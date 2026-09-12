FamilyMart’s newest line of socks is giving people another reason to visit all of Japan’s 47 prefectures.

The convenience store chain is turning 45 this month, and to celebrate, approximately 16,500 FamilyMart locations across Japan will roll out regionally-exclusive “47-Prefecture” limited-edition socks and stickers. The designs take inspiration from the prefectural flower along with other cultural motifs. Whether you want to rep your favorite region or pick up a unique souvenir while traveling, you can now add a bit of local flavor to your FamilyMart sock collection.

List of Contents: Unique Line Socks for All 47 Prefectures Sock Prices and Where To Buy 47-Prefecture Stickers Related Posts

Unique Line Socks for All 47 Prefectures

The Tokyo socks are inspired by the Somei Yoshino cherry blossoms, the most populous sakura variety in Japan that was cultivated during the Edo era where the modern-day metropolis now stands.

Hiroshima is represented by momiji maple leaves, which have strong historical ties with the prefecture as seen in traditional wood block prints, stunning autumn foliage landscapes and even momiji manju cakes.

Iwate’s prefectural flower is the kiri, also known as the paulownia or princess tree. Its petals are a delicate light purple color with a glossy sheen and it’s said that the flower was brought to the prefecture in the Ashikaga period (1337-1573) from the southern imperial region.

Aomori, which has ranked Japan’s top apple cultivator for over a century with over 50 million tons produced each year, is of course represented by apple blossoms.

You can see all 47 designs on the FamilyMart website.

Sock Prices and Where To Buy

A pair will run you ¥600 (tax included). The socks are made of a thich terry cloth and treated with antibacterial and deodorizing agents. The packaging is printed with an illustration of the flora the socks are inspired by, with the prefectural capital, prefectural flower, its botanical family and the blooming season also listed.

You can only buy the specific prefecture’s design at stores within that prefecture, making them the ultimate travel souvenir.

47 Prefecture Stickers

The other half of the collection brings 47 complimenting stickers.

The sticker designs bring back FamilyMart’s “Sun and Star” mascots, the original symbols that were used since the company’s founding in 1981 up until around 1997. Now the emblem is making a nostalgic return for FamilyMart’s monumental anniversary. The iconic characters have been reimagined in fun “cosplay” outfits, representing the famous foods, specialties and festivals of each of the 47 prefectures.

Hokkaido’s Sun and Star takes the shape of an exquisite Yubari Melon, the famous fruit prized for its succulent, robust and richly fragrant flavor.

Kyoto’s sticker design is a beautiful maiko (apprentice geisha performer), who roam the streets of the Gion district in their stunning kimono as they commute to their client venues.

Miyagi Prefecture is a zunda mochi, a traditional regional sweet made from sweetened edamame bean paste. It’s believed that zunda was invented by the Date clan samurai, who would eat the mochi before going into battle as a source of quick energy.

Okayama’s emblem is dressed up as Momotaro, the classic “peach boy” folktale renowned by all in Japan — which originated in Okayama. Momotaro resides in many places across the prefecture, including the aptly named Okayama Momotaro Airport, which has a bronze statue of the famed character and his animal friends erected in his honor. The prefecture is also famous for actual peaches, a luxurious milky-white variety with an almost honey-like sweetness.

Each sticker perfectly captures a distinct highlight of their respective prefecture. Stickers run for ¥300 each.

Both of these product lines are now available nationwide, stock is subject to each shop location.