For fans of Hayao Miyazaki’s beloved films, a visit to Ghibli Park is a dream come true — if you can score tickets. Here’s everything you need to know about securing your entry to this magical world.

Get To Know Ghibli Park

Unlike traditional theme parks focused on thrilling rides, Ghibli Park offers immersive experiences that bring the studio’s beloved films to life. Located in Aichi Prefecture’s Expo Park, it opened in November 2022 and has been delighting visitors with its faithful recreations of iconic Ghibli settings ever since.

Unlike the Ghibli Museum in Tokyo’s Mitaka city, which focuses on the animation process, Ghibli Park lets you physically step into the worlds of your favorite films. The attention to detail is extraordinary — from the creaking wooden floors of Satsuki and Mei’s house to the steampunk machinery of Howl’s castle. For anyone who has ever wanted to sit in Pazu’s room from Castle in the Sky or visit Yubaba’s office from Spirited Away, the effort to secure tickets is absolutely worth it.

The park consists of five distinct areas:

Ghibli’s Grand Warehouse is a massive indoor space featuring exhibition zones, film sets and recreations from multiple movies, as well as the Screening Room Cinema Orion showing 10 original Ghibli shorts.

Hill of Youth features the antique shop from Whisper of the Heart and the Cat Bureau from The Cat Returns .

Dondoko Forest is home to a life-sized recreation of Satsuki and Mei’s house from My Neighbor Totoro , as well as Dondoko-do, an area for kids only.

Mononoke Village is themed after the world of Princess Mononoke . You can learn to make gohei-mochi rice cakes, a local specialty, here.

Valley of Witches showcases the Okino residence and bakery from Kiki’s Delivery Service , as well as the castle and hat shop from Howl’s Moving Castle .

The Ticket System

Getting tickets to Ghibli Park requires some planning in advance as they are not sold at the park entrance. Here’s what you need to know about the ticketing system:

Date and time-specific – All tickets are for a specific date and entry time.

Limited availability : Tickets sell out quickly, especially for weekends and holidays.

No reentry : Reentry is generally not allowed except for the Valley of Witches.

Tickets are typically released on the 10th of each month at 2 p.m. JST for all dates in the following month. Set a calendar reminder for ticket release days. Being ready to purchase within the first few minutes can make all the difference between success and disappointment.

Buying Tickets From Within Japan

If you’re buying tickets from within Japan, there are a few options you can choose from. Visit the official Ghibli Park domestic ticket page. Tickets are sold through the Boo-Woo Ticket (Japanese only) website or via Loppi terminals at Lawson or Ministop stores throughout Japan, and tickets go on sale on the 10th of each month for the next two months, with the exception of the Light Sanpo Pass, which goes on sale seven days in advance.

If you are a resident of Aichi, you will be given priority when reserving tickets on Aichi Resident’s Day, which falls on the 27th of every month. Visit the designated webpage here for reservations, and remember to bring a valid ID (driver’s license, My Number Card etc.) on the day of entry that can prove that you are a resident of Aichi.

Ticket Options

The Ghibli Park O-Sanpo Day Pass allows access to all five areas, but excludes certain buildings. The Ghibli Park O-Sanpo Day Pass Premium allows access to all areas and buildings. The Ghibli Park Light Sanpo Pass is domestic purchase-only and excludes Ghibli’s Grand Warehouse.

Buying Tickets From Overseas

If you’re purchasing tickets from outside Japan, visit the official Ghibli Park international ticket page. Tickets are released two calendar months in advance on the 10th of the month at 2 p.m. Grand Warehouse requires a reserved admission time. Create an account on Lawson Ticket before the release date.

When purchasing Ghibli Park tickets, you’ll enter a global virtual queue system on a first-come, first-served basis. Upon accessing the ticket site at the designated time, you’ll receive a queue number. To maximize your chances, use multiple devices simultaneously (computer, phone, tablet) and complete your purchase on whichever device gains entry first. If your credit card is declined, remain logged in to maintain your position in the queue. Logging out will forfeit your place. Simply retry the payment using the same card without exiting the system.

Ticket Options

Through March 2025: The Ghibli Park O-Sanpo Day Pass allows access to all areas, but some buildings are excluded.

The Ghibli Park O-Sanpo Day Pass Premium allows access to all areas and buildings. From April 2025 onward: The Ghibli Park O-Sanpo Day Pass Standard allows access to Ghibli’s Grand Warehouse, Mononoke Village and Valley of Witches.

The Ghibli Park O-Sanpo Day Pass Premium allows full access.

Important Notes

Ghibli Park requires electronic tickets (accessed via the URL from the confirmation email) and the reservation holder’s passport for entry. A smartphone with internet connection is necessary to display tickets through the Moala Ticket system, with no app installation needed. If you don’t have a smartphone, you will have to bring a printout of the QR codes (screenshots not accepted).

If All Else Fails…

Don’t lose hope if you can’t get tickets through the official channels. Several Japanese travel agencies, such as Klook, offer Ghibli Park packages that include park tickets, hotel accommodation and sometimes transportation and other tours.

For the latest updates and new events, visit the official Ghibli Park website.

