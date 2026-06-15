Nigerian-born television personality Bobby Ologun was arrested on Sunday on suspicion of sexual assault with a female acquaintance at a residence in Chiba Prefecture on April 21. According to police, the woman went to his home alone. She alleges that Ologun contacted her and then assaulted her. The following day, the woman consulted the authorities. They were not in a relationship, and no previous troubles between them had been reported.

The 60-year-old, whose official name is Bobby Konda, has denied the allegation, telling police: “The facts are completely different.” He is understood to be cooperating with investigators following his arrest, which took place at Haneda Airport after he returned from overseas. A representative for his agency said it was “currently verifying the facts” and could not provide further comment at this stage, adding that it is working with lawyers to respond to the situation.

Bobby Ologun’s Past Legal Troubles in Japan

Ologun, who became a household name in Japan in the early 2000s for his broken Japanese, comic timing and exaggerated facial expressions, was accused in 2006 of assaulting the president of his then agency, R&A Promotions. He was alleged to have grabbed the president’s clothes and thrown furniture around the office during a dispute over payment. He was also involved in a physical altercation with fellow entertainer John Muwete Muluaka, who was represented by the agency.

In 2020, Ologun was arrested again after his wife alleged that he’d struck her in the face in front of their three children. She suffered a fractured right cheekbone and a wrist injury. In a press conference, she said she’d endured “all kinds of domestic violence over a long period.” Ologun initially denied the allegation and was released on bail two days later. He subsequently pleaded guilty and, in May 2021, was fined ¥100,000 by the Saitama District Court.

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