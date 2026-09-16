It’s finally the beginning of everyone’s favorite reading season; there are few things in life better than sitting with a great book at a cozy cafe or on a park bench once the air gets cooler. From eerie locked-room mysteries and ghost stories to cozy slice-of-life novels, there are so many works of Japanese fiction we want to recommend for this fall, but here are just eight of our picks.

Malice

Keigo Higashino

(translated by Alexander O. Smith)

Fall obviously calls for mystery novels. In the late Keigo Higashino’s masterpiece Malice, famous novelist Kunihiko Hidaka is found murdered inside his locked office. His body is discovered by his wife and his childhood friend Osamu Nonoguchi — a struggling author who seemingly has an airtight alibi. Enter Detective Kyoichiro Kaga, who actually used to teach alongside Nonoguchi years ago. As Kaga navigates a web of unreliable memoirs and old rivalries, he uncovers the killer’s true motive.

Keigo Higashino is one of the biggest names in Japanese crime fiction, and Malice is easily one of the most compelling entries in his popular Detective Kaga series. It holds a distinct place in his body of work, delving into the insular world of publishing and exploring themes of envy, artistic insecurity and festering resentment.

Beautiful Distance

Nao-Cola Yamazaki

(translated by Charlotte Goff)

An unnamed insurance agent in his early 40s watches his life shift irrevocably when his wife receives a sudden, terminal cancer diagnosis. Married 15 years with no children, the couple finds their quiet world upended as the wife moves through a series of hospital stays.

Interwoven with accounts of visits from regular customers at her sandwich shop, the story is an intimate exploration of grief through the lens of Japanese culture and a tender look at how love endures and transforms.

Shortlisted for the Akutagawa Prize and winner of the Shimase Renai Bungaku Prize, Beautiful Distance has sold more than 21,000 copies in Japan, and its English translation by Charlotte Goff arrives on September 29. Nao-Cola Yamazaki, whose penname comes from their love of Diet Coke, made their debut in 2004 with the novella Don’t Laugh at Other People’s Sex Lives. The novella, which depicts the destabilizing experience of first love with humor and care, was recently translated by Polly Barton and will also be in stores on September 29.

Hot Chocolate on Thursday

Michiko Aoyama

(translated by E. Madison Shimoda)

For fans of the healing fiction genre, this is the perfect book to sit with at a cafe this fall. A story collection centered around the Marble Cafe, a quiet neighborhood spot along a Tokyo riverbank, it’s the debut work of Michiko Aoyama, the author behind the global sensation What You Are Looking For Is in the Library.

The collection opens with a story that centers on the dynamic between the shop manager and his Thursday regular — a woman who sips hot cocoa while writing letters in English. Then, it branches out into a chain of interconnected lives: staff, customers, friends and family. It’s a quick, wholesome read that shows how small, everyday gestures can change someone else’s days in ways we might not notice.

The Premonition

Banana Yoshimoto

(translated by Asa Yoneda)

The Premonition follows Yayoi, a 19-year-old living in a comfortable middle-class household, who is increasingly consumed by the feeling that a crucial piece of her childhood has been wiped from her memory. Based on this intuition, she moves in with her eccentric, reclusive aunt and begins to unearth the hidden family history her mind had blocked out.

Written in 1988 by Banana Yoshimoto, the book was a bestseller in Japan, published alongside her world-famous debut novel Kitchen. The Premonition captures the bittersweet coming-of-age feeling of late adolescence with the author’s signature minimalist, dreamlike style, exploring themes of isolation, memory and healing. Despite the novel’s initial success, it took 35 years for the book to finally receive an English translation by Asa Yoneda in 2023.

The Devil’s Flute Murders

Seishi Yokomizo

(translated by Jim Rion)

This classic mystery opens in 1947 Tokyo with the death of Viscount Tsubaki, a disgraced former nobleman whose body is discovered in the woods weeks after his disappearance. When a man resembling Tsubaki appears on the family estate, accompanied by the eerie sound of his final flute composition, his daughter hires scruffy detective Kosuke Kindaichi, sparking a series of murders linked to long-buried family secrets.

Seishi Yokomizo is a titan of mid-century Japanese crime fiction, and the novel is considered an example of honkaku — a traditional, puzzle-driven mystery style that emphasizes fair-play clue gathering. Set against the backdrop of post-WWII US occupation, the story captures a changing Japan dealing with food shortages, social decay and the sudden stripping of aristocratic titles. It’s a great pick for seasoned fans of Golden Age mysteries and beginners alike.

Apparitions: Ghosts of Old Edo

Miyuki Miyabe

(translated by Daniel Huddleston)

Perfect for spooky season, this is a collection of nine supernatural stories set in the working-class Fukagawa district of Tokyo during the late Edo period. Through the eyes of maids, apprentices and shop clerks — whose lives are shaped by the whims of their masters — we encounter an array of ghosts, spirits and creatures that range from vengeful to oddly compassionate.

Written by Miyuki Miyabe — best known for her longer fantasy novels like Brave Story — the collection is less focused on jump-scares and more on building atmosphere, making it a good choice even for those who can’t handle horror. The tales are more like ghost stories told around a campfire.

Lonely Castle in the Mirror

Mizuki Tsujimura

(translated by Philip Gabriel)

Kokoro is a middle school student hiding in her bedroom, terrified to go back to class after being severely bullied. Her isolation is interrupted when the mirror in her bedroom begins glowing, pulling her into a mysterious castle surrounded by the ocean. There, she meets six other teenagers who are also skipping school, along with a child wearing a wolf mask who offers them a deal: find a hidden key somewhere in the castle, and one of them will be granted a single wish.

Author Mizuki Tsujimura won the prestigious Japan Booksellers’ Award for the novel, which became a runaway bestseller in Japan before being translated by Philip Gabriel. It’s a compassionate, grounded story of empathy and friendship, tackling themes of mental health and trauma through an engrossing fantasy framework.

People From My Neighborhood

Hiromi Kawakami

(translated by Ted Goossen)

This is a charmingly bizarre collection of 36 short stories, set in a quiet, unnamed Tokyo suburb. Narrated by a woman recalling her childhood, the stories follow the strange events that take place in the neighborhood — a child who stops aging, a school principal running a dog school, a disease that makes people act like pigeons. Rather than following a single dramatic arc, these vignettes piece together like a puzzle, painting the town itself as a character.

It was written by Hiromi Kawakami, best known for the bestseller Strange Weather in Tokyo, and reveals a stranger, folklore-inspired side of her imagination. Kawakami blends elements of fantasy and absurdity with subtle satire in these bite-sized chapters, touching on modern bureaucracy, the pitfalls of capitalism and more.

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