Tokyo has no shortage of souvenir spots, but if you’re looking for something more memorable, unique and refined, head to 2k540 Aki-Oka Artisan. Also known as “Artisan Street,” this expansive retail space is located under the elevated railway tracks between Akihabara and Okachimachi Stations (that’s where the “Aki” and “Oka” come from).

Standing in contrast to the bustling neon of nearby Akihabara, 2k540 Aki-Oka Artisan contains a collection of ateliers, boutiques and cafes with a central theme of Japanese craftsmanship. Here, shopping feels like an experience: You can browse handcrafted goods, join a weekend workshop, indulge in Tokyo’s famous fluffy pancakes and walk away with souvenirs that feel personal and expertly made. It’s a true hidden gem, quite literally under the tracks.

Massafy: Traditional Japanese Souvenirs and High-End Gifts

If you love the idea of buying straight from the source, Massafy is a treasure trove of unique, handcrafted gifts. This artisan souvenir shop stocks goods that are almost entirely made in Japan, bridging the gap between traditional craftsmanship and the average customer. The store often hosts workshops and fairs on weekends, letting you meet the face behind modern Japanese crafts.

The shelves are full of clever finds: coin purses made from recycled kimono obi, traditional crafts, kitchenwares, DIY kintsugi repair kits and freeze-dried tea that you can brew on the go. It’s the perfect place to score a gift — for a loved one or for yourself — that’s both thoughtful and one-of-a-kind.

Happy Daruma Studio @ Akihabara: Make Your Own Daruma Doll

Nothing says “souvenir” quite like making it yourself. At Happy Daruma Studio, you can decorate and paint your very own daruma doll: a traditional good-luck charm in Japan that symbolizes perseverance and the fulfillment of wishes. The decorating process is hands-on, colorful and surprisingly meditative, and the best part is taking home a one-of-a-kind daruma to bring you luck at home.

Nijiyura: Hand-Dyed Japanese Textiles

For fans of Japanese textiles, Nijiyura specializes in hand-dyed tenugui, traditional cotton cloths that can be used as towels, gift wraps or decorative wall art. The shop’s name comes from the phrase “nijindari yuraidari” (to smudge and sway), a nod to the flowing beauty of dye work.

The designs are seasonal and regional, with a special line inspired by Osaka, where the Nijiyura factory is based. You can even try your hand at a dye workshop to create a pattern that’s uniquely yours and learn about the delicate craft of tenugui-dying.

Cafe Asan: Famous Fluffy Pancakes in a Hammock Seat

If you’re feeling peckish from all the browsing and hands-on workshops, refuel at Cafe Asan, popular for its impossibly fluffy Japanese pancakes, affordable lunch options and its hammock seats, allowing you to swing about and relax as you wait for your food to come.

The cafe also doubles as a gathering spot for Tokyo’s anime community, regularly hosting themed events and pop-ups. Whether you want to stop for a sweet break or catch an anime collaboration, it’s a great place to sit down and recharge.

Tokyo Noble: Umbrellas With Personality

When it rains in Tokyo, everyone pops out the same, clear umbrella — unless you’ve got an umbrella from Tokyo Noble, that is. This shop lets you design your own umbrella, choosing from a rainbow-colored wall of umbrella designs, handles and tassels. Your personalized creation is then assembled for you right in-store.

For something extra quirky, they also sell incredibly adorable, tiny umbrellas that make for fun gifts or stocking stuffers.

Takatori Ware Onimaru Setsuzan Pottery: Japanese Ceramics

If your heart sings for traditional pottery, make a beeline for Takatori Ware Onimaru Setsuzan, which brings the craft of ceramics all the way from Mount Hiko in Fukuoka. Fired in wood kilns and glazed naturally, each piece carries the warmth and legacy of traditional Japanese craftsmanship.

Their standout item is the Kaoru Cup, designed with a thinner rim that enhances the aroma of tea, sake or spirits. Not only are the pieces elegant, but they’re also surprisingly sturdy and microwave safe, making it easy to incorporate a piece of traditional craft into your daily life.

2k540 Aki-Oka Artisan: The Perfect Tokyo Souvenir Stop

Whether you’re after hands-on workshops, unique handmade goods or just an excellent pancake pit stop, 2k540 Aki-Oka Artisan packs it all under one roof — or more precisely, under the tracks. Next time you’re in the neighborhoods of Ueno or Akihabara, wander through this creative street and you’ll leave with a shopping bag and a story.