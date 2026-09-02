While the delicate pinks of cherry blossoms may be at the forefront of Japan’s global botanical reputation, the changing colors of autumn foliage — known as koyo in Japanese — promise a breathtaking presentation of fiery scarlet and regal gold in a level of natural ethereal spectacle that is difficult to properly describe. 

Japan’s autumn landscape is considered one of the most beautiful in the world, and with over 70% of its land blanketed in deciduous trees, you can find stunning views everywhere from secluded mountaintops to neighborhood parks nestled between Tokyo’s busy city streets. Here is the seasonal forecast and recommended spots to catch Japan’s gorgeous leaves.

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Autumn Leaves Forecast Across Japan 2026

The Japan Meteorological Corporation, considered the most reliable source for fall foliage news, released its first autumn foliage forecast for the season. Here are some tentative dates to get a head start on your autumn itinerary.

Tokyo typically sees peak vibrancy for red and yellow leaves around late November. Up north in Hokkaido, some regional foliage turns its colors as early as September and October.

Where To See Autumn Leaves in Japan

Region Peak Maple (Red Foliage) Forecast Peak Ginkgo (Yellow Foliage) Forecast
Tokyo November 29 November 26
Kyoto December 11 November 27
Osaka December 4 November 24
Fukuoka December 7 November 27
Sapporo November 7 November 6
Nagoya December 2 November 17
Sendai November 25 November 29

Best Fall Foliage Viewing Locations by Area

Here are some of our top recommendations of regional sightseeing to note down for the most stunning nature landscapes. We will continue to provide updates as they are released. 

Please note that the actual autumn leaves may vary from the forecasts depending on the weather and conditions at each location.

The JMC also recommends checking either the Koyo Navi website for further updates on the color change rate of specific areas. The autumn leaves forecast is broken down into five color stages: aoba (green summertime leaves), hajime (beginning to change), migoro (peak color), iroase (fading) and ochiba (browning and falling). 

Jozankei Valley
Mount Kurodake

Hokkaido

Region Recommended Spots Peak Time
Hokkaido Jozankei Gensei Park Early October – Mid October
Hokkaido Mount Kurodake Late September – Mid October
Hokkaido Sounkyo onsen “Momijidani Valley” Early October – Mid October
Hokkaido Fukidashi Park Mid October – Late October
Hirosaki Park
Chusonji Temple

Tohoku

Region Recommended Spots Peak Time
Iwate Prefecture Morioka Castle Site Park Late October – Mid November
Yamagata Prefecture Akashiba Dam Late October – Early November
Iwate/Akita/Aomori Mt. Hachimantai Late September – Mid October
Iwate Prefecture Mount Kurikoma Early October – Mid October
Iwate Prefecture Chusonji Temple Early November – Mid November
Aomori Prefecture Oirase Gorge Late October – Early November
Aomori Prefecture Hirosaki Park Early November – Mid November
Miyagi Prefecture Naruko Gorge Late October – Mid November
Showa Kinen Park
Inokashira Park
Meiji Jingu Gaien

Kanto

Region Recommended Spots Peak Time
Chiba Prefecture Shimizu Park Late November – Early December
Chiba Prefecture Yoro Valley Late November – Early December
Ibaraki Prefecture Fukuroda Falls Early November – Mid November
Saitama Prefecture Nagatoro Iwadatami Early November – Late November
Tochigi Prefecture Lake Chuzenji Mid October – Late October
Kanagawa Prefecture Hakone Gora Park Early November – Late November
Tokyo Hamarikyu Gardens Late November – Early December
Tokyo Meiji Jingu Gaien Mid November – Early December
Tokyo Mt. Takao Mid November – Late November
Tokyo Showa Kinen Park Mid November – Early December
Tokyo Inokashira Park Early December
Hakusan Shirakawa-go White Road
Korankei Valley

Chubu

Region Recommended Spots Peak Time
Aichi Prefecture Okazaki City Higashi Park Mid November – Early December
Aichi Prefecture Korankei Gorge Mid November – Late November
Gifu Prefecture Oyada Shrine Mid November – Late November
Gifu Prefecture Hakusan Shirakawago White Road Early October – Late October
Shizuoka Prefecture Mt. Amagi Late October – Early December
Shizuoka Prefecture Naruko Gorge Mid November – Late November
Shizuoka Prefecture Lake Iwaka Mid November – Late November
Mie Prefecture Akame 48 Waterfalls Mid November – Late November
Lake Kawaguchi Maple Corridor
Okutadami Lake

Koushinetsu/Hokuriku

Region Recommended Spots Peak Time
Nagano Prefecture Senjojiki Cirque Late September – Early October
Toyama Prefecture Toyama Municipal Folkcraft Village Late October – Mid November
Ishikawa Prefecture Natadera Temple Early November – Late November
Niigata Prefecture Lake Oku-Tadami Mid October – Early November
Yamanashi Prefecture Lake Kawaguchi Maple Corridor Early November – Late November
Nagano Prefecture Upper Togakushi Shrine Early October – Late October
Katsuoji Temple
Osaka Castle Park

Kansai

Region Recommended Spots Peak Time
Kyoto Kiyomizu-dera Temple Late November – Early December
Kyoto Yoshimine-dera Temple Mid November – Early December
Kyoto Eikando Temple Late November – Early December
Kyoto Kitano Tenmangu Momiji Garden Late November – Early December
Osaka Osaka Castle Park Early November – Mid December
Osaka Katsuoji Temple Mid November – Late November
Osaka Meiji no Mori Minoh Park Late November – Early December
Nara Prefecture Torimiyama Park Mid November – Late November
Okutsu Valley
Hiruzen Highland

Chugoku

Region Recommended Spots Peak Time
Yamaguchi Prefecture Tainei-ji Temple Mid November – Early December
Yamaguchi Prefecture Mori Garden Mid November – Early December
Hiroshima Prefecture Momijidani Park Mid November – Late November
Hiroshima Prefecture Saburonosuberi Falls Mid November
Okayama Prefecture Okayama Korakuen Mid November – Early December
Okayama Prefecture Okutsu Valley Early November – Mid November
Shimane Prefecture Okuizumo Orochi Loop Early November – Mid November
Shimane Prefecture Oni-no-Shitaburui Gorge Mid November

Kankakei Gorge

Shikoku

Region Recommended Spots Peak Time
Kagawa Prefecture Ritsurin Garden Mid November – Early December
Kagawa Prefecture Kankakei National Park Early November – Late November
Tokushima Prefecture Iya Valley Late October – Mid November
Tokushima Prefecture Konose Gorge Late October – Late November
Kochi Prefecture Befu Gorge Mid November – Late November
Kochi Prefecture Tengu Highlands Late October – Early November
Ehime Prefecture Shirataki Park Early November – Late November

Mount Kirishima

Kyushu

Region Recommended Spots Peak Time
Kagoshima Prefecture Soginotaki Park Mid November – Late November
Saga Prefecture Tozan Shrine Mid November – Early December
Saga Prefecture Mifuneyama Rakuen Mid November – Early December
Oita Prefecture Mt. Hiko Late October – Mid November
Oita Prefecture Yabakei Mid November – Late November
Miyazaki Prefecture Mt. Kirishima Late October – Late November
Kumamoto Prefecture Itsuki-Gokanosho Prefectural Natural Park Early November – Mid November
Kumamoto Prefecture Kumamoto Castle Park Late November – Early December
 

Japan’s Momiji Culture

Much like sakura season brings hanami flower viewing picnics and an annual reminder of life’s impermanent beauty, autumn’s koyo also has its own distinct cultural identity and seasonal traditions. The earliest references to momijigari, or “leaf-hunting,” can be traced back to the Heian period when nobles organized specialized excursions to enjoy the vibrant autumn foliage with the accompaniment of poetry and gourmet banquets.

Momijigari embodies the concept of mono no aware, the wistful but empathetic awareness that all things in life will eventually come to an end. It’s not a grim outlook; the beauty of the changing leaves only comes in full appreciation through the acceptance that it won’t last forever. Leaves dry and petals fall, but we cherish the moments we receive.

Types of Autumn Foliage

Maple

Japanese maple trees are the uncontested main attraction of the season. The kanji used to write “koyo” actually uses the same characters as “momiji” (maple tree). Momiji’s red hues range from an intensely rich maroon to a brilliant fire truck red. Iroha-momiji is the most common Japanese maple, characterized by five to seven deep lobes that turn a shiny bright crimson. Layered against a cloudless blue sky or reflecting on a deep navy lake, the contrast of colors becomes a living painting worth waiting the entire year just to bear witness.

Ginkgo

The yellow ginkgo trees are another seasonal favorite. Known as “icho” in Japanese, the ginkgo’s uniquely fan-shaped leaves have served as the official emblem of Tokyo since 1989. Their lemony-yellow color also creates an irresistible ray of bold color when paired with a sunny sky. The Ginkgo Avenue at Meiji Jingu Gaien, where 146 ginkgo trees line the street like golden torches and the gentle leaves rain down like confetti, is an experience that can’t be missed. 

Rowan Shrub

Found in more elevated areas, the nanakamado (Japanese rowan shrub) transforms mountain landscapes with colonies of colorful bursts. The shrubs change into a variety of red, orange and yellow shades, while some remain in their original green state. The result is a truly breathtaking autumn bouquet, that when viewed from afar, resembles a quilt blanketing the mountain peaks.

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Updated On September 2, 2026