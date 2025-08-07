At first glance, Chiikawa seems like your average feel-good, hyper-cute Japanese franchise. Created by illustrator Nagano, the comic-turned-anime follows the daily lives of three irresistibly adorable, genderless critters: Chiikawa (short for “something small and cute” in Japanese), Hachiware (Chiikawa’s best friend with blue cat ears and tail), and Usagi (a chaotic bunny known for gleeful screaming and spontaneous antics). The premise appears simple: They complete odd jobs, share snacks and support one another through everyday adventures.

Given the characters’ immense cuteness and their ubiquity in Japan — figurine bag charms, brand collabs and 3D signage in Shinjuku, just to name a few — you might be forgiven for thinking that Chiikawa is a simple slice-of-life story about fluffy critters living in a pastel fairytale world. Upon closer inspection, though, you’ll discover that the stories are riddled with dark themes, including but not limited to: systemic poverty, psychological and body horror, unbreakable curses and gruesome murder (yes, really).

Below are just a few of the upsetting subjects that appear in Chiikawa. (Spoiler alert: This article contains detailed descriptions of story arcs from both the Chiikawa manga and anime, so if you’re new to the series or haven’t caught up yet, be warned — plot twists, character reveals and dark developments lie ahead.)

A Dystopian Gig Economy

In its first chapter, Chiikawa introduces the reader to a host of small, wide-eyed creatures living seemingly carefree lives. Many make a living pulling weeds. As the official Chiikawa website puts it: “Everyone in Chiikawa’s world works for a living. Knights dressed in armor assign duties including the popular job of weeding. When you pass the weeding exam, you can earn more money and buy more things.”

In other words, it’s a post-apocalyptic gig economy system. The armor-clad enforcers, called Yoroi-san, assign work on a first-come-first-serve basis, administer certification tests and oversee progress, handing out wages in burlap sacks when the critters are done with their tasks. These cute characters are effectively day laborers, doing backbreaking jobs like weeding and fighting off monsters (toubatsu) or menial tasks like labeling fruit with stickers in a factory line to earn their keep.

The only way to earn more money is to take more tests and earn certifications for various jobs, and if you fail, you’ll be stuck with the same wages forever. For a cutesy fantasy world of fluffy critters, their economy is surprisingly bleak (and realistic).

Housing Inequality and Poverty

Where do the Chiikawa creatures live? Good question. Out of the three main characters, Chiikawa is the only one who owns a house, and only because they won it in a lottery held by the yogurt conglomerate supported by the Yoroi-san. Unable to afford a house, Hachiware lives a frugal life inside a cave with no door and sleeps on a bamboo mat. Meanwhile, the official site claims that “nobody knows where Usagi lives,” leading fans to speculate that they are practically homeless. Usagi is also shown to have no possessions except for their weapon staff.

The Constant Danger of Being Eaten

Kidnapping and casual consumption are very real threats in the Chiikawa world. In one chapter, Chiikawa and Hachiware walk inside a so-called three-star restaurant, only to be bathed and marinated in oil. As it turns out, the faceless ogre disguised as the chef was planning to pack them in a tortilla and eat them whole.

In the Pajama Parties arc, faceless background characters are plucked away by a giant bird-like monster, and in the next strip we see that only the pajamas the victims had been wearing were left behind. The surviving character watches in tears as the kidnapped creatures are never seen again — presumably devoured.

Soul Theft and Body-snatching

Don’t let his big eyes fool you: The flying squirrel Momonga — a secondary character in the series known for being cute and self-centered — is actually a monstrous horned beast with sharp teeth called Something Big.

Or at least that’s heavily implied. Something Big is a terrifying chimera, but unlike the rest of its species, it doesn’t attack any of the Chiikawa critters — except for Momonga. Dialogue throughout the anime and manga has led many fans to speculate that a Freaky Friday-esque accident caused the pair to swap bodies, leaving the poor flying squirrel trapped in a grotesque, beastly form.

In one of the early chapters, “Something Big” chases “Momonga” through the forest, wailing “Give it back! Give it back!”

In another chapter, a witch steals the skins of Chiikawa, Hachiware and Usagi, trapping their souls in tiny figurines resembling Sylvanian Families (or Calico Critters, if you’re American). Paralyzed in plastic, they can barely move — until Hachiware saves the day by tripping the witch and breaking the curse.

Chimera Creatures (a.k.a. Your Friend is Now a Monster)

In the Big Expedition arc, a towering horned creature known only as Anoko (literally “That One”) is revealed to be a former colleague of Chiikawa — a fellow day laborer transformed into a monstrous being with swirling eyes, razor-sharp claws and a reptilian tail.

During a routine monster hunt, the villagers attempt to destroy Anoko, unaware of their true identity. Anoko doesn’t fight back. Instead, they tried to reach Chiikawa, gently reminding them of their past friendship. But Chiikawa, terrified and confused, fails to recognize them. In another chapter, Anoko reminisces the life they had with their friends, showing us their memories remain intact — a cruel reminder that, even in their monstrous state, Anoko still remembers who they used to be. But no one else does…

In another standalone chapter, a villager begins mutating into a chimera, sprouting wings and a reptilian tail. With tears in their eyes, they approach Chiikawa and weep, “Look at what I’ve become,” before unsheathing long red claws and swiping. They miss, then fly off into the distance — never to return.

Dangerous Props and Body Horror Transformations

Any Chiikawa fan would know that the characters often use weapons like a two-pronged stick when fighting monsters, but this universe is also home to other dangerous weapons disguised as tools. In the Magic Wand arc, Usagi purchases a mysterious skull-shaped staff from a second-hand shop. It grants wishes, but each use comes at a cost. Hachiware sprouts horns and a third eye; Usagi’s eyes and body turn blood-red. They quickly begin to morph into gruesome creatures, and transformation is stopped only when Chiikawa breaks the wand in half.

Then there’s the parasitic mushroom that sprouts from Chiikawa’s head. Hachiware tries to remove it with a sharp rock — only to have it grow back larger. Hachiware eventually has to cut off at the base with a blade to stop it for good. (Oh, and they ate the mushroom in a stir-fry afterwards.)

Paranormal Activity

In one spooky chapter, the gang are sharing breadsticks in Chiikawa’s house when the sky turns blood red. Black handprints begin covering up the window — culminating in a massive black palm that slams onto the window. The gang hides in fear, and never investigates what it was. We were never given an explanation of what happened.

Mermaid Murder

In Chiikawa’s most chilling storyline — the infamous Island Arc — our heroes visit a remote island with some friendly locals, but things quickly take a grim turn. On a trip out to sea, a giant creature called the Siren reveals that the islanders lured one of its mermaid companions with snacks, killed it and cooked it into a stew, believing a folktale that eating mermaid flesh grants eternal life.

The Siren launches a violent revenge campaign, and Chiikawa and friends — innocent bystanders — are caught in the crossfire. The group ultimately stops the Siren with an absurdly spicy spoonful of curry, but the trauma lingers: On the boat ride home, Chiikawa finds a single mermaid scale, a haunting reminder that the horror wasn’t just a bad dream.

Hachiware Isn’t a Cat (and Usagi Isn’t a Rabbit Either)

Despite the toe beans, fluffy tail and the occasional hairball, Hachiware is not a cat. This surprising fact was confirmed by creator Nagano during the 2022–2023 Nagano Exhibition, and echoed again on the official English Chiikawa website — which clarifies that Hachiware simply “is not necessarily a cat.” (Apparently, that’s why it’s totally fine for him to eat onions and chocolate.)

Meanwhile, Usagi, whose name literally means “rabbit” in Japanese, might not be a rabbit either. Sure, the long ears and erratic energy do scream bunny, but the official description keeps it vague: “Maybe a rabbit, maybe not.“

So what are they, exactly? We’ll probably never know. Which is typical of the Chiikawa world, if you think about it — a fantasy realm where adorable facades hide brutal realities and nothing is what it seems at first.

