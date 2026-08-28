September brings a packed slate of openings and reopenings across Tokyo, from ambitious new restaurants and destination bars to revamped shopping complexes, boutique hotels and unique cultural spaces. Whether you’re looking to discover the city’s latest culinary talent, explore a new side of Tokyo Station or check into a stylish new stay, here’s what’s new in the city this month.

Shopping and Culture

Tofrom Yaesu (Commercial Shopping and Dining Zone)

A new hub of food, culture and travel, Tofrom Yaesu is a mixed-use development connected directly to Tokyo Station. The massive complex features a 51-story office tower, an 800-seat theater, a major highway bus terminal and 68 curated shops and restaurants showcasing the best culinary hits of Tokyo.

On September 10, 2026, it will officially open its much-anticipated retail and dining lineup. Among the highlights are the 170-year-old Japanese restaurant Kappo Shimamura, Michelin-starred tempura restaurant Ten Yokota’s new concept Ten Yokota Asu e, and Yakitori Omino’s new restaurant, Omino Shizuku.

Opens: September 10

Nearest Station: Tokyo Station

Address: 1-6-1 Yaesu, Chuo city, Tokyo 103-0028

Gransta Tokyo

On September 16, Gransta Tokyo will unveil its newly renovated Marunouchi underground shopping area, bringing a fresh lineup of shops, dining and art to the heart of Tokyo Station. The revamped B1F zone inside the ticket gates will feature 26 curated shops, including 10 making their debut, along with an integrated art gallery.

Among the new arrivals are Marche Bloom, a cookie specialty shop that takes its cues from a charming flower shop, and Hobonichi Techo Store (Tokyo Station Branch), the planner brand’s first-ever flagship store dedicated entirely to its products. Returning favorites include candy shop Hitotubu Kanro and French-style bakery Burdigala Tokyo.

Opens: September 16

Nearest Station: Tokyo Station

Address: 1-9-1 Marunouchi, Chiyoda city, Tokyo 100-0005

Restaurants and Cafes

Ansolence

Chef Hongson Rin, a rising talent in the Tokyo culinary scene who earned a Michelin star in the 2026 Michelin Guide Tokyo, is set to open his highly anticipated new restaurant, Ansolence, in Meguro on September 26. The restaurant’s core culinary philosophy revolves around “Heritage and Innovation.”

According to Rin, the new venture will “build upon a solid foundation of classic French technique, expertly combining flawless precision cooking with the lively acidity of fermentation and fresh fruits.” While honoring tradition, each dish will be “elevated into a refined, modern creation,” with an aesthetic woven throughout the cuisine and interior.

Opens: September 26

Nearest Station: Meguro or Gotanda

Address: 1F, 3-Chome-14-44 Kamiosaki, Shinagawa city, Tokyo 141-0021

Sushi Kaiseki Okuno

On September 30, the Tokyo National Museum will bring historic art and fine dining together with the opening of Sushi Kaiseki Okuno. Set within the minimalist Gallery of Horyuji Treasures, the premium restaurant offers a striking new way to experience the museum, pairing its centuries-old treasures with an equally refined culinary journey.

Moving beyond the casual museum cafe concept, the restaurant offers a sophisticated ¥35,000 course curated by lifestyle designer Rika Yukimasa. The menu highlights locally sourced ingredients and seasonal flavors, with sushi prepared by skilled chefs. With just eight counter seats and an eight-seat private room, the restaurant offers an intimate dining experience.

Opens: September 30

Nearest Station: Ueno or Uguisudani

Address: 13-9 Uenokoen, Taito city, Tokyo 110-8712 (Inside the Gallery of Horyuji Treasures, 1F)

Kinujo Cafe & Bar

Founded in Tokyo in 2021, Kinujo is a Japanese luxury haircare appliance brand known for its innovative, damage-reducing Silk-Plate technology. On September 1, Kinujo will open its first-ever cafe and bar in Ginza, serving highlights including Miyazaki “Japan Caviar,” Wagyu rillettes and the brand’s original sparkling wine.

The focal point of the space is a dramatic central counter constructed from a massive cluster of copper-colored tubes, echoing the cylindrical forms and airflow technology of Kinujo’s premium hair dryers and styling irons. By day, the space will offer a relaxed cafe experience; by night, it will transform into an intimate, upscale hideaway.

Opens: September 1

Nearest Station: Ginza Station

Address: 5-6-12 Ginza, Chuo city, Tokyo 104-0061 (Located on the 5th floor of the MIYUKI Building)

Bars

Red Records

Although Red Records opens in Akasaka on August 31, its grand-opening week runs through September 4, so we’re including it in this list. This 17-seat music bar is inspired by 1950s mid-century design, with vinyl records, vintage furniture, classic cocktails, and a selection of spirits.

As well as being a music bar that captures the atmosphere of a bygone era, it is also a place to enjoy live sports and retro movies shown on a projector. The wall art, created by British contemporary artist Dan Cimmermann, adds to the nostalgic atmosphere, featuring images of people enjoying music and drinks.

Opens: August 31

Nearest Station: Akasaka Station

Address: 5-1-1 Akasaka, Minato city, Tokyo 107-0052 (Located on the 2nd floor of the Akasaka Higo Noren Building)

Osteria Bar Bacara

Inspired by the Venetian bacaro — the casual bars where locals drop in for a drink and a few small dishes — Osteria Bar Bacara is part of Atre Ebisu’s major 18-store redevelopment. The bar and restaurant strike a balance between upscale and relaxed, offering an easygoing setting for aperitivo-style drinking and dining.

It is a dual-concept venue split into a casual standing bar at the front and a sit-down Italian eatery in the back. The counter is paired with an integrated natural wine bottle shop. The food menu features more than 30 small plates, including freshly sliced prosciutto and authentic Italian pasta designed to showcase the flavors of Venice.

Opens: September 10

Nearest Station: Ebisu Station

Address: 1-6-1 Ebisuminami, Shibuya city, Tokyo 150-0022 (Located on the 4th Floor of Atre Ebisu West Building)

British Pub Morris Stand Roppongi Hills Branch

Set to open on September 3, Morris Pub Stand is bringing its signature British pub experience to the heart of Roppongi Hills. By day, the venue will serve up lunch specials like its signature Guinness curry, before transforming into a lively standing bar at night complete with a terrace space.

The drink lineup includes imported British ales, crisp draft apple ciders such as Magners, local craft beers and the company’s original brew, the Morris HIP. In September, this can all be enjoyed under a month-long, all-day happy hour promotion.

Opens: September 3

Nearest Station: Roppongi Station

Address: 6-2-31 Roppongi, Minato city, Tokyo 106-0032 (Located on the ground floor of the Roppongi Hills North Tower, 1F)

Hotels

Tabi Asakusa

A Zen-inspired Japanese apartment hotel, Tabi Asakusa strikes a balance between historic Tokyo charm and modern family convenience. Opening on September 18, this sleek 58-room sanctuary offers spacious suites with full kitchens and private laundry facilities, alongside a restorative public bathhouse designed for unwinding after a day exploring the city.

Opens: September 18

Nearest Station: Tawaramachi or Asakusa

Address: 2-1-2 Nishiasakusa, Taito city, Tokyo 111-0035

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