A Modern Shift: Dark Green Tees Replace Zip-Up Jackets

On Wednesday, the Japanese convenience store chain FamilyMart officially announced its new store employee uniform. It is the company’s first full uniform overhaul in 10 years. The announcement was made during the company’s “FamiFes 2026” event ahead of its upcoming 45th anniversary. Moving away from the traditional zip-up jackets, the new designs are dark green T-shirts (available in both short-sleeve and long-sleeve versions). The changes will roll out nationwide across approximately 16,500 stores starting on September 1.

Relaxed Grooming Standards for a Diverse Workforce

FamilyMart also said it would allow employees to choose their hair color freely and permit religious head coverings such as the hijab. According to the company statement, the changes are part of a new grooming standard created “in response to the changing times and diverse values.” It added, “By expanding the choice of hair color and clothes while ensuring hygiene and safety, we will realize an environment where you can work more comfortably in your own way.”

A Response to Japan’s Konbini Labor Crunch

The relaxed rules are less a style statement than a recruitment strategy. FamilyMart employs roughly 200,000 store staff nationwide, and about 13% of them are foreign nationals — a share the company hopes to grow as Japan’s shrinking workforce makes convenience store staffing increasingly difficult. Across the industry’s big three chains, foreign part-timers now number more than 80,000, roughly one in ten of all konbini workers.

In a survey by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, nearly 60% of convenience stores reported being understaffed, and 85% of franchise owners said they take one day off or fewer per week — with most taking less than that. Codifying hair color freedom and religious head coverings is less about fashion than about widening the front door.

Uniqlo Launches New Hijab Styles in Southeast Asia

FamilyMart’s move comes as other Japanese retailers are also expanding their offerings to accommodate Muslim customers. Earlier this month, Uniqlo launched three new hijab styles in Southeast Asia, making the head coverings a permanent part of its LifeWear lineup rather than an occasional collaboration. The new collection launched in Indonesia on August 10, followed by launches in Malaysia and Singapore, and includes the AIRism UV Protection Hijab, Georgette Hijab and Satin Hijab, as well as inner caps.

Both moves have sparked discussion online, with some users praising the companies’ efforts to embrace greater diversity, while others were sharply critical. One social media user took a more pragmatic view, arguing that people who oppose FamilyMart’s hijab policy or relaxed hair rules could simply choose not to shop there. The user suggested that “customers silently drifting away” would be more damaging to the chain than criticism from people who continue to shop at its stores.

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