May in Japan presents travelers with a country in full bloom beyond just cherry blossoms. With comfortable temperatures and nature at its most vibrant, it’s an excellent time to explore both popular destinations and off-the-beaten-path locations. The early part of the month sees Golden Week celebrations bringing festivals and events nationwide, while late May offers a more relaxed atmosphere with fewer tourists and some of the year’s best weather conditions.

May Travel Overview

Weather: May is relatively comfortable throughout Japan, making it ideal for outdoor activities. Northern regions remain cooler while southern areas such as Kyushu and Okinawa experience early summer warmth.

Golden Week: This cluster of national holidays (April 29–May 5) makes early May one of Japan’s busiest travel periods, with crowded attractions and higher prices for accommodation and transportation.

Traveling in mid-to-late May means fewer crowds, beautiful weather and lush greenery across the country as spring reaches its peak.

May represents a sweet spot between spring and summer, offering clear skies before the rainy season (typically beginning in early June in most regions).

Popular Activities and Things To Do in May

Attending May Festivals and Cultural Events

May is rich with festivals throughout Japan. Along with incredible flower festivals for the peak of the wisteria season, the country is full of cultural festivals. One of the most famous Japanese holidays in May is the Koinobori Festival, or Children’s Day, on May 5. See colorful carp streamers displayed throughout the city, especially at Tokyo Tower and Tokyo Skytree Town, symbolizing children’s health and growth.

In Kyoto, the Aoi Matsuri on May 15 features a procession of people dressed in Heian-period costumes parading from the Imperial Palace to Shimogamo and Kamigamo Shrines. The Kanda Matsuri, one of Tokyo’s three major festivals, is held in odd-numbered years in mid-May, with elaborate floats and portable shrines carried through the streets.

For a colorful spectacle, head to Chiba Prefecture for the Sawara Grand Festival in late May, where beautifully decorated floats compete with musical performances. In Fukuoka, the Hakata Dontaku Port Festival, held during Golden Week, is one of Japan’s largest festivals, featuring colorful parades and traditional performances.

Outdoor Adventures: Hiking and Nature Experiences

May’s mild temperatures make it perfect for hiking Japan’s beautiful trails. The Fuji-Hakone-Izu National Park offers spectacular views of Mount Fuji against clear skies, while at the Fuji Shibazakura Festival (usually until late May) you can see displays of pink moss phlox carpeting the ground at the mountain’s base.

In Gunma Prefecture, the Oze National Park opens its trails in mid-May, showcasing vast marshlands and alpine flowers. The Kumano Kodo pilgrimage routes in Wakayama Prefecture are particularly beautiful in May, with lush forests and pleasant hiking conditions.

For a more accessible nature experience, the Hitachi Seaside Park in Ibaraki Prefecture features blue nemophila flowers covering the hills in early May, creating a stunning azure landscape.

Flower Viewing Beyond Cherry Blossoms

While the cherry blossom season concludes in most of Japan by early May, other floral displays take center stage. Ashikaga Flower Park in Tochigi Prefecture hosts its famous wisteria festival until mid-May, with spectacular purple wisteria tunnels.

The Kawachi Fujien Wisteria Garden in Kitakyushu similarly showcases stunning wisteria tunnels in early May. For azalea lovers, Nezu Shrine in Tokyo holds its Bunkyo Azalea Festival, displaying approximately 3,000 azalea bushes of various colors.

In Hokkaido, late May brings the tulip season at Kamiyubetsu Tulip Park, with over 1 million tulips creating a Dutch-inspired landscape on Japan’s northernmost island.

Seaside Getaways: Early Beach Season

While May might be too early for swimming in most parts of Japan, the water temperatures in Okinawa are around 25 degrees Celsius. Ishigaki and Miyako Islands offer pristine white sands and crystal-clear waters perfect for snorkeling among coral reefs.

On the main islands, the Izu Peninsula (easily accessible from Tokyo) provides beautiful coastal scenery, with beaches like Shirahama offering relaxing seaside walks. The Shonan coast near Kamakura becomes lively in late May as locals begin to enjoy beach activities and seaside restaurants open their terraces.

For a unique coastal experience, the tide-controlled road to Enoshima Island creates a magical atmosphere during low tide, allowing visitors to walk the path to this sacred island filled with shrines and botanical gardens.

Top Destinations To Visit in May

Northern Japan: Hokkaido and Tohoku

In Hokkaido in May, visitors can experience Japan’s northernmost island coming to life after winter. Sapporo’s parks burst with colorful tulips and lilacs, while the Shikisai-no-Oka flower fields in Biei displays rainbow-colored flower stripes across rolling hills.

For cherry blossom chasers, northern Hokkaido’s late bloom in mid-May provides a final chance to experience hanami season. The Matsumae Cherry Blossom Festival showcases over 10,000 cherry trees of 250 varieties blooming around the historic Matsumae Castle.

In Tohoku, the Kakunodate Samurai District in Akita Prefecture combines late-blooming weeping cherry trees with preserved samurai residences, allowing visitors to slip back in time. The Aizu region in Fukushima Prefecture offers comfortable temperatures for exploring its samurai history and the scenic Lake Inawashiro without the summer crowds.

Central Japan: Tokyo, Kanto and Chubu

May is a great month to explore some of Tokyo’s most iconic outdoor attractions, such as Shinjuku Gyoen and Ueno Park, which are now showcasing late-spring flowers. For day trips from the capital, Kamakura offers a combination of historical temples and hiking trails.

The alpine route through the Japanese Alps fully opens in May, with the spectacular Kurobe Dam and snow corridors in Tateyama creating dramatic scenery. Nikko National Park, with its famous shrines and natural beauty, is particularly stunning in May when crowds are smaller than during peak seasons.

In Yamanashi Prefecture, the Fuji Five Lakes region offers perfect views of Mount Fuji reflected in lakes like Kawaguchiko, with the added bonus of the Fuji Shibazakura Festival displaying pink moss against the mountain backdrop until late May.

Western Japan: Kansai and Chugoku

Kyoto in May is significantly less crowded than during cherry blossom season while remaining spectacularly beautiful. The vibrant green of fresh maple leaves at temples like Tofukuji creates a peaceful atmosphere for exploring the city’s cultural treasures, including the Aoi Matsuri festival on May 15.

The sacred island of Miyajima near Hiroshima is ideal to visit in May before summer humidity sets in. The island’s famous “floating” torii gate and wild deer create magical photo opportunities without the crowds of high season.

For nature lovers, Yoshino in Nara Prefecture transitions from cherry blossoms to verdant forests, offering peaceful hiking through sacred mountains. The remote Oki Islands in Shimane Prefecture become accessible in May as ferry services increase, providing a glimpse of untouched Japan with dramatic coastal scenery and traditional villages.

Southern Japan: Kyushu and Okinawa

Kyushu in May offers comfortable temperatures for exploring its dramatic landscapes. Takachiho Gorge in Miyazaki Prefecture, with its mystical atmosphere and rowing boats available to navigate between towering cliffs, is particularly enjoyable before the summer heat arrives.

The hot spring town of Kurokawa Onsen in Kumamoto Prefecture provides a perfect May retreat, with outdoor baths surrounded by lush spring foliage, creating a serene environment for relaxation.

In Okinawa, May brings ideal conditions before the rainy season and summer heat. The Kerama Islands offer world-class snorkeling and diving with visibility at its peak. The remote Yaeyama Islands, including Iriomote with its mangrove forests and Taketomi with its traditional Ryukyu village, showcase a different side of Japan.

Travel Tips and Recommendations

Transportation in Japan in May

Golden Week sees extremely high demand for all transportation, with bullet trains, flights and rental cars often fully booked months in advance. If traveling during this period, reserve everything as early as possible and expect to pay premium prices.

For travel outside Golden Week, the Japan Rail Pass is still pretty good value for foreign visitors planning to cover multiple regions. Consider regional passes such as the Hokkaido Rail Pass or the JR Kyushu Pass if focusing on specific areas to save on transportation costs.

In major cities, IC cards like Suica or Pasmo streamline transit on trains, buses and even convenience store purchases. These can be especially helpful during busier periods by allowing you to skip ticket machines.

Accommodation in Japan in May

Book accommodation several months in advance if traveling during Golden Week, as availability becomes extremely limited and prices can double or triple. Consider basing yourself in nearby smaller cities rather than major tourist hubs to find better availability.

For late May travel, ryokan (traditional Japanese inns) offer an atmospheric cultural experience, with many featuring seasonal kaiseki cuisine highlighting spring ingredients.

Budget travelers visiting outside Golden Week will find good options with business hotels in city centers or minshuku (family-run guesthouses) in rural areas.

Packing Tips

May requires versatile clothing due to temperature variations throughout the week and even over the course of one day. Pack layers that can be added or removed easily, including light cardigans or jackets for cooler evenings, especially in northern regions or mountainous areas.

Comfortable walking shoes are essential, as May’s pleasant weather encourages exploration on foot. Include a light rain jacket or compact umbrella, as sporadic showers can occur, particularly in late May as the rainy season approaches southern areas.

Sun protection becomes increasingly important, including sunscreen, sunglasses and a hat for outdoor activities, especially in southern regions like Kyushu and Okinawa where UV levels are higher.

Budget Planning

Prices drop significantly after Golden Week for both accommodation and transportation, while weather conditions remain excellent. Many attractions offer discounted combination tickets that can save 20-30% compared to individual purchases.

For dining, look for teishoku (set meals) at local restaurants, which typically offer great value while showcasing seasonal ingredients. Department store basement food halls (depachika) also provide ready-to-eat delicacies at reasonable prices.

Many museums and cultural facilities offer free or discounted admission on specific days each month — research these opportunities in advance to optimize your budget while experiencing Japan’s cultural offerings.

