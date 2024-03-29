Caught up in our busy quotidian schedules, a lot of us opt for something simple before rushing out of the house. We forget breakfast’s true identity — it being the most important meal of the day. If you have a few hours to spare in the morning, or want to have a weekend brunch outing with your loved ones, here are our top breakfast picks right here in Tokyo.

1.

World Breakfast All Day

Who says breakfast has to be eaten in the morning? World Breakfast All Day does exactly what its name suggests — serving breakfast from all over the world, all day. The owner started World Breakfast All Day 10 years ago when he was inspired by the various scenarios that unfolded over the breakfast table while he worked at a guest house.

The interior of the restaurant looks like a lived-in kitchen from childhood. World Breakfast All Day’s regular menu consists of English, American and Taiwanese breakfasts, and they feature a different country every two months, so you can explore the breakfast traditions of countries across the globe without leaving Tokyo.

There are three locations, Gaienmae, Kichijoji and Ginza.

2.

Parklet

Parklet is a bakery café in Ningyocho that prides itself on using natural ingredients and methods for its bread and breakfast offerings. Located on the corner of Horidome Children’s Park, it is an extension of the park and its interior is adorable and earthy. While there, try one of the many toast variations, or the savory five-grain porridge.

3.

Path

The brainchild of chef Taichi Hara and pâtissier Yuichi Goto, Path is a bistro-café that’s famous for its fine French dinners, but it’s also open from 8 a.m. for early birds. Near Yoyogi Park, stop by in the morning for Path’s fluffy Dutch pancakes that are to die for. Just make sure to get there early, since the baked delicacies of Path are widely loved and there’s likely to be a long line.

4.

Common

Common by name, but certainly not by nature. This is a spacious, woody and sleek café-music bar in Roppongi, with a breakfast that will set you up nicely for the day. Served from 8 to 11 a.m., bite into one of its open sandwiches or dig into some homemade granola before going into the office. It’s also worth trying one of the shop’s delectable pastry offerings to pair with some carefully brewed coffee.

5.

Breakfast Club

If you want a taste of an American diner, Breakfast Club might be your best bet. This Meguro eatery is dressed down and delicious. With menu offerings including a classic American breakfast of pancakes and eggs, breakfast burritos, French toast and even a Japanese grilled fish teishoku, Breakfast Club provides a homey boost to the beginning of your day. The diner also has breakfast buffets on weekends, so come hungry if you’re brunching with friends.

6.

Sarabeth’s Tokyo

Sometimes referred to as the “Breakfast Queen of New York,” you can get a taste of NYC-style brunch right here in Tokyo at Sarabeth’s. Start the day with Upper West Side luxury over a plate of eggs and fresh orange juice. On weekdays, you can also get the early bird breakfast special for a decadent avocado toast or a fluffy French toast plate to kick-start your day.

7.

Bricolage Bread & Co.

Bricolage is the perfect marriage of bread, coffee and fine dining. Open from 7 a.m, the bakery-restaurant is a perfect place to stop for coffee and fresh bread before going into the office. The interior is warmly lit and cozy, and the chefs pride themselves on using only locally sourced wheat. In the warmer months, you can also sit on the terrace and enjoy Bricolage’s colorful dishes in the sun.

