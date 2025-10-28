Sometimes, all it takes is a little emotion to change how we shop. FamilyMart’s now-famous “namidame” (teary-eyed) stickers have been popping up on onigiri, bento boxes and other foods nearing their expiration date — each one featuring a cute, watery-eyed character with a message like “Please help me.”

It’s part of FamilyMart’s wider effort to cut down on food waste while making sustainability feel more personal. Instead of just showing a discount, the stickers invite shoppers to “rescue” the food before it’s thrown away. The idea turns what used to be a practical choice into something a little bit heartwarming.

Japan Falls in Love with the ‘Namidame’ Effect

What started as a small test in 2024 has turned into a nationwide success story. Since rolling out across Japan earlier this year, stores using the stickers have seen a big jump in purchases of discounted food items.

Even more encouraging are the changes in attitude. Some shoppers say they used to feel embarrassed about buying discounted food, but now they see it as a way to do good. “If it’s to help, I’ll do it,” one customer told FamilyMart.

That small shift in mindset has made a measurable difference. If used across all FamilyMart stores, the company estimates the stickers could help cut food waste by around 3,000 tons each year. In Tokyo, participating shops have already reduced waste by about 5%.

Free for Everyone: Share the Tears, Save the Food

Now, FamilyMart is taking things a step further. This month, the company is making all of its namidame sticker designs free to download from its official sustainability website.

The lineup includes four new characters: a slice of bread, a cut of meat, a fish and a slice of strawberry cake, all in a teary-eyed state of panic. Cafes, bakeries, small shops and even local governments are encouraged to use them to help reduce waste in their communities.

By opening up the designs, FamilyMart hopes to spread the message beyond its stores: that saving food doesn’t have to be boring or guilt-driven — it can be something cute, emotional and surprisingly effective.

After all, who can say no to a little crying rice ball asking for help?

