The shop owner noticed that a black sesame and cheese bun, that was part of a four-pack, was damaged after she touched it. Though the wrapping wasn’t torn, the shape of the bun didn’t return to its original shape and, therefore, couldn’t be sold. The woman was asked to pay. When she refused, the manager reportedly followed her for around 1 kilometer before apprehending her. The police were called, and she was arrested on the spot.

“I only pressed it lightly in my hand to check the firmness of the bread,” claimed the 40-year-old woman. The police, however, saw things differently, judging that her actions constituted destruction of property. The manager also alleged that he’d seen the woman, who is believed to be unemployed, squashing buns in the past. On this particular occasion, she allegedly picked up the bag of black sesame and cheese buns, which cost ¥181, and squashed one of them with her right thumb.

Attempted Armed Robbery at Lawson Store in Aichi

It certainly wasn’t a major crime. In fact, it wasn’t even the biggest crime committed at a Lawson convenience store last week. On February 9, a 50-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of an attempted armed robbery near Kamezaki Station in Handa, Aichi Prefecture. The suspect allegedly threatened the store clerk and demanded he hand over money while pointing a chisel-like object at his face. When the store worker didn’t comply, he left the store. Fortunately, the clerk wasn’t injured. The suspect partially denied the allegations against him, telling the police, “I didn’t do it because I wanted money.”

