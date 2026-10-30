Here is what’s happening across Tokyo this November 2026. Check out exhibitions, festivals, events and more!

List of Contents:

ginkgo meiji jingu gaien

Tokyo in November: What To Expect

November is one of the best months to be outdoors in Tokyo. Days are typically crisp and mild, with highs around 17-18°C and noticeably cooler evenings.

Autumn leaves arrive a little late this year. Lingering heat has pushed the forecast peak for Tokyo’s ginkgo trees to around November 26. The golden ginkgo avenue at Meiji Jingu Gaien is usually best from late November into early December. Note that the Seitoku Memorial Picture Gallery at the end of the avenue is under renovation scaffolding until about the end of May 2027, so the classic view looks a little different.

Roppongi Hills Christmas also starts from November 5 and runs through December 25, with about 970,000 LEDs that light up the street at night.

Be prepared to plan around the crowds. November 3 and November 23 (Labor Thanksgiving Day) are both holidays, so expect packed parks, shrines and trains.

Tokyo Exhibitions and Art Shows in November

Flying Bridge Man Exhibition by Frederik Molenschot

UltraSuperNew Tokyo will host a new exhibition centering on Frederik Molenschot’s ongoing Bridge series, looking at structure and connection.

Date & Time Nov 3-8・Closed on Mondays
Price Free
Location UltraSuperNew Kura

Presents: An Exhibition of Artworks by Tycho Koll

Sculptor Tycho Koll will have his first exhibition in his native Tokyo, featuring figures inspired by Edo-period yokai, manga and anime.

Date & Time Nov 3-5・12–9 p.m.・Opening reception on November 3, 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Price Free
Location Hillside Terrace Annex A

Le Petit Prince: A Journey Through the Sky to Find What's Important

Tokyo City View has a special exhibition celebrating 80 years of Antoine de Saint-Exupéry’s timeless classic, "The Little Prince."

Date & Time Nov 13, 2026-Feb 14, 2027・10 a.m.–10 p.m.・Last entry 9:30 p.m.
Price ￥2,200
Location Tokyo City View
Yoann Bourgeois Art Company roppongi art night

Yoann Bourgeois Art Company © Pascale Cholette

Roppongi Art Night 2026

This year’s Roppongi Art Night returns with its signature all-night format. From dusk on October 31 until dawn on November 1, the neighborhood becomes a temporary stage with roughly 60 site-specific installations, outdoor performances and extended museum hours across Roppongi Hills, Tokyo Midtown and surrounding venues.

Date & Time Oct 31-Nov 1・5 p.m.–6 a.m.・Select outdoor installations remain on view through Nov 1, 10 p.m.
Price Free
Location Various locations across Roppongi (including Roppongi Hills, Tokyo Midtown, The National Art Center, Tokyo, Mori Art Museum and Suntory Museum of Art)
More Info Museum exhibitions and select indoor programs require separate tickets

Kawaii Monster Halloween 2026

After an 11-year hiatus, Harajuku's iconic Halloween party is back with colorful fashion fantasy, DJ sets and runway shows.

Date & Time Oct 1-Nov 3・Special themed nights on select dates
Price Tickets start at ¥2800 for adults and ¥1400 for children
Location Kawaii Monster Land

Mona Sugata: In Between Exhibition

UltraSuperNew Kura art gallery will host an exhibit featuring the work of Mona Sugata, exploring invisible connections between living beings.

Date & Time Oct 3-Nov 7・2–7 p.m.・Tuesday–Friday by appointment only, Saturday open to all (11:00 a.m. - 7:30 p.m.), Closed on Sunday and Monday
Price Free
Location UltraSuperNew KURA

Edo-Tokyo Museum NHK Taiga Drama Special Exhibition: The Toyotomi Brothers

This exhibition centers on Toyotomi Hidenaga, the younger brother of Toyotomi Hideyoshi and protagonist of the 2026 NHK "taiga" drama, NHK's annual year-long historical drama television series.

Date & Time Sep 15-Nov 8・9:30 a.m.–5:30 p.m.・(Saturdays until 7:30 p.m.); entry until 30 minutes before closing
Price ¥1,900
Location Edo-Tokyo Museum
More Info Advance: adults ¥1,900, university/high school ¥1,100, ages 65+ ¥1,400 | Same-day: adults ¥2,100, university/high school ¥1,300, ages 65+ ¥1,600, free for high school age and under; free for disability certificate holders and one accompanying carer; ID required for student and age-based pricing

ICC Annual 2026 Exhibition: What is Left, What Remains and What We Take On

"ICC Annual" is an exhibition covering a range of contemporary expression across today's media environment, including media art.

Date & Time Jun 20-Nov 8・11 a.m.–6 p.m.・11 a.m.-6 p.m.
Price ¥800
Location NTT InterCommunication Center
More Info General ¥800, university students ¥600, free for ages 65+ and high school age and under; anechoic chamber experience ticket ¥200

Re: Experiencing Horror Exhibition

Tokyo Dome City Gallery AaMo invites guests to enjoy movie sets and the sculptural art of horror films. Guests can see and touch horror art.

Date & Time Sep 19-Nov 8・1–9 p.m.・last admission at 20:30
Price ¥2400
Location Tokyo Dome City Gallery AaMo

A Journey Through Asia Exhibition: Colorful Asia

The Tokyo National Museum's Oriental Gallery is hosting "Colorful Asia," showcasing a variety of colorful works and the secrets of pigments.

Date & Time Sep 15-Nov 8・~5 p.m.・Until 8:00 p.m on Fridays and Saturdays, October 11 and November 1-2
Price ¥1000
Location Tokyo National Museum
tokyo art galleries exhibitions october 2026

Kour Pour, To Be Titled (2025), courtesy of Kotaro Nukaga

Kour Pour: ‘Points Of Entry’

Los Angeles-based artist Kour Pour draws on his upbringing in Exeter, England — where he grew up around his Iranian father’s carpet shop — to explore how art and images travel across borders.

Date & Time Sep 26-Nov 8・11:30 a.m.–6 p.m.・Closed Sundays & Mondays
Price Free
Location Kotaro Nukaga Roppongi
hernan bas tokyo perrotin

Hernan BAS, "All you ever wanted to know about 5B" (2026). Photographer : ©2026 Silvia Ros Images. Courtesy of Perrotin.

Hernan Bas: ‘Time To Shine! (The Salesmen)’

In “Time To Shine! (The Salesmen)” at Perrotin Tokyo, Bas places his youthful figures behind tables at front-lawn yard sales, flower stalls and beachside souvenir stands.

Date & Time Sep 9-Nov 11・11 a.m.–7 p.m.・Closed Sundays & Mondays
Price Free
Location Perrotin Tokyo

Journey Through the World's Embroidery Exhibition

Embroidery styles vary widely by region, ethnicity and class — ranging from simple work made by women for their families to intricate pieces created through the advanced skill of professional artisans.

Date & Time Sep 24-Nov 21・10 a.m.–4:30 p.m.・10 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
Price ¥1,000
Location Bunka Gakuen Costume Museum
More Info General ¥1,000, students ¥500, free for elementary age and under; group discount for 20+ visitors, free for one disabled visitor and an accompanying carer
nam june paik tokyo watarium 2026

Nam June Paik: The 20th Anniversary of his Passing

Long before smartphones, AI or even color TV were household realities, Korean artist Nam June Paik (1932–2006) was already using monitors, cameras and electronic signals to rethink what art could be. Marking two decades since the media art pioneer’s passing, Watarium is taking a deep look back at his legacy.

Date & Time Jul 19-Nov 23・11 a.m.–7 p.m.・Closed Mondays except July 20, Sept. 21, Oct. 12 and Nov. 23
Price ¥1,500
Location Watarium

10th Anniversary Special Exhibition — Best of the Sumida Hokusai Museum

Marking a milestone 10 years since the Sumida Hokusai Museum opened, this special exhibition presents the museum's finest works; spanning from previously displayed pieces to works that have never before been displayed, and recent acquisitions.

Date & Time Sep 15-Nov 23・9:30 a.m.–5:30 p.m.・9:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m.
Price ¥1,500
Location Sumida Hokusai Museum
More Info General ¥1,500, ages 65+ ¥1,000, high school & university students ¥1,000, junior high ¥500, disability certificate holders ¥500, free for elementary age and under

Playing in the Ukiyo: Ukiyo-e's Endless Laugh in the Vortex of Bakumatsu and Meiji Exhibition

Centered on the ukiyo-e collection of the Machida City Museum of Graphic Arts, this exhibition presents comic prints from the late Edo and Meiji eras.

Date & Time Sep 12-Nov 23・10 a.m.-5 p.m. (weekends/holidays until 5:30 p.m.); entry until 30 minutes before closing
Price ¥1,000
Location Machida City Museum of Graphic Arts
More Info General ¥1,000 (¥800 for groups of 20+), university & high school students ¥500 (¥400 groups), free for junior high age and under; half price for disability certificate holders and one accompanying carer | free entry on Sep 12 (opening day) and Nov 3; free for ages 65+ on Sep 23 and Oct 28; repeat-visitor discount of ¥200 with a ticket stub from this exhibition
marie antoinette style yokohama museum

Marie Antoinette Style Exhibition

Centuries after her death, Marie Antoinette remains one of history’s ultimate fashion icons. Organized by London’s Victoria and Albert Museum and making its Japan debut at the Yokohama Museum of Art, this major retrospective is a must for fashion lovers. It gathers roughly 200 items, including garments, precious jewelry, portraits, furniture and personal effects with deep historical provenance, looking at how the queen revolutionized royal taste and continues to inspire modern designers. Many of the personal items on display carry dramatic histories of survival. Chief among them are the “Sutherland Diamonds” from the infamous 1785 “Affair of the Diamond Necklace” that apparently ruined the queen’s reputation irrevocably. You’ll also see modern reinterpretations of her image, like Oscar-winning costumes from Sofia Coppola’s Marie Antoinette (2006) and runway pieces like Jeremy Scott’s silicone cake dresses for Moschino from 2020. We recommend reserving a timeslot in advance and going on a weekday, as the exhibition has been a huge hit among locals and tourists.

Date & Time Aug 1-Nov 23・10 a.m.–6 p.m.・Closed Thursdays; open August 13, September 24, November 19
Price ¥2,500 General | ¥2,300 Advance
Location Yokohama Museum of Art
art arcade tokyo

2k540, HIBIYA OKUROJI, EDO NOREN

Art Arcade Tokyo

Art Arcade Tokyo is an autumn public art event running from September 26 to November 30, across three distinct commercial venues in Tokyo: Hibiya Okuroji, Edo Noren and 2k540 Aki-Oka Artisan.

Date & Time Sep 26-Nov 30
Price Free
Location Hibiya Okuroji, Edo Noren, 2k540 Aki-Oka Artisan
tokyo art exhibitions september 2026

Minami Tada, "Frequency 37306505" (1965). Collection of Museum of Contemporary Art Tokyo “MOT Collection Eye to Eye” (2024). Installation view. Photo: Masaru Yanagiba

Tada Minami: ‘Still, Shimmering Light’

A pioneer of postwar Japanese abstract art, Minami Tada (1924–2014) spent nearly seven decades challenging the idea that sculpture should be heavy, static or bound to traditional gallery spaces. This comprehensive survey gathers roughly 70 pieces spanning her extensive career, from early paintings to her iconic “lighting sculptures” and architectural installations. It’s a must-see retrospective for design lovers, highlighting how she bridged fine art, product design and urban architecture, bringing beauty to public spaces across Japan.

Date & Time Aug 29-Dec 6・10 a.m.–6 p.m.・Closed Mondays except Sept 21, Oct 12 and Nov 23. Closed Sept 22, Oct 13 and Nov 24
Price ¥1,600
Location Museum of Contemporary Art Tokyo

700th Anniversary of Its Founding: Special Exhibition — Daitokuji, an Unrivaled Zen Garden of Japan

This special exhibition marks 700 years since the founding of Daitoku-ji, a temple in Kyoto's Murasakino district. This is the first exhibition in Tokyo devoted to Daitoku-ji's treasures, presenting works passed down through the temples of the Daitoku-ji school, developed over centuries in close connection with generations of eminent monks, emperors, warring-states-era warlords and tea masters since its founder, Shuho Myocho (also known as Daito Kokushi).

Date & Time Oct 14-Dec 6・9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. (Fri, Sat, Nov 1, 2 & 22 until 8 p.m.); entry until 30 minutes before closing
Price ¥2,100
Location Tokyo National Museum
More Info Advance: general ¥2,100, university students ¥1,100, high school ¥700. Same-day: general ¥2,300, university students ¥1,300, high school ¥900, free for junior high age and under (student ID required); free for disability certificate holders and one accompanying carer (ID required)

Synchronic Constellation: Cross-Boundary Perspectives in Art

Guest-curated by filmmaker Huang Ya-li, this show re-evaluates the shared cultural modernity of Taiwan and Japan. The exhibition brings together roughly 200 Taiwanese artworks, 100 contemporaneous Japanese pieces and over 500 archival documents sourced from major institutions like the Tainan Art Museum, the National Taiwan Museum of Fine Arts and beyond.

Date & Time Sep 5-Dec 13・10 a.m.–6 p.m.・Closed Mondays except Sept 21, Oct 12 and Nov 23. Closed Sept 22, Oct 13 and Nov 24
Price ¥2,000
Location Museum of Contemporary Art Tokyo

Louvre Museum Exhibition: The Renaissance

This exhibition presents around 50 Renaissance works from the Louvre Museum in Paris, including Leonardo da Vinci's "La Belle Ferronniere" — which is making its debut appearance in Japan.

Date & Time Sep 9-Dec 13・10 a.m.-6 p.m. (Fridays & Saturdays until 8 p.m.); entry until 30 minutes before closing
Price ¥2,200
Location The National Art Center, Tokyo
More Info Advance: general ¥2,200, university students ¥1,300, high school ¥900 | Same-day: general ¥2,400, university students ¥1,400, high school ¥1,000, free for junior high age and under

Marimekko Exhibition: Art of Printmaking — Beauty, Dream, Love

This exhibition traces the creative origins of Marimekko, Finland's leading design house.

Date & Time Oct 3-Dec 20・10 a.m.–6 p.m.・10 a.m.-6 p.m. (last entry 5:30 p.m.)
Price ¥1,400
Location Tokyo Metropolitan Teien Art Museum
More Info General ¥1,400, university students (incl. vocational/junior college) ¥1,120, high school ¥700, free for junior high age and under, ¥700 for ages 65 and over

Special Exhibition: Utagawa Hiroshige — New Perspectives on Edo Japan

This special exhibition focuses on Utagawa Hiroshige, a leading ukiyo-e artist of the late Edo period.

Date & Time Sep 29-Dec 20・9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. (Fri, Sat, Oct 11, Nov 1, 2 & 22 until 8 p.m.); entry until 30 minutes before closing
Price ¥1,300
Location Tokyo National Museum
More Info Advance: general ¥1,300 (set of 3 tickets ¥3,600). Same-day: general ¥1,500, university students ¥500, free for high school age and under, ages 18 and under, ages 70 and over, and one disabled visitor with an accompanying carer; university-student pricing sold same-day only
maebashi biennale 2026

Maebashi Biennale 2026

This autumn, the city of Maebashi transforms its central district into a walkable art festival for its debut edition of Maebashi Biennale.

Date & Time Sep 19-Dec 20・Hours vary by venue
Price ¥3,000 General | ¥2,000 Students | Free for high school students and under (passport ticket, valid throughout the festival)
Location Downtown Maebashi, Gunma Prefecture

Sumida Five Colors Art Festival

The Sumida Five colors Art Festival will show exhibitions, plays, dances and music events across over 50 locations throughout Sumida Ward.

Date & Time Oct 4-Dec 20
Price Free
Location Various locations throughout Sumida Ward
art exhibitions in tokyo october 2026

Yuriko Asano, "Playing With Earth" (2024). collection of the artist

Seeds and Roots: Cultivating the City

Most city residents live largely disconnected from the natural ecosystems that sustain them, even as plant life constantly adapts to human environments. “Seeds and Roots” examines how urban dwellers can rebuild a relationship with nature by paying closer attention to how natural materials and human infrastructure overlap. Bringing together 10 artists across contemporary art, architecture and fashion, this group exhibition stages the artworks in an interconnected space inspired by a community garden, revolving around the themes of eating, dressing, housing and waste.

Date & Time Oct 17-Dec 20・11 a.m.–7 p.m.・Closed Mondays except Nov 23; closed Nov 24
Price ¥1,800
Location Tokyo Opera City Art Gallery

Pompompurin 30th Anniversary Event

Sanrio Puroland is celebrating 30 years of Pompompurin with a wide range of special programs, including this special exhibition packed with Pompompurin's charming appeal titled "The Too Much Pompompurin Exhibition," and a linked light display show synced to music.

Date & Time Apr 10-Dec 31・8:30 a.m.-6 p.m.; varies by day, see the official Sanrio Puroland schedule
Price ¥2,800
Location Sanrio Puroland (advance reservation required)
More Info Day passport: adults (up to 64) from ¥3,900, children (up to high school/17, down to 3) from ¥2,800, free under 3, seniors (65+) from ¥2,800 | pricing varies by day

MOMAT Collection Exhibition

Over 200 works from MOMAT's collection will be exhibited, with work by Kiyokata Kaburagi displayed together for the first time in seven years.

Date & Time Sep 29, 2026-Jan 11, 2027・10 a.m.–5 p.m.・ Last entry is 30 minutes before closing time | Fridays and Saturdays 10:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Price ¥500
Location The National Museum of Modern Art, Tokyo

Takehisa Yumeji Exhibition: An Artist Who Defined His Era

This exhibition brings over 500 works by Takehisa Yumeji: paintings, woodblock prints and sketches to explore the diverse range of his work.

Date & Time Oct 23, 2026-Jan 11, 2027・10 a.m.–5 p.m.・Last entry is 30 minutes before closing | Fridays and Saturdays: 10:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.
Price
Location The National Museum of Modern Art, Tokyo

The Great Chiba-Kun Exhibition: 20 Years of Sakazaki Chiharu and Chiba-kun

To celebrate Chiba-kun's 20th anniversary, the Chiba Prefectural Museum of Art will host an exhibition on the mascot and Chiharu Sakazaki.

Date & Time Oct 31, 2026-Jan 17, 2027・~4:30 p.m.・last admission at 4:00 p.m.
Price General: ¥1000 | University and high school students: ¥500 | Junior high school students and younger: free | Guests 65 and older: free
Location Chiba Prefectural Museum of Art
More Info Admission is free for everyone on November 3rd for Culture Day

Sex in Nature: Mechanisms, Evolution, and Biodiversity Exhibition

Focusing on the theme of "sex," this exhibit explores the science behind diverse mechanisms of sexuality in living organisms.

Date & Time Oct 31, 2026-Feb 21, 2027・9 a.m.–5 p.m.
Price
Location National Museum of Nature and Science

Mariko Mori: All That Shines Exhibition

The Mori Art Museum will host Japan’s first major Mariko Mori exhibit since 2002, with over 40 works spanning three decades of Mori’s career.

Date & Time Oct 31, 2026-Mar 28, 2027・10 a.m.–10 p.m.・10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. on Tuesdays
Price ¥3000 (Saturdays, Sundays and Holidays) | ¥2800 (Weekdays)
Location Mori Art Museum
More Info Tickets can be purchased in advance online for a discount
monet pola museum hakone art exhibitions september 2026

Fujiko Nakaya, "Fog Promenade Sengokuhara," Fog Sculpture #47721 (2026). Installation View, Pola Museum of Art, hakone, Japan, 2026. Photo: Shu nakagawa

The New Vision: Monet and the Contemporary Gaze

Set in the forests of Hakone, a two-hour journey outside Tokyo, the Pola Museum of Art’s current exhibition is a great choice for art lovers looking to escape the city for a day. Marking both the centenary of Claude Monet’s passing and the museum’s 25th anniversary, the exhibition is displaying 19 of its Monet oil paintings — one of the largest collections of its kind in Asia — alongside works by 18 contemporary artists from around the world.

Date & Time Jun 17, 2026-Apr 7, 2027・9 a.m.–5 p.m.
Price ¥2,200
Location Pola Museum of Art

Sanrio Characters Exhibition Hotel Floria Tokyo

Korea's hit Sanrio interactive exhibition will come to Tokyo, immersing fans into a cute hotel concept with themed rooms and special effects.

Date & Time Jul 15, 2026-May 31, 2027・10 a.m.–8 p.m.・last admission at 7:30 p.m.
Price (weekdays) General and university students: ¥2400 | High school and junior high school students: ¥1600 | Elementary school students and younger: ¥1000
Location Tokyu Kabukicho Tower

Tokyo Festivals and Outdoor Events in November

roppongi hills christmas

Roppongi Hills Christmas Illumination

The 400-meter-long Keyakizaka street transforms with about 970,000 dazzling LEDs, a famously romantic view with Tokyo Tower in the distance.

Date & Time Nov 5-Dec 25・5–10 p.m.
Price Free
Location Roppongi Hills Keyakizaka Street

Ark Hills Christmas

Ark Hills will present a six-meter-tall Christmas tree decorated in festive red and white gift-ribbon ornaments and warm gold illuminations.

Date & Time Nov 7-Dec 25・Ark Hills: 8:00 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. | Ark Hills South Tower: 7:00 a.m. to 1:00 a.m. the next morning
Price Free
Location Ark Hills Ark Karajan Square

Hibiya Magic Time Illumination

Tokyo Midtown Hibiya will transform into a magical wonderland of light and sound, and a special collaboration with Avengers: Doomsday.

Date & Time Nov 12-Feb 28・4–11 p.m.
Price Free
Location Tokyo Midtown Hibiya Step Plaza

Midosuji Runway 2026

Midosuji, Osaka’s iconic main avenue, will transform into an entertainment city with live music performances, parades and Marvel’s Avengers.

Date & Time Nov 23, 2026・2–4 p.m.
Price Free
Location Midosuji Boulevard (From Yodoyabashi Intersection to Semba Chuo 3 Intersection)
More Info Due to the event, the Midosuji, Goryosuji and Shinsaibashisuji areas will be subject to traffic restrictions; vehicle traffic and parking will be prohibited within the restricted areas from 11:30 a.m. to 7:15 p.m on the event day

Tokyo Midtown Christmas

Tokyo Midtown Christmas 2025 is set to turn Roppongi into a magnificent winter wonderland based on the theme, "Your Christmas Story." Visitors can delight in the enchanting bubble and snow illuminations, stroll along the glittering "Path of Lights" and admire the unique "Santa Tree."

Date & Time Nov 26-Dec 25・5–11 p.m.
Price Free
Location Tokyo Midtown

Go Out Super Hiking Japan Vol. 2

Go Out Super Hoking Japan is back for a 2-day, 1-night hiking and camping adventure at the beautiful foot of Mt. Fuji.

Date & Time Oct 31-Nov 1
Price ¥13,000
Location Tokai Nature Trail

Machida Yakushiike Park Shikisai-no-Mori Dahlia Garden

Set on a low hill in the Yamazaki neighborhood, this dahlia garden bursts into bloom from summer through fall, with 4,000 plants across 500 varieties in red, white, yellow and other colors, in large, medium and small blossoms.

Date & Time Jun 20-Nov 3・9:30 a.m.–4:30 p.m.・9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
Price ¥550
Location Machida Yakushiike Park Shikisai-no-Mori Dahlia Garden
More Info Admission: adults ¥550, free through junior high age, dogs ¥200 (small dogs only)

Sunshine Aquarium x Takahashi Shoten "Unfortunate Animals Encyclopedia" Exhibition

Sunshine Aquarium is collaborating with the best-selling book series "Zannen na Ikimono" (Unfortunate Animals Encyclopedia) by Takahashi Shoten, for an interesting exhibition that features creatures that "try hard but somehow come up short."

Date & Time Mar 13-Nov 23・Weekdays 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; weekends/holidays 10 a.m.-8 p.m.; Mar 13-19 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; May 2-6 9:30 a.m.-8 p.m.; last entry 30 min before closing
Price ¥600
Location Sunshine Aquarium
More Info Standard ticket: ¥600; ticket with sticker bonus: ¥900; premium ticket with sticker bonus: ¥1,300; a ¥200 discount is available for aquarium/observation deck and Namjatown visitors

Uzumasa Hyakki Yako (Night Parade of One Hundred Demons)

The festival's main event sends Yokai parading through Toei Uzumasa Eigamura's recreated Edo-period streets, and it's built for participation, not just spectating.

Date & Time Sep 14-Dec 8・Both parades occur on weekends and public holidays only.
Price Entry Fee for Uzumasa Kyoto Village only: ¥2,800 for adults (¥1,800 for students, ¥1,600 for children)
Location Uzumasa Kyoto Village

Eric Carle and the Colors of Life Exhibition: Same World, Different Colors

This special exhibition celebrates the 35th anniversary of the Shinagawa Aquarium, and the 50th anniversary of the Japanese-language publication of Eric Carle's "The Very Hungry Caterpillar."

Date & Time Jul 25-Dec 25・10 a.m.–5 p.m.・10 a.m.-5 p.m. (last entry 4:30 p.m.)
Price ¥1,350
Location Shinagawa Aquarium
More Info Adults (high school+) ¥1,350, elementary & junior high ¥600, children (4+) ¥300, seniors (65+) ¥1,200

Sanrio Puroland 35th Anniversary Event

This anniversary event marks 35 years of Sanrio Puroland. To celebrate, the theme park will offer a variety of special programs, including the new "The Quest of Wonders Parade," the venue's first new main parade in a decade. Fans can purchase a light-up "Wonder Ribbon Light" that syncs to the parade to interact with the show.

Date & Time Dec 5, 2025-Dec 31, 2026・10 a.m.-5 p.m.; varies by day, see the official Sanrio Puroland schedule
Price ¥2,800
Location Sanrio Puroland (advance reservation required)
More Info Day passport: adults (up to 64) from ¥3,900, children (up to high school/17, down to 3) from ¥2,800, free under 3, seniors (65+) from ¥2,800. Afternoon passport (from 2 p.m.): adults from ¥2,800, children from ¥2,500, free under 3, seniors from ¥2,500 | pricing varies by day

Sea Paradise Fireworks Symphony

Yokohama Sea Paradise's nightly summer fireworks show with music and various areas to enjoy the show with food and drinks.

Date & Time May 30, 2026-Mar 21, 2027・Until September: show starts at 8:30 p.m. | From October onwards: show starts at 8:00 p.m.
Price Free
Location Yokohama Hakkeijima Sea Paradise
More Info Premium paid seating is available

Tokyo Live Music and Night Life Events in November

Sanrio Puroland Spooky Pumpkin 2026

Sanrio Puroland will transform into an all-night Halloween music festival with live music performances, DJ sets and character appearances.

Date & Time Oct 31-Nov 1・10 p.m.~・event will end at 5:00 a.m. the next morning
Price ¥13800 for advanced tickets and ¥14800 for same-day tickets
Location Sanrio Puroland
More Info Guests must be over 20 years old

Tokyo Community and Family Events in November

Sanrio Puroland Puro Monster Scramble

Monsters are taking over Sanrio Puroland for this year's Halloween celebration, with a special visit from Pop Land's Labubu.

Date & Time Sep 11-Nov 3
Price Tickets start at ¥3900 for adults and ¥2800 for children and seniors
Location Sanrio Puroland
tokyo halloween events 2026

Halloween performers at Asakusa Hanayashiki | Image courtesy of PR Times

Asakura Hanayashiki Halloween 2026

Asakusa Hanayashiki is hosting a Halloween event with on-site costume rentals, parades and more family-friendly activities across the park.

Date & Time Sep 30-Nov 3
Price Free
Location Asakusa Hanayashiki
More Info The park is free to enter; activities and attractions may cost a fee

Meet the Legendary Pokémon: Legend Research in Nihonbashi & Yaesu

Life-size statues of 19 Pokémon, including several Legendary Pokémon, appear across properties managed by Mitsui Fudosan Group, including Nihonbashi Mitsui Tower, COREDO Muromachi Terrace and Tokyo Midtown Yaesu. More than 100 Pokémon in total will appear both inside and outside the buildings. A companion puzzle-solving activity, "Pokémon Legend Research: Awaken the Legendary Research Report," invites participants to search for the Pokémon and solve riddles using clues hidden at each location.

Date & Time Sep 9-Nov 29・11 a.m.–7 p.m.
Price ¥3,300
Location Nihonbashi Mitsui Tower 1F (puzzle-solving reception)
More Info ¥3,300 for the puzzle-solving activity; viewing the Pokemon statues around the neighborhood is free

Tokyo Anime and Manga Events in November

Ikebukuro Halloween Cosplay Festival 2026

The Ikebukuro Halloween Cosplay Festival is one of the largest Halloween events in Japan. Enjoy stage events, parades, exhibitions and more. 

Date & Time Oct 30-Nov 1・10 a.m.–6 p.m.・Ikehalo Night on October 30: 4:30 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.
Price starting at ¥2980
Location Ikebukuro Sunshine City

Image courtesy of PR Times | ©Hajime Isayama/Kodansha/"Attack on Titan" The Final Season Production Committee

Mappa Expo 15th Anniversary Exhibition

Celebrating the 15th anniversary of Mappa, a leading anime studio, an exhibition featuring 23 series will be displayed at Yurakucho Museum.

Date & Time Sep 16-Dec 7・10 a.m.–6 p.m.・Last entry 5:00 p.m. | The museum will be closed on October 26 and October 27
Price Adults: ¥2000 | University and high school students: ¥1600 | Junior and elementary school students: ¥1200 | Preschool and under: free
Location Yurakucho Museum

Shojo Manga Infinity Exhibition — Moto Hagio x Ryoko Yamagishi x Waki Yamato

This large-scale exhibition traces the careers of shojo manga artists Moto Hagio, Ryoko Yamagishi and Waki Yamato.

Date & Time Oct 28, 2026-Feb 8, 2027・10 a.m.-6 p.m. (Fridays & Saturdays until 8 p.m.); entry until 30 minutes before closing
Price ¥2,000
Location The National Art Center, Tokyo
More Info Advance: general ¥2,000, university students ¥800, high school ¥300. Same-day: general ¥2,200, university students ¥1,000, high school ¥500, free for junior high age and under (student ID or age verification required); free for disability certificate holders and one accompanying carer

Tokyo Food and Drink Events in November

Japanese Afternoon Tea - A Warm and Cozy Bean Paste Tour

Guests can enjoy seven types of anko sweet bean paste and Japanese dishes that celebrate the four seasons at the Shinagawa Prince Hotel.

Date & Time Nov 1, 2026-Jan 10, 2027
Price ¥7000
Location Shinagawa Prince Hotel

The Prince Park Tower Tokyo Celebrates Christmas With 'A Story of Light'

The Prince Park Tower Tokyo will host special Christmas season events throughout the hotel from November 1 to December 31.

Date & Time Nov 1-Dec 31
Price Prices vary
Location The Prince Park Tower Tokyo

Fairmont Tokyo's French Christmas Afternoon Tea

Fairmont’s French Afternoon Tea presents seasonal sweets and savory delights that bring together cherished Christmas tradition and a contemporary sensibility.

Date & Time Nov 1-Dec 25・11 a.m.–5:30 p.m.
Price Weekdays: ¥9,700, Weekends and Holidays: ¥11,000 (tax included)
Location Vue Mer, Fairmont

Yaki Imo Festival Tokyo 2026

Yaki Imo Festival will offer 14 sweet potato shops with over 30 different menu items, including crepes, chips, smoothies, burgers and soups.

Date & Time Oct 30-Nov 8・11 a.m.–7 p.m.・weekends and holidays: 10:00-19:00
Price Free
Location Nakano Shiki no Mori Park
More Info only cashless payment will be accepted for meal tickets

Marie Antoinette: La Finale Sweets Buffet

Hilton Tokyo will host a Marie Antoinette-themed sweets buffet at the hotel's Marble Lounge with seasonal autumn fruits and savory dishes.

Date & Time Sep 9-Nov 12・2:30–5 p.m.
Price starting at ¥5900
Location Hilton Tokyo Marble Lounge

Ramen Grand Prix Tokyo 2026

Some of the top ramen restaurants to compete for the title of best ramen and a grand prize of 5 million yen.

Date & Time Oct 10-Nov 15・11 a.m.–9 p.m.・Ends when sold out at each store
Price Free
Location Shinjuku Okubo Park
More Info Ramen bowls are ¥800 each

Keio BBQ Garden

This rooftop BBQ at Keio Department Store Shinjuku lets guests bring their own ingredients and drinks. After dark, the venue is lit by 42,000 bulbs, letting guests enjoy the beer garden atmosphere surrounded by sparkling illumination and the night skyline of Nishi-Shinjuku's high-rises.

Date & Time Mar 20-Nov 29・Mar 20-Oct 31: weekdays session 1 12-4 p.m., session 2 5:30-9:30 p.m.; weekends/holidays session 1 10:45 a.m.-1:30 p.m., session 2 2:45-5:30 p.m., session 3 6:45-9:30 p.m. (three sessions on weekdays too during Apr 25-May 6). Nov 1-29: weekdays session 1 12-4 p.m.; weekends/holidays session 1 10:45 a.m.-1:30 p.m., session 2 2:45-5:30 p.m.
Price ¥2,200
Location Keio Department Store Shinjuku
More Info BBQ site usage fee (includes table grill, charcoal and equipment): weekdays adults (junior high+) ¥2,200, elementary ¥1,100, free under elementary age; weekends/holidays adults ¥2,530, elementary ¥1,100, free under elementary age; food and drink not included

Royal Salute Residency at Hyatt Regency Tokyo

Hyatt Regency Tokyo is presenting “Enter a New Kingdom by Royal Salute,” a special promotion at Eau de Vie.

Date & Time Oct 1-Dec 31
Price Prices vary
Location Eau de Vie

Le Petit Chef & Friends

ANA InterContinental Tokyo is hosting its second chapter of its immersive dining spectacle, Le Petit Chef & Friends.

Date & Time Feb 5, 2026-Jan 31, 2027・Times Vary. Guests are asked to arrive 15 minutes prior to the booking
Price ¥15,000 (Kids Course) - ¥28,000 (Le Petit Chef Premium Menu)
Location Le Petit Chef

Experience the Ultimate Autumn and Winter Feast at Yakinikuya Sakai

As the crisp air rolls in, Yakinikuya Sakai is ready to warm its customers up with a highly anticipated Autumn/Winter Grand Menu.

Date & Time Oct 7, 2026-Mar 31, 2027
Price Individual menu items across the nationwide locations range from approximately ¥275 for sides up to ¥1,925 for premium cuts
Location Yakiniku Sakai
More Info Prices may vary slightly by store location

New Traiteur Semi-Lunch Buffet Begins at Mesm Tokyo

The modern luxury hotel Mesm Tokyo (stylized as mesm Tokyo) is now offering a new style of semi-lunch buffet.

Date & Time Apr 1, 2026-Apr 1, 2027・11:30 a.m.–3 p.m.
Price ¥7,600
Location Mesm Tokyo, Autograph Collection

Il Lupino Prime Tokyo's Revamped Happy Hour Set

Il Lupino Prime Tokyo has revamped its popular Happy Hour program, extending service by one hour with last orders now at 6 p.m.

Date & Time Apr 15, 2026-Apr 15, 2027・3–6 p.m.
Price Happy Hour Set for 2: ¥4,000 (tax included)
Location Il Lupino Prime Tokyo
More Info Tagliata: ¥8,000, Sliders: ¥2,200

Tokyo Film and Game Events in November

Tim Burton's Labyrinth Exhibition

Tim Burton's touring immersive exhibition, "Labyrinth," will come to Tokyo's Crevia Base with sketches, sculptures, movie props and more.

Date & Time Nov 25, 2026-Feb 21, 2027
Price Tickets start at ¥4700 for adults, ¥3800 for students, ¥2300 for children under 12 and ¥2300 for guests with disabilities. Premium tickets start at ¥11990
Location Crevia Base Tokyo

Hands-On Real Puzzle-Solving Game: Crazy Halloween

Xeoxy escape room center is hosting a special version of their popular immersive puzzle games to celebrate the Halloween season.

Date & Time Oct 23-Nov 1・10 a.m.–9 p.m.・10 a.m.-9 p.m.
Price ¥4,000
Location XEOXY
More Info General ticket ¥4,000, group ticket (1-6 people) ¥23,400; same-day tickets add ¥500 per person

Chiikawa, We're Looking for You: Chiikawa the Movie Tokyo Metro Escape Game

Celebrating the release of "Chiikawa the Movie: Secret of the Mermaid Island," this hands-on puzzle-solving event is set across the Tokyo Metro network.

Date & Time Jul 24-Nov 3・Some checkpoints have limited hours
Price ¥3,300
Location Tokyo Metro stations, and parks and facilities along Tokyo Metro lines
More Info Puzzle-solving kit ¥3,300; transportation costs not included

Harry Potter Dark Magic Halloween

This marks the first-ever Halloween program at Warner Bros. Studio Tour Tokyo — The Making of Harry Potter. Themed around the "Dark Arts" depicted in the "Harry Potter" films, the studio tour is overrun by the Dark Lord Voldemort and his loyal Death Eaters, transforming the venue into a dangerous, unsettled world swirling with dark magic. The model of Hogwarts Castle is enveloped in a scene of dread as Dementors drift past, offering an immersive feel for the dark world Harry Potter once had to face.

Date & Time Sep 10-Nov 8・Hours vary by day, see the official site
Price ¥6,300
Location Warner Bros. Studio Tour Tokyo - The Making of Harry Potter
More Info General tickets: adults (18+) from ¥6,300, teens (junior/senior high) from ¥5,200, children (up to elementary, 4+) from ¥3,800, free for ages 3 and under; prices vary seasonally, student discount tickets also available

Hands-On Real Puzzle-Solving Game: Peace Keeper

In this interactive mystery game inside the Xeoxy escape room center, you play as a member of "Peace Keeper," an organization working covertly to protect world peace. Your latest target is a research facility in a certain country said to be secretly manufacturing military robots and weapons under cover of night. Left unchecked, the facility threatens to disturb global peace.

Date & Time Aug 7-Nov 15・10 a.m.–9 p.m.・10 a.m.-9 p.m.
Price ¥4,000
Location XEOXY
More Info General ticket ¥4,000, group ticket (1-4 people) ¥15,600; same-day tickets add ¥500 per person

The World of Biohazard 30th Anniversary Exhibition

Celebrating the 30th anniversary of "Resident Evil," or "Biohazard," the first large-scale exhibition for the game will be held in Shibuya.

Date & Time Oct 30-Dec 24・10 a.m.–9 p.m.・Last entry at 7:59 p.m., Weekends and public holidays: 9:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m. (Last entry 7:59 p.m.)
Price starting at ¥3000 for adults
Location Shibuya Beam Gallery

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