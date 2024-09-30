The three prefectures that make up the Hokuriku area welcome blazing autumnal colors and gorgeous color-changing landscapes from September to the end of November, making Toyama, Ishikawa and Fukui ideal destinations to get your fiery fix. We’ve listed some of the most stunning places across Hokuriku for optimal leaf-viewing pleasure:

Where To See Autumn Leaves in Toyama

Tateyama Kurobe Alpine Route

Known for its breathtaking autumn vistas, the Tateyama Kurobe Alpine Route is a highly-rated destination for vibrant koyo. This celebrated route stretches through the Northern Japanese Alps, reaching impressive altitudes of above 3,000 meters. It offers a variety of transport options throughout its length, including cable cars, electric buses and a ropeway.

As you make your way through the route, you’ll be treated to breathtaking views of vivid fall foliage, slowly changing as you ascend. Watch the seasons evolve in front of you — from snow at the mountains’ highest peaks, through red, yellow and eventually even green leaves at the base.

Plan your trip accordingly, though: The route sees heavy annual snowfall in the winter and is closed from December 1.

Kurobe Gorge Railway

Spend a few hours exploring the stations on Kurobe Gorge Railway, admiring its autumnal colors from various vantage points. Perhaps one of the most scenic train journeys in Japan, this trolley train moves at a leisurely pace across 20.1 kilometers of Kurobe in Toyama Prefecture. Each station stop offers its own unique delights, and almost all of them possess a secret (or not-so-secret) hot spring a short hike away.

Bonus: Shomyo Falls

Japan’s tallest waterfall, Shomyo Falls, is a stunning sight, particularly when fall arrives. It’s a nationally designated scenic spot, and come autumn the foliage surrounding the towering cascade transforms into a vibrant display of colors. If the 30-minute walk from Shomyo-daki Bus Stop feels a little daunting, you can rent a newly-available electric cart for a more comfortable journey to the falls.

Where To See Autumn Leaves in Ishikawa

Natadera Temple

Natadera Temple has been devoted to nature worship ever since it was built in 717. For over 1,300 years, Natadera Temple has been serving its community with natural beauty via its fantastic gardens and the impressive natural rock formations on its grounds. It’s so beautiful, in fact, that it earned a star in the Michelin Green Guide.

This year, it is set to be even more of a talking point, as design studio Naked (who oversaw Shinjuku Gyoen’s cherry blossom light-up) will illuminate the temple grounds for 2024. The event will run from Friday, October 24 to Sunday, November 24 on Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays.

Hakusan Shirakawa-go White Road

For car and bus fanatics, the Hakusan Shirakawa-go White Road offers a gorgeous drive through the heart of Hokuriku’s mountainous region. The route, extending 33.3 kilometers, links the base of Mount Hakusan in Ishikawa Prefecture to the historic village of Shirakawa-go in Gifu. Start or finish at the mineral-rich Kaga hot springs in Ishikawa Prefecture to really round out the trip.

Enjoy the drive through the foliage-rich scenery of Hakusan National Park, marveling at the incredible panorama as you go. Who needs a cinema when you have this sort of view?

Bonus: Stay at Hyaku Raku Sou

For a serene autumn retreat, consider chilling out for a night or two at Hyaku Raku Sou on the Noto Peninsula. Located on the picture-esque Tsukumo Bay, the inn offers an ideal way to relax and rewind while taking in the blazing colors of fall. Engulfed by bulbous trees that hug the bay itself, watch from your room as the bright shades reflect back onto the water, creating an unforgettable aura of autumn.

Where To See Autumn Leaves in Fukui

Asuwa Shrine and Yokokan Garden

Enjoy a double whammy of historic Japanese architecture near Fukui Station. Asuwa Shrine is located at the foot of Mount Asuwa. While the exact age of the shrine is unknown, evidence points back to around 1500 years ago. The shrine is home to a 430-year-old momiji tree that is so magnificent it has been designated a “treasure of autumn” by Fukui Prefecture.

At Yokokan Garden, one can stand on an old Japanese wooden veranda and look out at the still pond that surrounds it, reflecting back the autumn leaves. Originally built as a villa for the influential Matsudaira family 400 years ago, now it is a wonderful stately home that is open to the public. Don’t worry about night falling and spoiling your view, as the garden also hosts a light-up.

Nishiyama Park

Sabae city’s gorgeous Nishiyama Park looks out over the buildings below, an oasis of trees and bright leaves in the cooler months. Known predominantly for its blanket of azaleas come springtime, the park is also a hotspot for autumn leaves. Its Kyoyo Garden is home to 1,600 maple trees, making any vermillion-chasers happy as you look out over the garden’s modest space.

Bonus: Ginkgo Carpet at Kogyo-ji

When fall comes around, Kogyo-ji Temple in Eiheiji Town is flooded with a stunning ginkgo carpet. Visited predominantly by locals, this place has retained its “hidden gem” status for hundreds of years. A 30-minute train ride from Fukui Station, this shrine is far enough out to be away from the crowds, but close enough to be a last-minute trip.