If you’ve noticed a wave of young women rocking twin tails, frilly pink or black skirts paired with garter stockings, platform boots and a studded MCM mini backpack, you’ve likely just encountered jirai kei, which literally translates to “landmine type.” This bold, emotionally charged fashion trend is shaking up Japan’s style scene by blending kawaii (cuteness) with a melancholic edge. Equal parts sweet and explosive, jirai kei reflects the complexities of modern youth culture, embracing vulnerability, rebellion and dramatic self-expression.

The Meaning Behind “Jirai”

Before it took over Tokyo’s streets and Instagram feeds, the term “jirai” carried a much darker connotation. It was originally used as an insult, referring to women perceived as emotionally volatile to the point of dramatic or violent outbursts, particularly in relationships. The “landmine” metaphor implied a hidden danger: these women were sweet and approachable on the surface but could “explode” without warning.

Jirai kei owes part of its rise to Japanese YouTuber Surero, whose makeup challenge during the pandemic catapulted the style into the spotlight. The exaggerated rosy blush, pale foundation and a prominent line drawn under the eyes to emphasize the eye’s puffiness captured the character’s fragile, emotional state. What began as a critical stereotype evolved into a fashion subculture as young women embraced and redefined jirai kei.

Landmine Type: Connotations and Controversies

Jirai kei isn’t without its controversies. The style, while not inherently tied to harmful behavior, has strong associations with darker and more troubling themes. Its darker associations stem from its cultural history, including ties to the Toyoko Kids, a gang of teenage runaways in Tokyo’s Kabukicho district involved in illicit activities such as substance abuse, street partying and underage sex work.

Additionally, jirai kei also draws inspiration from the yami kawaii (sick cute) aesthetic, a subculture that blends cute imagery with motifs like syringes, pills and bandages. It paved the way for jirai kei’s focus on darker, melancholic themes while maintaining elements of traditional kawaii culture.

This connection to both online communities and urban subcultures highlights jirai kei’s dual identity as both a fashion statement and a cultural phenomenon reflecting the struggles and contradictions of modern youth.

The rising popularity of jirai kei as a purely aesthetic trend, especially among overseas enthusiasts, highlights that not everyone who embraces the style engages with its darker subcultural elements.

Many are captivated solely by its visual appeal, drawn to the distinctive blend of kawaii cuteness and melancholic undertones, choosing to celebrate its fashion-forward aspects while distancing themselves from its more controversial origins.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SHIBUYA109 (@109_shibuya)

The Look: Sweetness Meets Shadows

At its core, jirai kei combines delicate, doll-like fashion with bold, edgy elements. The clothing often features frilly skirts, plaid dresses, lace-trimmed camisoles and oversized cardigans, paired with garter stockings and chunky platform boots for an added rebellious edge.

Accessories play a key role, with studded mini backpacks (notably from MCM), chokers and layered necklaces perfectly capturing the balance between innocence and defiance.

The makeup is equally distinctive: the signature yami makeup style, featuring red or pink blush applied under the eyes to look as if one has just finished crying, is complemented by smudged eyeliner and pale foundation to make you look frail. Hairstyles such as long twin tails, soft waves, or sleek locks in muted pastels or dark tones complete the look.

Where To Shop for Jirai Kei Fashion

If you’re ready to dive into jirai kei fashion, Japan’s got you covered with a mix of sweet and edgy shopping spots. Ank Rouge and Listen Flavor are your go-to for feminine styles with a rebellious twist. Find them at Shibuya109 or in Harajuku.

Feeling extra frilly? Swankiss delivers pastel daydreams with just a hint of chaos. For fashionistas on a budget, Spinns is a treasure trove, while Bubbles Tokyo in Harajuku specializes in playful pieces perfect for a jirai kei transformation.