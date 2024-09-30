If you’re like me, sometimes you simply want to go somewhere quiet to read your book. Searching for an oasis of calm, away from the shouts, neon lights and tall buildings looming over concrete streets, can seem like an impossible task, but we’ve done it. From cozy cafes to serene parks, find the perfect spot to escape the city noise and immerse yourself in a good book.

Best Book Café in Tokyo: R-za Dokushokan, Koenji

A tiny haven for book lovers, R-za Dokushokan is a cozy café-library hybrid in Koenji, Tokyo’s premier counterculture hub. Its mahogany interior and dim lighting make it an ideal setting for those seeking a contemplative space. Whether you bring your own novel or select one from its collection, R-za is a great place for anyone looking to escape into the pages of a good read. It’s open late, too, and offers a range of drinks and cakes.

Best Kissaten in Tokyo: Coffee Aristocrat Edinburgh, Shinjuku

Shinjuku’s Coffee Aristocrat Edinburgh is an old-school coffee house known for its sprawling, grand interior and round-the-clock business hours, making it the place to go when you need a comfortable, quiet spot to read at any time of the day or night. A spacious retreat from Shinjuku’s chaos, it boasts plush seating and an ambience that oozes Showa-era elegance. Whether you’re in the mood for a late-night literary break or an early morning start, Edinburgh is a great space for a long reading session. It’s separated into smoking and non-smoking sections, so if the smell of tobacco isn’t your thing, ask for a seat away from the smoke.

Best View in Tokyo: Streamer Coffee Company, Setagaya Daita

Streamer Coffee Company is a modern coffee chain from Shibuya, and its branch in front of Setagaya Daita Station is particularly special. Not only does it serve good “new wave coffee” (their words), but on a clear day (emphasis on “clear”), you’ll be treated to an unforgettable view of Mount Fuji. Grab a seat by the window, or — weather permitting — get a takeout coffee and head to the small park across the road. Enjoy your book while sneaking peeks at the magnificent mountain standing majestically in the distance.

Best Chain Shop in Tokyo: Ginza Renoir, Various

Cafés under the umbrella of the Ginza Renoir chain are a beloved staple of Tokyo’s café scene, known for their classic charm and retro interiors. The chain has several brands, two of which are particularly good for reading in: Cafe Renoir and Coffee Room Renoir. Whenever your glass of water or teacup gets low, a staff member will swoop in and refill it for you. Whether you’re seated in a plush armchair or a snug booth, the relaxed Renoir atmosphere makes it easy to settle down with a book. With plenty of locations throughout the city, you’ll always be able to find a Renoir when the mood for reading strikes.

Best Bar in Tokyo: These, Minato

These is an intimate spot that’s great for unwinding after dark. The bar’s dark, book-heavy interior invites readers into its arms to sip on a carefully crafted cocktail and get lost in a book. Known for its curated selection of artisanal cocktails, These offers a sophisticated, quiet place to spend the evening. Highly recommended for anyone who likes to read a book while surrounded by touches of elegance.

Best Hotel in Tokyo: BookTeaBed, Shibuya

BookTeaBed in Shibuya is designed for book lovers who want to sleep with books at their feet. This bookstore-slash-hotel combines capsule-style sleeping pods with multiple bookcases, so you have the chance to experience the joys of capsule accommodation with the bonus of having a library at your fingertips. BookTeaBed provides, whether you’re an overnight guest or just stopping by for a daytime visit.

Best Park in Tokyo: Inokashira Park, Kichijoji

Inokashira Park, a large, heavily treed green space just outside Tokyo’s 23-ward area, is an excellent choice for book lovers looking to escape the city noise. As it’s dotted with numerous benches and grassy areas, it’s easy to find a quiet place to dive into your latest read. Keen readers can even rent a swan boat and read while floating on the pond. With its lush surroundings and charming café, Inokashira Park is a lovely place for some literary time.

Best Sauna in Tokyo: SaunaLab, Kanda

SaunaLab in Tokyo offers an unexpected twist on the classic sauna experience. Relax and recharge in the adorably designed Finnish saunas, and after your session, head to the lounge area to indulge in a good book while sipping on a cold drink. Then you can get back into the sauna again! Repeat however many times you’d like within your allocated time slot. It’s the perfect place to unwind both your body and mind.

