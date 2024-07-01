When the sun is out and there’s a nice breeze, it’s great to be outside. Thankfully, there are plenty of spots in Tokyo where you can enjoy the outdoor air while digging into some top-tier cuisine. Here are five fantastic restaurants across Tokyo to visit on a sunny day.

Racines Farm to Park

Racines is a French bistro with several locations across Tokyo, but Cafe Racines Farm to Park is actually located inside Minami-Ikebukuro Park. It boasts a health-conscious menu and whole-roasted chicken on the weekends, as well as fresh lemonade, craft beers, natural wine and refreshing cocktails that can be enjoyed either on the outdoor patio or indoors. Open from 8 a.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m. on weekends, this is also a solid breakfast spot for a slow morning.

Canal Cafe

Canal Cafe, located in Tokyo’s historic Kagurazaka district, is a romantic waterfront restaurant with fantastic Italian dining. It has both a restaurant and deck side. The former is fancier, offering courses and meat dishes as well as pizza and pasta. The deck side is more casual with a self-serve style, perfect for splitting dishes with a group of friends

Two Rooms Grill Bar

If you’re looking for fine dining with a stunning view at sunset, Two Rooms Grill Bar is for you. It is a fifth floor restaurant with a water terrace overlooking the fashion district of Omotesando. It has lunch and dinner courses as well as fresh oysters. The terrace offers free entrance to the public if you want to enjoy some drinks with a DJ performance on weekends.

Cafe Gitane Ebisu

Get a taste of New York in the fashionable district of Ebisu at Cafe Gitane. It was originally opened in the Nolita area of New York in 1994, and its vibe is perfectly captured in its Ebisu location. Offering gorgeous American staples and delectable dishes such as a wagyu burger, kale salad and an array of avocado toasts, the outside seating will make you feel like you’re enjoying a Sunday afternoon in Manhattan.

T.Y. Harbor

T.Y. Harbor is a brewery-restaurant in Shinagawa that overlooks the canal. A landmark of Tennozu Isle itself, T.Y. Harbor is right next to its own brewery, so you can enjoy fantastic ales alongside burgers, hand-tossed pizza, grilled meat, seafood and more. It has a romantic atmosphere customary of a waterfront restaurant. Its outdoor terrace is spacious and perfect for enjoying the sea breeze.

