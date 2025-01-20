Japan offers a generous amount of public holidays — 16 in total — ranking it among the countries with the most public holidays in the world, and more than any other G7 country. Keeping track of public holidays can come invaluable for vacation planning, whether you live inside Japan or you’re visiting. Here’s the list.

January Holidays in Japan

Oshogatsu – January 1-3

In Japan, the New Year and its following days are known as oshogatsu. Prior to 1873, when Japan switched to the Gregorian calendar, New Year coincided with the Chinese new year holiday, which changes every year. After 1873, the country switched to the Gregorian calendar. In 2025, workers were particularly fortuitous as January 3 was a Friday, meaning that most offices were closed until January 6.

Coming of Age Day – January 13

Coming of Age Day was first established as a holiday in 1948 to celebrate people reaching adulthood. From 2022, the age of adulthood officially changed from 20 to 18.

February Holidays in Japan

Setsubun (Celebration) – February 3

While there isn’t a public holiday for this, setsubun is widely celebrated in schools and communities. You’ll see oni paper demon masks and bags of dried beans appear in shops from around mid-January for this tradition, which involves tales of demons and using beans to ward off evil.

Foundation Day – February 11

Foundation Day celebrates the founding of Japan, marking the day when Japan’s very first emperor, Emperor Jimmu, ascended the throne in 660 BCE.

Valentine’s Day (Celebration) – February 14

Though not a public holiday, Valentine’s Day is notable in Japan for its tradition of women giving men chocolates. Or, in our modern society, it’s a time for anyone to give anyone chocolate. This favor is reciprocated one month later on White Day.

The Emperor’s Birthday – February 23

This national holiday celebrates Emperor Naruhito’s birthday. It’s a day to honor the emperor and enjoy the accompanying day off.

March Holidays in Japan

Hina Matsuri (Celebration) – March 3

Normally celebrated in schools, this festival is colloquially referred to as “Girls’ Festival” or “doll festival.” Its official name is Hina Matsuri, and is a day to eat tiny arare (small rice crackers) sweets.

White Day (Celebration) – March 14

White Day isn’t a public holiday. However, it’s a day when men traditionally return the favor on Valentine’s Day and give women gifts (see above).

Vernal Equinox Day – March 21

Spring has officially arrived, and Japan celebrates with a public holiday to mark the occasion.

April Holidays in Japan

Showa Day – April 29

Showa Day marks the birth of Emperor Showa and kicks off Japan’s bumper week period of holidays, known as “Golden Week.” Many workers will give themselves an extended vacation by taking the days before and after off. This year, Showa Day falls on a Tuesday, which means that many workers will take the Monday off to give themselves a four-day weekend.

May Holidays in Japan

Constitution Memorial Day – May 3

When Japan surrendered after World War II, the country’s constitution was rewritten, bringing it in line with democracies of the US and the UK. This is a day to celebrate when the constitution came into effect: May 3, 1947. It also marks the start of a three-day spate of holidays, although in 2025, this is somewhat diminished by the fact that it falls on a Saturday.

Greenery Day – May 4

Greenery Day is a Japanese public holiday to give thanks to nature. People might head to parks or out into the countryside. This year, it falls on a Sunday.

Children’s Day – May 5

A day to celebrate the healthy growth and happiness of children. Many houses display large flying koi decorations, known as koi-nobori (lit. flying koi fish), from their windows and in public spaces.

July Holidays in Japan

Tanabata (Celebration) – July 7

Tanabata is also known as the Star Festival. Around this time, strips of colorful paper known as tanzaku appear in public spaces and outside homes across Japan.

Sea Day – July 17

A day to celebrate the sea, Sea Day recognizes Japan’s deep connection to the ocean, which provides protection, food, transport and more. Originally called “Marine Day,” it was not a national holiday until strong public support led to the establishment of “Sea Day” in 1995, which was officially observed from 1996.

August Holidays in Japan

Mountain Day – August 11

Around three-quarters of Japan’s national land is mountainous, giving the country a lot to be thankful for on Mountain Day. Since ancient times, mountains have played an important role in Japanese culture and are central to its national religion of Shintoism.

Obon (Celebration) – August 11-13

People go back to their hometowns to visit the graves of those deceased around the time of Obon. Large cities such as Tokyo and Osaka can seem very quiet around this period.

September Holidays in Japan

Respect for the Aged Day – September 18

Japan is infamous for its aging population. There are a lot of them to respect on Respect for the Aged Day.

Autumnal Equinox Day – September 23

It’s time to welcome fall, so let’s have another holiday.

October Holidays in Japan

Sports Day – October 9

Sports Day was established in 1964 to commemorate the opening of the Tokyo Olympics. It’s a great excuse to dust off those training shoes and go on a run around the park.

November Holidays in Japan

Culture Day – November 3

Formerly celebrated as the birthday of Emperor Meiji, it was renamed Culture Day after World War Two in 1948, to promote culture, freedom and peace.

Labor Thanksgiving Day – November 23

Labor Thanksgiving Day has its roots in harvest festivals. It stands as a day to celebrate production and give thanks to each other for hard work throughout the year.

December Holidays in Japan

Christmas (Celebration) – December 25

Officially, Christmas is celebrated on December 25, but in Japan it’s more of a couples’ holiday, and lots of people choose to celebrate on the evening of 24.

