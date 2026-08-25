Sanae Takaichi has never seen the ghosts said to haunt Japan’s prime ministerial residence. She has, however, encountered a far more tangible menace: a cockroach. Faced with the insect, the prime minister’s response was unexpectedly philosophical. A lifelong fan of Osamu Tezuka’s Phoenix, Takaichi has long been influenced by the manga’s vision of life, death and rebirth. As the cockroach scurried past her feet, she found herself wondering whether its existence might be part of that endless cycle.

Sanae Takaichi Felt ‘Lonely’ After Staff Disposed of Cockroach in PM Residence

Even as an adult, Takaichi says, she cannot bring herself to harm insects, cockroaches included. So she shared her space with it. For a while, at least. When she mentioned the intruder to her aides, they were less philosophical. One quickly arranged what Takaichi calls the “combat operation.” After that, the cockroach stopped appearing. Takaichi was relieved. But she was also, she admits, a little lonely, and perhaps a bit sad, at the sudden disappearance of her unlikely companion.

The cockroach anecdote was part of a post in which Takaichi answered frequently asked questions about the official residence, starting with its supposed ghosts. It came after a lengthy explanation of why she has made the residence such an important part of her working life. Its proximity to the prime minister’s office, she said, allows her to respond quickly to crises, even in the early morning, at night and on holidays.

Takaichi’s preference for working from the residence has not been without criticism. Parts of the Japanese media have accused her of spending too much time there, avoiding some parliamentary sessions and having significantly less contact with lawmakers and officials than her predecessors. Takaichi countered this, saying she is not withdrawing from work at all, but simply doing it somewhere that is more efficient and less burdensome for her staff.

About the Residence

Built in 1929, the building originally served as the prime minister’s office. It is now the official residence, or kotei, of Japan’s leader. In 1932, Prime Minister Tsuyoshi Inukai was assassinated there by young naval officers. Four years later, rebel soldiers stormed the residence during the February 26 military uprising in an attempt to assassinate Prime Minister Keisuke Okada. Its violent history has given rise to stories that the place is haunted. Takaichi, though, has yet to encounter any ghosts.

Just the cockroach.

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