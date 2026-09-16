Harajuku is set to become the ultimate destination for pop culture fans this autumn. Heritage Auctions, the world’s premier collectibles auction house, is bringing an unprecedented showcase to Japan with the Heritage Auctions Japan Pop Culture Auction Exhibition.

Running from September 18 through October 27, 2026, at Jingumae, Shibuya, this free-admission pop-up features over 500 iconic items valued at more than $15 million (approximately 2.4 billion yen). From screen-used Hollywood props to holy-grail trading cards, the event offers fans and serious collectors a rare opportunity to stand inches away from pop culture history.

Legendary Galactic Relics: The Star Wars Collection

The headlining crown jewel of the exhibition is an extraordinary assembly of Star Wars memorabilia, billed as the largest public display of lightsabers ever staged. Taking center stage is the actual screen-used Hero Lightsaber wielded by Darth Vader in both The Empire Strikes Back (1980) and Return of the Jedi (1983).

Complementing the Sith lord’s iconic weapon is a sweeping lineup of props spanning the entire saga, including Hayden Christensen’s Anakin Skywalker hilt from Revenge of the Sith, alongside the duel lightsabers used by Ewan McGregor, Samuel L. Jackson and Daisy Ridley. Beyond the blades, fans can view screen-used treasures such as Carrie Fisher’s personally owned Snowspeeder miniature from Episode V, an R2-S8 astromech droid signed by Kenny Baker, vintage Kenner action figures and a complete 1977 Topps trading card set.

Beyond the Galaxy: The Walking Dead, Pokémon and Rare Treasures

While the Force is strong with this exhibition, the showcase spans a massive variety of global pop culture milestones. Fans of The Walking Dead will delight in seeing authentic screen-worn costumes and signature accessories from the hit AMC series, including iconic outfits worn by Andrew Lincoln (Rick Grimes), Norman Reedus (Daryl Dixon) and Jeffrey Dean Morgan (Negan), as well as full, grotesque Walker costumes.

Trading card enthusiasts and gamers will find plenty of holy-grail items to obsess over:

Pokémon & TCG: Ultra-rare vintage and modern Pokémon cards — highlighted by a pristine PSA Gem Mint 10 “Shining Mew” CoroCoro Promo — alongside classic Magic: The Gathering cards and original artwork.

Retro Video Games: Factory-sealed, high-grade classic games, including a VGA 85 mint-condition copy of Metroid: Zero Mission (Game Boy Advance, 2004).

Sports & Entertainment: Game-worn uniforms from legendary athletes and rare props spanning decades of entertainment history.

Event Details and Location

Date & Time Sep 18-Oct 27・11 a.m.–6:30 p.m.・Closed on Mondays and National Holidays Price Free Location Heritage Auctions Pop-Up Exhibit More Details

About Heritage Auctions

Founded in Dallas, Texas, Heritage Auctions is the largest collectibles auction house in the world. Operating globally across major cultural capitals — including New York, London, Paris, Hong Kong and Tokyo — the company serves over two million online bidding members with access to an extensive database of past auction results.

In addition to celebrating pop culture history, the Harajuku pop-up serves as an active hub for Japanese collectors. Visitors can consult directly with Heritage specialists on-site regarding consignments, bidding and appraisals. Free individual consultations and valuations are available throughout the exhibition’s run, offering fans a direct gateway to the global auction market.

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