If you’ve ever wondered what would happen if Sylvanian Families discovered dessert buffets, the answer has arrived — complete with donut cars and cake-themed couture. On August 23, the beloved collectible toy brand will team up with FamilyMart for a limited-edition lottery, giving fans a sugar rush in the form of adorable miniature animals. Sales begin at 10 a.m., followed by an August 30 rollout at Sylvanian Families facilities across Japan.

Produced by Epoch Co., Ltd., the 2025 Kirakira Kuji’s theme is “Happy Sweets,” with the series’ signature animal characters dressed in costumes inspired by donuts, cakes and other irresistible sweets. Each ticket costs ¥820 and there are seven tiers of prizes, plus a “last chance” prize.

The Prize Lineup and Bonus Campaign

The highlight of the lottery is the A prize, an original donut wagon with a baby deer in donut-themed attire. The B and C prizes include a pair of chocolate rabbit and husky dolls in matching cake-themed outfits, while the D Prize is three baby animals in fruit parfait-themed outfits.

Sylvanian Families fans who are trying to provide transport for their figurines can look forward to the E and F Prizes — mini cars modeled after donuts, ice cream and roll cakes, which can connect to each other and to the A-prize donut wagon. The G prize baby collection contains eight blind-box figurines. The last chance prize, meanwhile, features three baby figures swaddled in a crepe.

Additionally, customers with a lottery ticket stub who spend ¥3,000 or more at participating toy stores will receive a Persian cat baby in a strawberry ice cream costume. Quantities are limited, though, and FamilyMart is not part of the exchange.

About Sylvanian Families

First launched in 1985, Sylvanian Families is a Japanese dollhouse toy line set in a whimsical, fictional countryside. With anthropomorphic animal families living in intricately designed homes, the brand has been part of imaginative playtime across generations.

Now sold in over 80 countries, Sylvanian Families has expanded beyond toys into computer-generated animation, film adaptations and large-scale exhibitions. In 2023, the first feature film debuted. This year, the brand celebrates its 40th anniversary with nationwide events, including the touring “Sylvanian Families 40th Exhibition.”

The FamilyMart collaboration gives collectors and casual fans a limited-time chance to bring home whimsical, sweets-themed characters, while also celebrating four decades of Sylvanian Families.

See the official Sylvanian Families Kirakira Kuji website for more details.

