Here is what’s happening across Tokyo this November 2026. Check out exhibitions, festivals, events and more!

November is one of the best months to be outdoors in Tokyo. Days are typically crisp and mild, with highs around 17-18°C and noticeably cooler evenings.

Autumn leaves arrive a little late this year. Lingering heat has pushed the forecast peak for Tokyo’s ginkgo trees to around November 26. The golden ginkgo avenue at Meiji Jingu Gaien is usually best from late November into early December. Note that the Seitoku Memorial Picture Gallery at the end of the avenue is under renovation scaffolding until about the end of May 2027, so the classic view looks a little different.

Roppongi Hills Christmas also starts from November 5 and runs through December 25, with about 970,000 LEDs that light up the street at night.

Be prepared to plan around the crowds. November 3 and November 23 (Labor Thanksgiving Day) are both holidays, so expect packed parks, shrines and trains.

Flying Bridge Man Exhibition by Frederik Molenschot UltraSuperNew Tokyo will host a new exhibition centering on Frederik Molenschot’s ongoing Bridge series, looking at structure and connection. Date & Time Nov 3-8・Closed on Mondays Price Free Location UltraSuperNew Kura More Details

Presents: An Exhibition of Artworks by Tycho Koll Sculptor Tycho Koll will have his first exhibition in his native Tokyo, featuring figures inspired by Edo-period yokai, manga and anime. Date & Time Nov 3-5・12–9 p.m. ・Opening reception on November 3, 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Price Free Location Hillside Terrace Annex A More Details

Le Petit Prince: A Journey Through the Sky to Find What's Important Tokyo City View has a special exhibition celebrating 80 years of Antoine de Saint-Exupéry’s timeless classic, "The Little Prince." Date & Time Nov 13, 2026-Feb 14, 2027・10 a.m. –10 p.m. ・Last entry 9:30 p.m. Price ￥2,200 Location Tokyo City View More Details

Roppongi Art Night 2026 This year’s Roppongi Art Night returns with its signature all-night format. From dusk on October 31 until dawn on November 1, the neighborhood becomes a temporary stage with roughly 60 site-specific installations, outdoor performances and extended museum hours across Roppongi Hills, Tokyo Midtown and surrounding venues. Date & Time Oct 31-Nov 1・5 p.m. –6 a.m. ・Select outdoor installations remain on view through Nov 1, 10 p.m. Price Free Location Various locations across Roppongi (including Roppongi Hills, Tokyo Midtown, The National Art Center, Tokyo, Mori Art Museum and Suntory Museum of Art) More Info Museum exhibitions and select indoor programs require separate tickets More Details

Kawaii Monster Halloween 2026 After an 11-year hiatus, Harajuku's iconic Halloween party is back with colorful fashion fantasy, DJ sets and runway shows. Date & Time Oct 1-Nov 3・Special themed nights on select dates Price Tickets start at ¥2800 for adults and ¥1400 for children Location Kawaii Monster Land More Details

Mona Sugata: In Between Exhibition UltraSuperNew Kura art gallery will host an exhibit featuring the work of Mona Sugata, exploring invisible connections between living beings. Date & Time Oct 3-Nov 7・2–7 p.m. ・Tuesday–Friday by appointment only, Saturday open to all (11:00 a.m. - 7:30 p.m.), Closed on Sunday and Monday Price Free Location UltraSuperNew KURA More Details

Edo-Tokyo Museum NHK Taiga Drama Special Exhibition: The Toyotomi Brothers This exhibition centers on Toyotomi Hidenaga, the younger brother of Toyotomi Hideyoshi and protagonist of the 2026 NHK "taiga" drama, NHK's annual year-long historical drama television series. Date & Time Sep 15-Nov 8・9:30 a.m. –5:30 p.m. ・(Saturdays until 7:30 p.m.); entry until 30 minutes before closing Price ¥1,900 Location Edo-Tokyo Museum More Info Advance: adults ¥1,900, university/high school ¥1,100, ages 65+ ¥1,400 | Same-day: adults ¥2,100, university/high school ¥1,300, ages 65+ ¥1,600, free for high school age and under; free for disability certificate holders and one accompanying carer; ID required for student and age-based pricing More Details

ICC Annual 2026 Exhibition: What is Left, What Remains and What We Take On "ICC Annual" is an exhibition covering a range of contemporary expression across today's media environment, including media art. Date & Time Jun 20-Nov 8・11 a.m. –6 p.m. ・11 a.m.-6 p.m. Price ¥800 Location NTT InterCommunication Center More Info General ¥800, university students ¥600, free for ages 65+ and high school age and under; anechoic chamber experience ticket ¥200 More Details

Re: Experiencing Horror Exhibition Tokyo Dome City Gallery AaMo invites guests to enjoy movie sets and the sculptural art of horror films. Guests can see and touch horror art. Date & Time Sep 19-Nov 8・1–9 p.m. ・last admission at 20:30 Price ¥2400 Location Tokyo Dome City Gallery AaMo More Details

A Journey Through Asia Exhibition: Colorful Asia The Tokyo National Museum's Oriental Gallery is hosting "Colorful Asia," showcasing a variety of colorful works and the secrets of pigments. Date & Time Sep 15-Nov 8・~5 p.m. ・Until 8:00 p.m on Fridays and Saturdays, October 11 and November 1-2 Price ¥1000 Location Tokyo National Museum More Details

Kour Pour: ‘Points Of Entry’ Los Angeles-based artist Kour Pour draws on his upbringing in Exeter, England — where he grew up around his Iranian father’s carpet shop — to explore how art and images travel across borders. Date & Time Sep 26-Nov 8・11:30 a.m. –6 p.m. ・Closed Sundays & Mondays Price Free Location Kotaro Nukaga Roppongi More Details

Hernan Bas: ‘Time To Shine! (The Salesmen)’ In “Time To Shine! (The Salesmen)” at Perrotin Tokyo, Bas places his youthful figures behind tables at front-lawn yard sales, flower stalls and beachside souvenir stands. Date & Time Sep 9-Nov 11・11 a.m. –7 p.m. ・Closed Sundays & Mondays Price Free Location Perrotin Tokyo More Details

Journey Through the World's Embroidery Exhibition Embroidery styles vary widely by region, ethnicity and class — ranging from simple work made by women for their families to intricate pieces created through the advanced skill of professional artisans. Date & Time Sep 24-Nov 21・10 a.m. –4:30 p.m. ・10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Price ¥1,000 Location Bunka Gakuen Costume Museum More Info General ¥1,000, students ¥500, free for elementary age and under; group discount for 20+ visitors, free for one disabled visitor and an accompanying carer More Details

Nam June Paik: The 20th Anniversary of his Passing Long before smartphones, AI or even color TV were household realities, Korean artist Nam June Paik (1932–2006) was already using monitors, cameras and electronic signals to rethink what art could be. Marking two decades since the media art pioneer’s passing, Watarium is taking a deep look back at his legacy. Date & Time Jul 19-Nov 23・11 a.m. –7 p.m. ・Closed Mondays except July 20, Sept. 21, Oct. 12 and Nov. 23 Price ¥1,500 Location Watarium More Details

10th Anniversary Special Exhibition — Best of the Sumida Hokusai Museum Marking a milestone 10 years since the Sumida Hokusai Museum opened, this special exhibition presents the museum's finest works; spanning from previously displayed pieces to works that have never before been displayed, and recent acquisitions. Date & Time Sep 15-Nov 23・9:30 a.m. –5:30 p.m. ・9:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Price ¥1,500 Location Sumida Hokusai Museum More Info General ¥1,500, ages 65+ ¥1,000, high school & university students ¥1,000, junior high ¥500, disability certificate holders ¥500, free for elementary age and under More Details

Playing in the Ukiyo: Ukiyo-e's Endless Laugh in the Vortex of Bakumatsu and Meiji Exhibition Centered on the ukiyo-e collection of the Machida City Museum of Graphic Arts, this exhibition presents comic prints from the late Edo and Meiji eras. Date & Time Sep 12-Nov 23・10 a.m.-5 p.m. (weekends/holidays until 5:30 p.m.); entry until 30 minutes before closing Price ¥1,000 Location Machida City Museum of Graphic Arts More Info General ¥1,000 (¥800 for groups of 20+), university & high school students ¥500 (¥400 groups), free for junior high age and under; half price for disability certificate holders and one accompanying carer | free entry on Sep 12 (opening day) and Nov 3; free for ages 65+ on Sep 23 and Oct 28; repeat-visitor discount of ¥200 with a ticket stub from this exhibition More Details

Marie Antoinette Style Exhibition Centuries after her death, Marie Antoinette remains one of history’s ultimate fashion icons. Organized by London’s Victoria and Albert Museum and making its Japan debut at the Yokohama Museum of Art, this major retrospective is a must for fashion lovers. It gathers roughly 200 items, including garments, precious jewelry, portraits, furniture and personal effects with deep historical provenance, looking at how the queen revolutionized royal taste and continues to inspire modern designers. Many of the personal items on display carry dramatic histories of survival. Chief among them are the “Sutherland Diamonds” from the infamous 1785 “Affair of the Diamond Necklace” that apparently ruined the queen’s reputation irrevocably. You’ll also see modern reinterpretations of her image, like Oscar-winning costumes from Sofia Coppola’s Marie Antoinette (2006) and runway pieces like Jeremy Scott’s silicone cake dresses for Moschino from 2020. We recommend reserving a timeslot in advance and going on a weekday, as the exhibition has been a huge hit among locals and tourists. Date & Time Aug 1-Nov 23・10 a.m. –6 p.m. ・Closed Thursdays; open August 13, September 24, November 19 Price ¥2,500 General | ¥2,300 Advance Location Yokohama Museum of Art More Details

Art Arcade Tokyo Art Arcade Tokyo is an autumn public art event running from September 26 to November 30, across three distinct commercial venues in Tokyo: Hibiya Okuroji, Edo Noren and 2k540 Aki-Oka Artisan. Date & Time Sep 26-Nov 30 Price Free Location Hibiya Okuroji, Edo Noren, 2k540 Aki-Oka Artisan More Details

Tada Minami: ‘Still, Shimmering Light’ A pioneer of postwar Japanese abstract art, Minami Tada (1924–2014) spent nearly seven decades challenging the idea that sculpture should be heavy, static or bound to traditional gallery spaces. This comprehensive survey gathers roughly 70 pieces spanning her extensive career, from early paintings to her iconic “lighting sculptures” and architectural installations. It’s a must-see retrospective for design lovers, highlighting how she bridged fine art, product design and urban architecture, bringing beauty to public spaces across Japan. Date & Time Aug 29-Dec 6・10 a.m. –6 p.m. ・Closed Mondays except Sept 21, Oct 12 and Nov 23. Closed Sept 22, Oct 13 and Nov 24 Price ¥1,600 Location Museum of Contemporary Art Tokyo More Details

700th Anniversary of Its Founding: Special Exhibition — Daitokuji, an Unrivaled Zen Garden of Japan This special exhibition marks 700 years since the founding of Daitoku-ji, a temple in Kyoto's Murasakino district. This is the first exhibition in Tokyo devoted to Daitoku-ji's treasures, presenting works passed down through the temples of the Daitoku-ji school, developed over centuries in close connection with generations of eminent monks, emperors, warring-states-era warlords and tea masters since its founder, Shuho Myocho (also known as Daito Kokushi). Date & Time Oct 14-Dec 6・9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. (Fri, Sat, Nov 1, 2 & 22 until 8 p.m.); entry until 30 minutes before closing Price ¥2,100 Location Tokyo National Museum More Info Advance: general ¥2,100, university students ¥1,100, high school ¥700. Same-day: general ¥2,300, university students ¥1,300, high school ¥900, free for junior high age and under (student ID required); free for disability certificate holders and one accompanying carer (ID required) More Details

Synchronic Constellation: Cross-Boundary Perspectives in Art Guest-curated by filmmaker Huang Ya-li, this show re-evaluates the shared cultural modernity of Taiwan and Japan. The exhibition brings together roughly 200 Taiwanese artworks, 100 contemporaneous Japanese pieces and over 500 archival documents sourced from major institutions like the Tainan Art Museum, the National Taiwan Museum of Fine Arts and beyond. Date & Time Sep 5-Dec 13・10 a.m. –6 p.m. ・Closed Mondays except Sept 21, Oct 12 and Nov 23. Closed Sept 22, Oct 13 and Nov 24 Price ¥2,000 Location Museum of Contemporary Art Tokyo More Details

Louvre Museum Exhibition: The Renaissance This exhibition presents around 50 Renaissance works from the Louvre Museum in Paris, including Leonardo da Vinci's "La Belle Ferronniere" — which is making its debut appearance in Japan. Date & Time Sep 9-Dec 13・10 a.m.-6 p.m. (Fridays & Saturdays until 8 p.m.); entry until 30 minutes before closing Price ¥2,200 Location The National Art Center, Tokyo More Info Advance: general ¥2,200, university students ¥1,300, high school ¥900 | Same-day: general ¥2,400, university students ¥1,400, high school ¥1,000, free for junior high age and under More Details

Marimekko Exhibition: Art of Printmaking — Beauty, Dream, Love This exhibition traces the creative origins of Marimekko, Finland's leading design house. Date & Time Oct 3-Dec 20・10 a.m. –6 p.m. ・10 a.m.-6 p.m. (last entry 5:30 p.m.) Price ¥1,400 Location Tokyo Metropolitan Teien Art Museum More Info General ¥1,400, university students (incl. vocational/junior college) ¥1,120, high school ¥700, free for junior high age and under, ¥700 for ages 65 and over More Details

Special Exhibition: Utagawa Hiroshige — New Perspectives on Edo Japan This special exhibition focuses on Utagawa Hiroshige, a leading ukiyo-e artist of the late Edo period. Date & Time Sep 29-Dec 20・9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. (Fri, Sat, Oct 11, Nov 1, 2 & 22 until 8 p.m.); entry until 30 minutes before closing Price ¥1,300 Location Tokyo National Museum More Info Advance: general ¥1,300 (set of 3 tickets ¥3,600). Same-day: general ¥1,500, university students ¥500, free for high school age and under, ages 18 and under, ages 70 and over, and one disabled visitor with an accompanying carer; university-student pricing sold same-day only More Details

Maebashi Biennale 2026 This autumn, the city of Maebashi transforms its central district into a walkable art festival for its debut edition of Maebashi Biennale. Date & Time Sep 19-Dec 20・Hours vary by venue Price ¥3,000 General | ¥2,000 Students | Free for high school students and under (passport ticket, valid throughout the festival) Location Downtown Maebashi, Gunma Prefecture More Details

Sumida Five Colors Art Festival The Sumida Five colors Art Festival will show exhibitions, plays, dances and music events across over 50 locations throughout Sumida Ward. Date & Time Oct 4-Dec 20 Price Free Location Various locations throughout Sumida Ward More Details

Seeds and Roots: Cultivating the City Most city residents live largely disconnected from the natural ecosystems that sustain them, even as plant life constantly adapts to human environments. “Seeds and Roots” examines how urban dwellers can rebuild a relationship with nature by paying closer attention to how natural materials and human infrastructure overlap. Bringing together 10 artists across contemporary art, architecture and fashion, this group exhibition stages the artworks in an interconnected space inspired by a community garden, revolving around the themes of eating, dressing, housing and waste. Date & Time Oct 17-Dec 20・11 a.m. –7 p.m. ・Closed Mondays except Nov 23; closed Nov 24 Price ¥1,800 Location Tokyo Opera City Art Gallery More Details

Pompompurin 30th Anniversary Event Sanrio Puroland is celebrating 30 years of Pompompurin with a wide range of special programs, including this special exhibition packed with Pompompurin's charming appeal titled "The Too Much Pompompurin Exhibition," and a linked light display show synced to music. Date & Time Apr 10-Dec 31・8:30 a.m.-6 p.m.; varies by day, see the official Sanrio Puroland schedule Price ¥2,800 Location Sanrio Puroland (advance reservation required) More Info Day passport: adults (up to 64) from ¥3,900, children (up to high school/17, down to 3) from ¥2,800, free under 3, seniors (65+) from ¥2,800 | pricing varies by day More Details

MOMAT Collection Exhibition Over 200 works from MOMAT's collection will be exhibited, with work by Kiyokata Kaburagi displayed together for the first time in seven years. Date & Time Sep 29, 2026-Jan 11, 2027・10 a.m. –5 p.m. ・ Last entry is 30 minutes before closing time | Fridays and Saturdays 10:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m. Price ¥500 Location The National Museum of Modern Art, Tokyo More Details

Takehisa Yumeji Exhibition: An Artist Who Defined His Era This exhibition brings over 500 works by Takehisa Yumeji: paintings, woodblock prints and sketches to explore the diverse range of his work. Date & Time Oct 23, 2026-Jan 11, 2027・10 a.m. –5 p.m. ・Last entry is 30 minutes before closing | Fridays and Saturdays: 10:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. Price Location The National Museum of Modern Art, Tokyo More Details

The Great Chiba-Kun Exhibition: 20 Years of Sakazaki Chiharu and Chiba-kun To celebrate Chiba-kun's 20th anniversary, the Chiba Prefectural Museum of Art will host an exhibition on the mascot and Chiharu Sakazaki. Date & Time Oct 31, 2026-Jan 17, 2027・~4:30 p.m. ・last admission at 4:00 p.m. Price General: ¥1000 | University and high school students: ¥500 | Junior high school students and younger: free | Guests 65 and older: free Location Chiba Prefectural Museum of Art More Info Admission is free for everyone on November 3rd for Culture Day More Details

Sex in Nature: Mechanisms, Evolution, and Biodiversity Exhibition Focusing on the theme of "sex," this exhibit explores the science behind diverse mechanisms of sexuality in living organisms. Date & Time Oct 31, 2026-Feb 21, 2027・9 a.m. –5 p.m. Price Location National Museum of Nature and Science More Details

Mariko Mori: All That Shines Exhibition The Mori Art Museum will host Japan’s first major Mariko Mori exhibit since 2002, with over 40 works spanning three decades of Mori’s career. Date & Time Oct 31, 2026-Mar 28, 2027・10 a.m. –10 p.m. ・10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. on Tuesdays Price ¥3000 (Saturdays, Sundays and Holidays) | ¥2800 (Weekdays) Location Mori Art Museum More Info Tickets can be purchased in advance online for a discount More Details

The New Vision: Monet and the Contemporary Gaze Set in the forests of Hakone, a two-hour journey outside Tokyo, the Pola Museum of Art’s current exhibition is a great choice for art lovers looking to escape the city for a day. Marking both the centenary of Claude Monet’s passing and the museum’s 25th anniversary, the exhibition is displaying 19 of its Monet oil paintings — one of the largest collections of its kind in Asia — alongside works by 18 contemporary artists from around the world. Date & Time Jun 17, 2026-Apr 7, 2027・9 a.m. –5 p.m. Price ¥2,200 Location Pola Museum of Art More Details