We are all guilty of ordering books online. It’s easier to browse, faster and often cheaper. But nothing hits quite like going to a bookstore in person and skimming the stacks. Whether you’re searching for a specific volume or just wandering around, bookstores are one of the few remaining places where you can escape from the rapid pace of life.

As an English speaker or expat in Japan, however, it can be difficult to find a decent selection of English books. Japanese bookstores often dedicate only one shelf to English novels, even in a cosmopolitan city like Tokyo.

For your next read, here are a few bookstores — including some second-hand ones — in Tokyo that carry a good selection of English books.

Books Kinokuniya Tokyo (Shinjuku)

Established in Shinjuku in 1927, Kinokuniya is one of Tokyo’s biggest and most well-known bookstore chains. While the huge Kinokuniya Shinjuku Main Store carries some English books, there is actually a whole separate store dedicated to foreign books just 10 minutes away: Books Kinokuniya Tokyo in Takashimaya Times Square. This is probably the best selection of English books in Tokyo. You can find everything from literary fiction, young adult fiction, art books, magazines and more. The store also carries a selection of books in German, French, Chinese, Korean and more. Check the shop’s stock here.

Infinity Books (Asakusa)

Infinity Books is a great used bookstore conveniently located a few minutes away on foot from Asakusa Station. Established in 2001, the store has an amazing collection of used, rare, first edition and even out-of-print books, offered at fair prices. The cozy space holds monthly events, including live music, readings, workshops and more.

If you’re far away from Asakusa, check out the online store. You can also sell books you no longer need in person or via shipping. Read more about that here.

Kitazawa Bookstore (Jimbocho)

Nestled in Jimbocho, Tokyo’s beloved book neighborhood, Kitazawa Bookstore has been specializing in vintage English books since 1902. Specifically, you can find many volumes of academic texts and classical literature. Think theory, philosophy and the Shelleys. The store is ideal for those who prefer older paperback covers. You can also find some German and French books here.

Maruzen (Marunouchi)

Located near Tokyo Station, Maruzen Marunouchi Main Store spans four stories. In addition to books, it houses stationery, gifts and other goods. Head to the fourth floor to browse a great variety of English books. The selection, while slightly lacking compared to Books Kinokuniya Tokyo, is still impressive.

Junkudo (Ikebukuro)

With nine floors packed with treasures, Junkudo Ikebukuro is one of Tokyo’s largest bookstores, alongside Kinokuniya and Maruzen. All the foreign books are on the sixth floor, including novels, nonfiction, magazines and more. The fourth floor houses MJ Book Cafe, where you can relax with your new book and a coffee.

Tsutaya Daikanyama T-Site

Tsutaya Daikanyama T-Site has built a reputation as one of Tokyo’s most beautiful bookstores, revolving around the concept of “A Library in the Woods.” The store is a great option if you are looking for art books, coffee table books and magazines — or if you simply enjoy browsing gorgeous volumes. The store has some bestselling English novels, but not nearly as many as Kinokuniya and Maruzen.

If you happen to be shopping in Ginza, the Ginza Six Tsutaya is similarly picturesque. It houses a plethora of art books.

Book Off Stores (Various Locations)

Book Off is one of Japan’s largest bookstore chains, specializing in used books and other physical media like CDs and DVDs. It really depends on the branch, but many Book Off locations carry a good selection of English paperbacks and nonfiction categories, so it is always worth popping in to check. Plus, you can have a look at miscellaneous clothing pieces and accessories while you’re there.

