While the delicate pinks of cherry blossoms may be at the forefront of Japan’s global botanical reputation, the changing colors of autumn foliage — known as koyo in Japanese — promise a breathtaking presentation of fiery scarlet and regal gold in a level of natural ethereal spectacle that is difficult to properly describe.

Japan’s autumn landscape is considered one of the most beautiful in the world, and with over 70% of its land blanketed in deciduous trees, you can find stunning views everywhere from secluded mountaintops to neighborhood parks nestled between Tokyo’s busy city streets. Here is the seasonal forecast and recommended spots to catch Japan’s gorgeous leaves.

List of Contents: Autumn Leaves Forecast Across Japan 2026 Best Fall Foliage Viewing Locations by Area Japan’s Momiji Culture Types of Autumn Foliage Related Posts

Autumn Leaves Forecast Across Japan 2026

The Japan Meteorological Corporation, considered the most reliable source for fall foliage news, released its first autumn foliage forecast for the season. Here are some tentative dates to get a head start on your autumn itinerary.

Tokyo typically sees peak vibrancy for red and yellow leaves around late November. Up north in Hokkaido, some regional foliage turns its colors as early as September and October.

Where To See Autumn Leaves in Japan

Region Peak Maple (Red Foliage) Forecast Peak Ginkgo (Yellow Foliage) Forecast Tokyo November 29 November 26 Kyoto December 11 November 27 Osaka December 4 November 24 Fukuoka December 7 November 27 Sapporo November 7 November 6 Nagoya December 2 November 17 Sendai November 25 November 29

Best Fall Foliage Viewing Locations by Area

Here are some of our top recommendations of regional sightseeing to note down for the most stunning nature landscapes. We will continue to provide updates as they are released.

Please note that the actual autumn leaves may vary from the forecasts depending on the weather and conditions at each location.

The JMC also recommends checking either the Koyo Navi website for further updates on the color change rate of specific areas. The autumn leaves forecast is broken down into five color stages: aoba (green summertime leaves), hajime (beginning to change), migoro (peak color), iroase (fading) and ochiba (browning and falling).

Hokkaido

Region Recommended Spots Peak Time Hokkaido Jozankei Gensei Park Early October – Mid October Hokkaido Mount Kurodake Late September – Mid October Hokkaido Sounkyo onsen “Momijidani Valley” Early October – Mid October Hokkaido Fukidashi Park Mid October – Late October

Tohoku

Kanto

Chubu

Koushinetsu/Hokuriku

Kansai

Chugoku

Shikoku

Kyushu

Japan’s Momiji Culture

Much like sakura season brings hanami flower viewing picnics and an annual reminder of life’s impermanent beauty, autumn’s koyo also has its own distinct cultural identity and seasonal traditions. The earliest references to momijigari, or “leaf-hunting,” can be traced back to the Heian period when nobles organized specialized excursions to enjoy the vibrant autumn foliage with the accompaniment of poetry and gourmet banquets.

Momijigari embodies the concept of mono no aware, the wistful but empathetic awareness that all things in life will eventually come to an end. It’s not a grim outlook; the beauty of the changing leaves only comes in full appreciation through the acceptance that it won’t last forever. Leaves dry and petals fall, but we cherish the moments we receive.

Types of Autumn Foliage

Maple

Japanese maple trees are the uncontested main attraction of the season. The kanji used to write “koyo” actually uses the same characters as “momiji” (maple tree). Momiji’s red hues range from an intensely rich maroon to a brilliant fire truck red. Iroha-momiji is the most common Japanese maple, characterized by five to seven deep lobes that turn a shiny bright crimson. Layered against a cloudless blue sky or reflecting on a deep navy lake, the contrast of colors becomes a living painting worth waiting the entire year just to bear witness.

Ginkgo

The yellow ginkgo trees are another seasonal favorite. Known as “icho” in Japanese, the ginkgo’s uniquely fan-shaped leaves have served as the official emblem of Tokyo since 1989. Their lemony-yellow color also creates an irresistible ray of bold color when paired with a sunny sky. The Ginkgo Avenue at Meiji Jingu Gaien, where 146 ginkgo trees line the street like golden torches and the gentle leaves rain down like confetti, is an experience that can’t be missed.

Rowan Shrub

Found in more elevated areas, the nanakamado (Japanese rowan shrub) transforms mountain landscapes with colonies of colorful bursts. The shrubs change into a variety of red, orange and yellow shades, while some remain in their original green state. The result is a truly breathtaking autumn bouquet, that when viewed from afar, resembles a quilt blanketing the mountain peaks.