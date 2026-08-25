September in Tokyo brings a subtle but welcome turn of the seasons. As the intense heat of late summer finally softens, the city takes a collective breath. Evening breezes carry a promise of autumn, and we feel a natural desire to organize our lives. The astrology of September 2026 mirrors this sense of gentle grounding; following the intense eclipse season of August, September invites us to refine our focus and seek balance in our relationships as we transition through the autumn equinox.

The month opens with practical Virgo energy, keeping us grounded, but mid-month brings a flurry of cosmic movement. On September 10, intense Venus enters passionate Scorpio, chatty Mercury shifts into harmonious Libra and revolutionary Uranus stations retrograde in Gemini. This cosmic shift encourages us to look deeper into our emotional connections, speak with diplomacy and internalize the personal breakthroughs we’ve experienced over the summer.

On September 11, the new moon in Virgo offers a gorgeously pristine blank slate. This is perhaps the best moment of the year for resetting your routines, organizing your physical space and mapping out practical, achievable goals for the months ahead. Shortly after, the energetic tides shift as Chiron backs out of Taurus on September 18, allowing us to digest recent lessons around security and self-worth.

Autumn officially arrives on September 23 as we enter Libra season. The focus will move from personal organization to relational harmony, art and finding balance amidst life’s dualities. On September 26, a fiery full moon in Aries lights up the sky, bringing a personal project, goal or boundary to a passionate culmination.

We’ll round out the month with high energy as action-oriented Mars charges into theatrical Leo on September 28, reigniting our creative drive and confidence. On September 30, Mercury enters Scorpio, deepening our conversations.

September is a month full of quiet integration, practical magic and graceful re-alignment. Clean your desk, savor the cooler air and enjoy the feeling of subtle harmony in the everyday.

Keep reading for your September horoscope, and don’t forget to check both your sun and rising signs.

Virgo September Horoscope

Happy birthday, Virgo! The cosmos is handing you the mic this month. The new moon in your sign on September 11 acts as your own personal New Year — a powerful moment to set intentions around your identity, personal goals and health. When Mercury enters Libra on September 10, your focus shifts toward finances and establishing your true value. As Libra season begins on September 23, take a step back to appreciate how much you’ve organized your life, and use the energy of the Aries full moon on September 26 to let go of an old financial or emotional obligation that no longer serves you.

Libra September Horoscope

September is a month of quiet preparation followed by a brilliant rebirth, Libra. The first three weeks ask you to rest and process the year so far. Mercury enters your sign on September 10, helping you express your ideas with even more grace than usual. Once the sun enters your sign on September 23, your vitality will shoot through the roof. The Aries full moon on September 26 lands directly in your partnership sector, bringing a major relationship dynamic to an honest culmination. Speak your truth and enjoy your solar return.

Scorpio September Horoscope

Your emotional world gets a big upgrade this month, Scorpio. Charming Venus enters your sign on September 10, making you deeply magnetic and nudging you to prioritize your desires. The Virgo new moon on September 11 lights up your community sector, making it an ideal time to plant seeds for new collaborative projects or expand your social circle. When Mercury enters your sign on September 30, your intuition will become razor-sharp. Trust your instincts, embrace your allure and let yourself be seen.

Sagittarius September Horoscope

Your professional aspirations are getting a major boost, Sag. The Virgo new moon on September 11 illuminates your 10th house of career and public reputation. Use this fresh start to launch projects or refine your professional direction. Libra season begins on September 23; your social calendar will warm up nicely after a period of intense focus, and you’ll feel encouraged to connect with friends and community. When Mars enters fellow fire sign Leo on September 28, your thirst for adventure will deepen. Plan a trip or get away for the weekend to keep yourself inspired.

Capricorn September Horoscope

September expands your horizons really practically, Cap. The Virgo new moon on September 11 falls square in fellow earth sign territory, inspiring you to travel, pick up a new skill or publish your ideas. Your career world lights up on September 23 when the sun enters Libra, bringing public recognition for your hard work. The Aries full moon on September 26 highlights your 4th house of home and family, asking you to find a healthy balance between your ambitious career moves and your private sanctuary.

Aquarius September Horoscope

Transformation and deep reflection are your main themes this month, Aquarius. The Virgo new moon on September 11 invites a fresh start around your shared resources, investments and intimate bonds — get clear on what you’re willing to give and receive. When Uranus, your ruler, stations retrograde on September 10, take time to internalize the creative breakthroughs you’ve had recently. Finally, Libra season starts on September 23, bringing a welcome breath of fresh air and filling you with curiosity, optimism and a desire to explore new perspectives.

Pisces September Horoscope

Relationships are your focal point this month, Pisces. The Virgo new moon on September 11 lands in your partnership sector, offering a sweet reset in how you connect with significant others — whether in business or romance. Venus enters Scorpio on September 10, adding passion and a touch of mystery to your worldview. When the Aries full moon arrives on September 26, your focus will turn to your income and personal worth, bringing a financial matter to a satisfying conclusion and urging you to remember your worth.

Aries September Horoscope

It’s time to get your life in order this month, Aries. The Virgo new moon on September 11 lights up the sector of your chart that rules daily routines, wellness and work habits. This is the best day of the year to start a new health regime or streamline your calendar. As the sun enters Libra on September 23, the focus shifts toward your one-on-one partnerships. The highlight of your month arrives on September 26 with a powerful full moon in your own sign. This is a moment of personal triumph and release — celebrate how far you’ve come and claim your independence.

Taurus September Horoscope

Creativity and simple pleasures are calling your name this month, Taurus. The new moon in fellow earth sign Virgo on September 11 activates your 5th house of romance, passion and artistic expression, making this a magical time to start a creative project or go on a lovely date with your special someone. On top of that, Venus enters Scorpio on September 10, which will deepen your closest relationships significantly. Use the calm energy of Libra season, which starts on September 23, to organize your workspace and build sustainable habits that support your daily peace.

Gemini September Horoscope

September invites you to find your footing and kick off from the ground, Gemini. The Virgo new moon on September 11 illuminates your 4th house of home and family, making this a wonderful time for redecorating or spending quality time with loved ones. When Mercury enters fellow air sign Libra on September 10 — followed by the sun on September 23 — your playful and creative energy will skyrocket. This is just in time for the Aries full moon on September 26, which highlights your social circle; a group effort will pay off, or a friendship dynamic will reach an exciting, fulfilling peak.

Cancer September Horoscope

Your local environment and voice will take center stage this month, Cancer. The Virgo new moon on September 11 is a perfect time for learning a new skill or connecting with your immediate neighborhood. Passionate Venus enters fellow water sign Scorpio on September 10, bringing romance, artistic inspiration and emotional depth into your daily life. When the Aries full moon on September 26 lights up, look out for a moment of career clarity or a milestone achievement that confirms you’re on the right path.

Leo September Horoscope

September brings a welcome moment to ground your finances and remind yourself of your worth, Leo. The Virgo new moon on September 11 is an opportunity for a fresh financial start; this is an ideal time for setting budget goals or investing in yourself. As Libra season begins on September 23, your curiosity and social life will pick up speed. The real spark arrives on September 28, when high-octane Mars enters your sign. You’ll feel an immediate rush of energy, confidence and passion. Use this momentum to champion your personal projects as the month closes.

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