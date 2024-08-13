Most of the time, it’s the company you keep and not the location you seek. However, getting to know another person in a romantic setting never hurt anyone, right? Whether you’re taking yourself out, going out with friends or you’ve just matched on an app and are searching for your next date spot, these restaurants will deliver a fun night filled with stories, laughter and good food.

T.Y. Harbor, Tennozu Isle

T.Y. Harbor’s atmosphere transports you out of Tokyo and into a romance film. A wonderful spot I’ve visited at all times of the day, T.Y. Harbor offers a lunch and dinner service for those who wish to escape the fast-paced action of Tokyo and slow things down by a scenic canal. While the lunch service is great, I find T.Y. Harbor transforms into the perfect spot for a romantic evening at night.

If you haven’t made a booking, I’d recommend arriving as the restaurant opens. Seating is on a first-come, first-served basis; if you arrive early, ask to be seated on the terrace by the canal. Watch the sun set over the high-rise buildings, and as the air takes on a brisker note, keep an eye out for the red-lanterned yakatabune boats.

The T.Y. Harbor brewery is a great conversation starter for those who are on their first date and need to get things rolling. Here’s an opening for you: Did you know Japan had a ban on microbrewery production until 1994? T.Y. Harbor was established several years after the ban was lifted and is one of just two microbreweries that remain in Tokyo’s 23-ward area today.

T.Y. Harbor’s chocolate cake is a dangerous game; not only will this cake become an obsession once you take a bite, but it becomes the ultimate test to see if your partner will let you know that you have chocolate cake stuck in your teeth. If your partner hasn’t run in the opposite direction, finish the perfect evening with a stroll around the area. You’ll find cute walking bridges that are lit up and plenty of boardwalks beside the canal.

Buvette, Yurakucho

Watching romantic black-and-white 50s French films over reheated yakisoba has made me long for a proper date night. While I’ve never been serenaded by an accordion in Paris, the closest I’ve come has been at Buvette in Yurakucho. Watch the romance come to life as the sun goes down and the fairy lights twinkle above the terrace seating.

Expect to be wooed by a candle-lit dinner — or, more accurately, a candle-lit dessert, as Buvette’s sweet options will have you defining dinner as an entree and dessert as a main. Take delight in sharing a plate or two with your dining partner as you gaze into each other’s eyes and speak in hushed whispers (about how good the dessert is, of course). Excellent options to consider are the mousse au chocolate and creme brulee, dishes for which the restaurant is well known.



For the savory lovers out there, I recommend Buvette’s moules-frites (mussels steamed in white wine and garlic and served with fries), coq au vin (red wine-stewed chicken), bouillabaisse (seafood soup with sourdough bread) and mixed tomato salad.

Rigoletto Wine and Bar, Marunouchi

For those looking for a cheeky night out with friends, the vibes don’t get any spicier than at Rigoletto Wine and Bar in Marunouchi. Bustling with energy, Rigoletto attracts the crowds with its stunning terrace views and extensive wine collection (showcased in a massive floor-to-ceiling glass wine cellar). Whether you’re seated outside, in a booth or at the bar, your party will have a hoot of a night as Rigoletto offers sangria by the jug. I can confirm that sharing a jug of sangria is a great way to break the ice on a first date.

Is dousing Rigoletto’s classic mozzarella pizza in chili oil a sin? If it is, you may need to explore other options, like Rigoletto’s paella or squid ink linguini. I’ll confess: When out with the girls, we sometimes skip dinner and dive straight into dessert. With options like tiramisu, passionfruit chocolate cake and Basque burnt cheesecake, no one is leaving dissatisfied and hungry.

Nanadaime Tora, Omotesando

For a more intimate dining experience, book a table at Nanadaime Tora in Omotesando. From the small traditional entry to the anticipation created by the narrow staircase leading down to the dining area, the very experience of stepping into this izakaya will be one to remember. Nanadaime Tora specializes in Japanese seafood dishes, making for a must-try mouth-watering dining experience.

From the tableware to the presentation of the dishes served, Nanadaime Tora showcases a finesse that has been carefully crafted to offer an unforgettable dining experience. If you’re placed at the counter, sit back and watch the chefs prepare sashimi and irori-yaki, where skewered fish, meat and vegetables are grilled over a charcoal firepit.

Get to know your partner as round after round of dishes are presented to you, and when words fail you, you can always go back to watching the chefs work their magic. To impress your date, choose seasonal vegetable dishes, the sashimi platter, scallops in tempura okra, and grilled mackerel. Reservations are recommended to ensure you get a table.

