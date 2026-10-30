Here is what’s happening across Tokyo this November 2026. Check out exhibitions, festivals, events and more!
Tokyo in November: What To Expect
November is one of the best months to be outdoors in Tokyo. Days are typically crisp and mild, with highs around 17-18°C and noticeably cooler evenings.
Autumn leaves arrive a little late this year. Lingering heat has pushed the forecast peak for Tokyo’s ginkgo trees to around November 26. The golden ginkgo avenue at Meiji Jingu Gaien is usually best from late November into early December. Note that the Seitoku Memorial Picture Gallery at the end of the avenue is under renovation scaffolding until about the end of May 2027, so the classic view looks a little different.
Roppongi Hills Christmas also starts from November 5 and runs through December 25, with about 970,000 LEDs that light up the street at night.
Be prepared to plan around the crowds. November 3 and November 23 (Labor Thanksgiving Day) are both holidays, so expect packed parks, shrines and trains.
Tokyo Exhibitions and Art Shows in November
Flying Bridge Man Exhibition by Frederik Molenschot
UltraSuperNew Tokyo will host a new exhibition centering on Frederik Molenschot’s ongoing Bridge series, looking at structure and connection.
|Date & Time
|Nov 3-8・Closed on Mondays
|Price
|Free
|Location
|UltraSuperNew Kura
Presents: An Exhibition of Artworks by Tycho Koll
Sculptor Tycho Koll will have his first exhibition in his native Tokyo, featuring figures inspired by Edo-period yokai, manga and anime.
|Date & Time
|Nov 3-5・12–9 p.m.・Opening reception on November 3, 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
|Price
|Free
|Location
|Hillside Terrace Annex A
Le Petit Prince: A Journey Through the Sky to Find What's Important
Tokyo City View has a special exhibition celebrating 80 years of Antoine de Saint-Exupéry’s timeless classic, "The Little Prince."
|Date & Time
|Nov 13, 2026-Feb 14, 2027・10 a.m.–10 p.m.・Last entry 9:30 p.m.
|Price
|￥2,200
|Location
|Tokyo City View
Roppongi Art Night 2026
This year’s Roppongi Art Night returns with its signature all-night format. From dusk on October 31 until dawn on November 1, the neighborhood becomes a temporary stage with roughly 60 site-specific installations, outdoor performances and extended museum hours across Roppongi Hills, Tokyo Midtown and surrounding venues.
|Date & Time
|Oct 31-Nov 1・5 p.m.–6 a.m.・Select outdoor installations remain on view through Nov 1, 10 p.m.
|Price
|Free
|Location
|Various locations across Roppongi (including Roppongi Hills, Tokyo Midtown, The National Art Center, Tokyo, Mori Art Museum and Suntory Museum of Art)
|More Info
|Museum exhibitions and select indoor programs require separate tickets
Kawaii Monster Halloween 2026
After an 11-year hiatus, Harajuku's iconic Halloween party is back with colorful fashion fantasy, DJ sets and runway shows.
|Date & Time
|Oct 1-Nov 3・Special themed nights on select dates
|Price
|Tickets start at ¥2800 for adults and ¥1400 for children
|Location
|Kawaii Monster Land
Mona Sugata: In Between Exhibition
UltraSuperNew Kura art gallery will host an exhibit featuring the work of Mona Sugata, exploring invisible connections between living beings.
|Date & Time
|Oct 3-Nov 7・2–7 p.m.・Tuesday–Friday by appointment only, Saturday open to all (11:00 a.m. - 7:30 p.m.), Closed on Sunday and Monday
|Price
|Free
|Location
|UltraSuperNew KURA
Edo-Tokyo Museum NHK Taiga Drama Special Exhibition: The Toyotomi Brothers
This exhibition centers on Toyotomi Hidenaga, the younger brother of Toyotomi Hideyoshi and protagonist of the 2026 NHK "taiga" drama, NHK's annual year-long historical drama television series.
|Date & Time
|Sep 15-Nov 8・9:30 a.m.–5:30 p.m.・(Saturdays until 7:30 p.m.); entry until 30 minutes before closing
|Price
|¥1,900
|Location
|Edo-Tokyo Museum
|More Info
|Advance: adults ¥1,900, university/high school ¥1,100, ages 65+ ¥1,400 | Same-day: adults ¥2,100, university/high school ¥1,300, ages 65+ ¥1,600, free for high school age and under; free for disability certificate holders and one accompanying carer; ID required for student and age-based pricing
ICC Annual 2026 Exhibition: What is Left, What Remains and What We Take On
"ICC Annual" is an exhibition covering a range of contemporary expression across today's media environment, including media art.
|Date & Time
|Jun 20-Nov 8・11 a.m.–6 p.m.・11 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Price
|¥800
|Location
|NTT InterCommunication Center
|More Info
|General ¥800, university students ¥600, free for ages 65+ and high school age and under; anechoic chamber experience ticket ¥200
Re: Experiencing Horror Exhibition
Tokyo Dome City Gallery AaMo invites guests to enjoy movie sets and the sculptural art of horror films. Guests can see and touch horror art.
|Date & Time
|Sep 19-Nov 8・1–9 p.m.・last admission at 20:30
|Price
|¥2400
|Location
|Tokyo Dome City Gallery AaMo
A Journey Through Asia Exhibition: Colorful Asia
The Tokyo National Museum's Oriental Gallery is hosting "Colorful Asia," showcasing a variety of colorful works and the secrets of pigments.
|Date & Time
|Sep 15-Nov 8・~5 p.m.・Until 8:00 p.m on Fridays and Saturdays, October 11 and November 1-2
|Price
|¥1000
|Location
|Tokyo National Museum
Kour Pour: ‘Points Of Entry’
Los Angeles-based artist Kour Pour draws on his upbringing in Exeter, England — where he grew up around his Iranian father’s carpet shop — to explore how art and images travel across borders.
|Date & Time
|Sep 26-Nov 8・11:30 a.m.–6 p.m.・Closed Sundays & Mondays
|Price
|Free
|Location
|Kotaro Nukaga Roppongi
Hernan Bas: ‘Time To Shine! (The Salesmen)’
In “Time To Shine! (The Salesmen)” at Perrotin Tokyo, Bas places his youthful figures behind tables at front-lawn yard sales, flower stalls and beachside souvenir stands.
|Date & Time
|Sep 9-Nov 11・11 a.m.–7 p.m.・Closed Sundays & Mondays
|Price
|Free
|Location
|Perrotin Tokyo
Journey Through the World's Embroidery Exhibition
Embroidery styles vary widely by region, ethnicity and class — ranging from simple work made by women for their families to intricate pieces created through the advanced skill of professional artisans.
|Date & Time
|Sep 24-Nov 21・10 a.m.–4:30 p.m.・10 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
|Price
|¥1,000
|Location
|Bunka Gakuen Costume Museum
|More Info
|General ¥1,000, students ¥500, free for elementary age and under; group discount for 20+ visitors, free for one disabled visitor and an accompanying carer
Nam June Paik: The 20th Anniversary of his Passing
Long before smartphones, AI or even color TV were household realities, Korean artist Nam June Paik (1932–2006) was already using monitors, cameras and electronic signals to rethink what art could be. Marking two decades since the media art pioneer’s passing, Watarium is taking a deep look back at his legacy.
|Date & Time
|Jul 19-Nov 23・11 a.m.–7 p.m.・Closed Mondays except July 20, Sept. 21, Oct. 12 and Nov. 23
|Price
|¥1,500
|Location
|Watarium
10th Anniversary Special Exhibition — Best of the Sumida Hokusai Museum
Marking a milestone 10 years since the Sumida Hokusai Museum opened, this special exhibition presents the museum's finest works; spanning from previously displayed pieces to works that have never before been displayed, and recent acquisitions.
|Date & Time
|Sep 15-Nov 23・9:30 a.m.–5:30 p.m.・9:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m.
|Price
|¥1,500
|Location
|Sumida Hokusai Museum
|More Info
|General ¥1,500, ages 65+ ¥1,000, high school & university students ¥1,000, junior high ¥500, disability certificate holders ¥500, free for elementary age and under
Playing in the Ukiyo: Ukiyo-e's Endless Laugh in the Vortex of Bakumatsu and Meiji Exhibition
Centered on the ukiyo-e collection of the Machida City Museum of Graphic Arts, this exhibition presents comic prints from the late Edo and Meiji eras.
|Date & Time
|Sep 12-Nov 23・10 a.m.-5 p.m. (weekends/holidays until 5:30 p.m.); entry until 30 minutes before closing
|Price
|¥1,000
|Location
|Machida City Museum of Graphic Arts
|More Info
|General ¥1,000 (¥800 for groups of 20+), university & high school students ¥500 (¥400 groups), free for junior high age and under; half price for disability certificate holders and one accompanying carer | free entry on Sep 12 (opening day) and Nov 3; free for ages 65+ on Sep 23 and Oct 28; repeat-visitor discount of ¥200 with a ticket stub from this exhibition
Marie Antoinette Style Exhibition
Centuries after her death, Marie Antoinette remains one of history’s ultimate fashion icons. Organized by London’s Victoria and Albert Museum and making its Japan debut at the Yokohama Museum of Art, this major retrospective is a must for fashion lovers. It gathers roughly 200 items, including garments, precious jewelry, portraits, furniture and personal effects with deep historical provenance, looking at how the queen revolutionized royal taste and continues to inspire modern designers. Many of the personal items on display carry dramatic histories of survival. Chief among them are the “Sutherland Diamonds” from the infamous 1785 “Affair of the Diamond Necklace” that apparently ruined the queen’s reputation irrevocably. You’ll also see modern reinterpretations of her image, like Oscar-winning costumes from Sofia Coppola’s Marie Antoinette (2006) and runway pieces like Jeremy Scott’s silicone cake dresses for Moschino from 2020. We recommend reserving a timeslot in advance and going on a weekday, as the exhibition has been a huge hit among locals and tourists.
|Date & Time
|Aug 1-Nov 23・10 a.m.–6 p.m.・Closed Thursdays; open August 13, September 24, November 19
|Price
|¥2,500 General | ¥2,300 Advance
|Location
|Yokohama Museum of Art
Art Arcade Tokyo
Art Arcade Tokyo is an autumn public art event running from September 26 to November 30, across three distinct commercial venues in Tokyo: Hibiya Okuroji, Edo Noren and 2k540 Aki-Oka Artisan.
|Date & Time
|Sep 26-Nov 30
|Price
|Free
|Location
|Hibiya Okuroji, Edo Noren, 2k540 Aki-Oka Artisan
Tada Minami: ‘Still, Shimmering Light’
A pioneer of postwar Japanese abstract art, Minami Tada (1924–2014) spent nearly seven decades challenging the idea that sculpture should be heavy, static or bound to traditional gallery spaces. This comprehensive survey gathers roughly 70 pieces spanning her extensive career, from early paintings to her iconic “lighting sculptures” and architectural installations. It’s a must-see retrospective for design lovers, highlighting how she bridged fine art, product design and urban architecture, bringing beauty to public spaces across Japan.
|Date & Time
|Aug 29-Dec 6・10 a.m.–6 p.m.・Closed Mondays except Sept 21, Oct 12 and Nov 23. Closed Sept 22, Oct 13 and Nov 24
|Price
|¥1,600
|Location
|Museum of Contemporary Art Tokyo
700th Anniversary of Its Founding: Special Exhibition — Daitokuji, an Unrivaled Zen Garden of Japan
This special exhibition marks 700 years since the founding of Daitoku-ji, a temple in Kyoto's Murasakino district. This is the first exhibition in Tokyo devoted to Daitoku-ji's treasures, presenting works passed down through the temples of the Daitoku-ji school, developed over centuries in close connection with generations of eminent monks, emperors, warring-states-era warlords and tea masters since its founder, Shuho Myocho (also known as Daito Kokushi).
|Date & Time
|Oct 14-Dec 6・9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. (Fri, Sat, Nov 1, 2 & 22 until 8 p.m.); entry until 30 minutes before closing
|Price
|¥2,100
|Location
|Tokyo National Museum
|More Info
|Advance: general ¥2,100, university students ¥1,100, high school ¥700. Same-day: general ¥2,300, university students ¥1,300, high school ¥900, free for junior high age and under (student ID required); free for disability certificate holders and one accompanying carer (ID required)
Synchronic Constellation: Cross-Boundary Perspectives in Art
Guest-curated by filmmaker Huang Ya-li, this show re-evaluates the shared cultural modernity of Taiwan and Japan. The exhibition brings together roughly 200 Taiwanese artworks, 100 contemporaneous Japanese pieces and over 500 archival documents sourced from major institutions like the Tainan Art Museum, the National Taiwan Museum of Fine Arts and beyond.
|Date & Time
|Sep 5-Dec 13・10 a.m.–6 p.m.・Closed Mondays except Sept 21, Oct 12 and Nov 23. Closed Sept 22, Oct 13 and Nov 24
|Price
|¥2,000
|Location
|Museum of Contemporary Art Tokyo
Louvre Museum Exhibition: The Renaissance
This exhibition presents around 50 Renaissance works from the Louvre Museum in Paris, including Leonardo da Vinci's "La Belle Ferronniere" — which is making its debut appearance in Japan.
|Date & Time
|Sep 9-Dec 13・10 a.m.-6 p.m. (Fridays & Saturdays until 8 p.m.); entry until 30 minutes before closing
|Price
|¥2,200
|Location
|The National Art Center, Tokyo
|More Info
|Advance: general ¥2,200, university students ¥1,300, high school ¥900 | Same-day: general ¥2,400, university students ¥1,400, high school ¥1,000, free for junior high age and under
Marimekko Exhibition: Art of Printmaking — Beauty, Dream, Love
This exhibition traces the creative origins of Marimekko, Finland's leading design house.
|Date & Time
|Oct 3-Dec 20・10 a.m.–6 p.m.・10 a.m.-6 p.m. (last entry 5:30 p.m.)
|Price
|¥1,400
|Location
|Tokyo Metropolitan Teien Art Museum
|More Info
|General ¥1,400, university students (incl. vocational/junior college) ¥1,120, high school ¥700, free for junior high age and under, ¥700 for ages 65 and over
Special Exhibition: Utagawa Hiroshige — New Perspectives on Edo Japan
This special exhibition focuses on Utagawa Hiroshige, a leading ukiyo-e artist of the late Edo period.
|Date & Time
|Sep 29-Dec 20・9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. (Fri, Sat, Oct 11, Nov 1, 2 & 22 until 8 p.m.); entry until 30 minutes before closing
|Price
|¥1,300
|Location
|Tokyo National Museum
|More Info
|Advance: general ¥1,300 (set of 3 tickets ¥3,600). Same-day: general ¥1,500, university students ¥500, free for high school age and under, ages 18 and under, ages 70 and over, and one disabled visitor with an accompanying carer; university-student pricing sold same-day only
Maebashi Biennale 2026
This autumn, the city of Maebashi transforms its central district into a walkable art festival for its debut edition of Maebashi Biennale.
|Date & Time
|Sep 19-Dec 20・Hours vary by venue
|Price
|¥3,000 General | ¥2,000 Students | Free for high school students and under (passport ticket, valid throughout the festival)
|Location
|Downtown Maebashi, Gunma Prefecture
Sumida Five Colors Art Festival
The Sumida Five colors Art Festival will show exhibitions, plays, dances and music events across over 50 locations throughout Sumida Ward.
|Date & Time
|Oct 4-Dec 20
|Price
|Free
|Location
|Various locations throughout Sumida Ward
Seeds and Roots: Cultivating the City
Most city residents live largely disconnected from the natural ecosystems that sustain them, even as plant life constantly adapts to human environments. “Seeds and Roots” examines how urban dwellers can rebuild a relationship with nature by paying closer attention to how natural materials and human infrastructure overlap. Bringing together 10 artists across contemporary art, architecture and fashion, this group exhibition stages the artworks in an interconnected space inspired by a community garden, revolving around the themes of eating, dressing, housing and waste.
|Date & Time
|Oct 17-Dec 20・11 a.m.–7 p.m.・Closed Mondays except Nov 23; closed Nov 24
|Price
|¥1,800
|Location
|Tokyo Opera City Art Gallery
Pompompurin 30th Anniversary Event
Sanrio Puroland is celebrating 30 years of Pompompurin with a wide range of special programs, including this special exhibition packed with Pompompurin's charming appeal titled "The Too Much Pompompurin Exhibition," and a linked light display show synced to music.
|Date & Time
|Apr 10-Dec 31・8:30 a.m.-6 p.m.; varies by day, see the official Sanrio Puroland schedule
|Price
|¥2,800
|Location
|Sanrio Puroland (advance reservation required)
|More Info
|Day passport: adults (up to 64) from ¥3,900, children (up to high school/17, down to 3) from ¥2,800, free under 3, seniors (65+) from ¥2,800 | pricing varies by day
MOMAT Collection Exhibition
Over 200 works from MOMAT's collection will be exhibited, with work by Kiyokata Kaburagi displayed together for the first time in seven years.
|Date & Time
|Sep 29, 2026-Jan 11, 2027・10 a.m.–5 p.m.・ Last entry is 30 minutes before closing time | Fridays and Saturdays 10:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.
|Price
|¥500
|Location
|The National Museum of Modern Art, Tokyo
Takehisa Yumeji Exhibition: An Artist Who Defined His Era
This exhibition brings over 500 works by Takehisa Yumeji: paintings, woodblock prints and sketches to explore the diverse range of his work.
|Date & Time
|Oct 23, 2026-Jan 11, 2027・10 a.m.–5 p.m.・Last entry is 30 minutes before closing | Fridays and Saturdays: 10:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.
|Price
|Location
|The National Museum of Modern Art, Tokyo
The Great Chiba-Kun Exhibition: 20 Years of Sakazaki Chiharu and Chiba-kun
To celebrate Chiba-kun's 20th anniversary, the Chiba Prefectural Museum of Art will host an exhibition on the mascot and Chiharu Sakazaki.
|Date & Time
|Oct 31, 2026-Jan 17, 2027・~4:30 p.m.・last admission at 4:00 p.m.
|Price
|General: ¥1000 | University and high school students: ¥500 | Junior high school students and younger: free | Guests 65 and older: free
|Location
|Chiba Prefectural Museum of Art
|More Info
|Admission is free for everyone on November 3rd for Culture Day
Sex in Nature: Mechanisms, Evolution, and Biodiversity Exhibition
Focusing on the theme of "sex," this exhibit explores the science behind diverse mechanisms of sexuality in living organisms.
|Date & Time
|Oct 31, 2026-Feb 21, 2027・9 a.m.–5 p.m.
|Price
|Location
|National Museum of Nature and Science
Mariko Mori: All That Shines Exhibition
The Mori Art Museum will host Japan’s first major Mariko Mori exhibit since 2002, with over 40 works spanning three decades of Mori’s career.
|Date & Time
|Oct 31, 2026-Mar 28, 2027・10 a.m.–10 p.m.・10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. on Tuesdays
|Price
|¥3000 (Saturdays, Sundays and Holidays) | ¥2800 (Weekdays)
|Location
|Mori Art Museum
|More Info
|Tickets can be purchased in advance online for a discount
The New Vision: Monet and the Contemporary Gaze
Set in the forests of Hakone, a two-hour journey outside Tokyo, the Pola Museum of Art’s current exhibition is a great choice for art lovers looking to escape the city for a day. Marking both the centenary of Claude Monet’s passing and the museum’s 25th anniversary, the exhibition is displaying 19 of its Monet oil paintings — one of the largest collections of its kind in Asia — alongside works by 18 contemporary artists from around the world.
|Date & Time
|Jun 17, 2026-Apr 7, 2027・9 a.m.–5 p.m.
|Price
|¥2,200
|Location
|Pola Museum of Art
Sanrio Characters Exhibition Hotel Floria Tokyo
Korea's hit Sanrio interactive exhibition will come to Tokyo, immersing fans into a cute hotel concept with themed rooms and special effects.
|Date & Time
|Jul 15, 2026-May 31, 2027・10 a.m.–8 p.m.・last admission at 7:30 p.m.
|Price
|(weekdays) General and university students: ¥2400 | High school and junior high school students: ¥1600 | Elementary school students and younger: ¥1000
|Location
|Tokyu Kabukicho Tower
Tokyo Festivals and Outdoor Events in November
Roppongi Hills Christmas Illumination
The 400-meter-long Keyakizaka street transforms with about 970,000 dazzling LEDs, a famously romantic view with Tokyo Tower in the distance.
|Date & Time
|Nov 5-Dec 25・5–10 p.m.
|Price
|Free
|Location
|Roppongi Hills Keyakizaka Street
Ark Hills Christmas
Ark Hills will present a six-meter-tall Christmas tree decorated in festive red and white gift-ribbon ornaments and warm gold illuminations.
|Date & Time
|Nov 7-Dec 25・Ark Hills: 8:00 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. | Ark Hills South Tower: 7:00 a.m. to 1:00 a.m. the next morning
|Price
|Free
|Location
|Ark Hills Ark Karajan Square
Hibiya Magic Time Illumination
Tokyo Midtown Hibiya will transform into a magical wonderland of light and sound, and a special collaboration with Avengers: Doomsday.
|Date & Time
|Nov 12-Feb 28・4–11 p.m.
|Price
|Free
|Location
|Tokyo Midtown Hibiya Step Plaza
Midosuji Runway 2026
Midosuji, Osaka’s iconic main avenue, will transform into an entertainment city with live music performances, parades and Marvel’s Avengers.
|Date & Time
|Nov 23, 2026・2–4 p.m.
|Price
|Free
|Location
|Midosuji Boulevard (From Yodoyabashi Intersection to Semba Chuo 3 Intersection)
|More Info
|Due to the event, the Midosuji, Goryosuji and Shinsaibashisuji areas will be subject to traffic restrictions; vehicle traffic and parking will be prohibited within the restricted areas from 11:30 a.m. to 7:15 p.m on the event day
Tokyo Midtown Christmas
Tokyo Midtown Christmas 2025 is set to turn Roppongi into a magnificent winter wonderland based on the theme, "Your Christmas Story." Visitors can delight in the enchanting bubble and snow illuminations, stroll along the glittering "Path of Lights" and admire the unique "Santa Tree."
|Date & Time
|Nov 26-Dec 25・5–11 p.m.
|Price
|Free
|Location
|Tokyo Midtown
Go Out Super Hiking Japan Vol. 2
Go Out Super Hoking Japan is back for a 2-day, 1-night hiking and camping adventure at the beautiful foot of Mt. Fuji.
|Date & Time
|Oct 31-Nov 1
|Price
|¥13,000
|Location
|Tokai Nature Trail
Machida Yakushiike Park Shikisai-no-Mori Dahlia Garden
Set on a low hill in the Yamazaki neighborhood, this dahlia garden bursts into bloom from summer through fall, with 4,000 plants across 500 varieties in red, white, yellow and other colors, in large, medium and small blossoms.
|Date & Time
|Jun 20-Nov 3・9:30 a.m.–4:30 p.m.・9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
|Price
|¥550
|Location
|Machida Yakushiike Park Shikisai-no-Mori Dahlia Garden
|More Info
|Admission: adults ¥550, free through junior high age, dogs ¥200 (small dogs only)
Sunshine Aquarium x Takahashi Shoten "Unfortunate Animals Encyclopedia" Exhibition
Sunshine Aquarium is collaborating with the best-selling book series "Zannen na Ikimono" (Unfortunate Animals Encyclopedia) by Takahashi Shoten, for an interesting exhibition that features creatures that "try hard but somehow come up short."
|Date & Time
|Mar 13-Nov 23・Weekdays 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; weekends/holidays 10 a.m.-8 p.m.; Mar 13-19 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; May 2-6 9:30 a.m.-8 p.m.; last entry 30 min before closing
|Price
|¥600
|Location
|Sunshine Aquarium
|More Info
|Standard ticket: ¥600; ticket with sticker bonus: ¥900; premium ticket with sticker bonus: ¥1,300; a ¥200 discount is available for aquarium/observation deck and Namjatown visitors
Uzumasa Hyakki Yako (Night Parade of One Hundred Demons)
The festival's main event sends Yokai parading through Toei Uzumasa Eigamura's recreated Edo-period streets, and it's built for participation, not just spectating.
|Date & Time
|Sep 14-Dec 8・Both parades occur on weekends and public holidays only.
|Price
|Entry Fee for Uzumasa Kyoto Village only: ¥2,800 for adults (¥1,800 for students, ¥1,600 for children)
|Location
|Uzumasa Kyoto Village
Eric Carle and the Colors of Life Exhibition: Same World, Different Colors
This special exhibition celebrates the 35th anniversary of the Shinagawa Aquarium, and the 50th anniversary of the Japanese-language publication of Eric Carle's "The Very Hungry Caterpillar."
|Date & Time
|Jul 25-Dec 25・10 a.m.–5 p.m.・10 a.m.-5 p.m. (last entry 4:30 p.m.)
|Price
|¥1,350
|Location
|Shinagawa Aquarium
|More Info
|Adults (high school+) ¥1,350, elementary & junior high ¥600, children (4+) ¥300, seniors (65+) ¥1,200
Sanrio Puroland 35th Anniversary Event
This anniversary event marks 35 years of Sanrio Puroland. To celebrate, the theme park will offer a variety of special programs, including the new "The Quest of Wonders Parade," the venue's first new main parade in a decade. Fans can purchase a light-up "Wonder Ribbon Light" that syncs to the parade to interact with the show.
|Date & Time
|Dec 5, 2025-Dec 31, 2026・10 a.m.-5 p.m.; varies by day, see the official Sanrio Puroland schedule
|Price
|¥2,800
|Location
|Sanrio Puroland (advance reservation required)
|More Info
|Day passport: adults (up to 64) from ¥3,900, children (up to high school/17, down to 3) from ¥2,800, free under 3, seniors (65+) from ¥2,800. Afternoon passport (from 2 p.m.): adults from ¥2,800, children from ¥2,500, free under 3, seniors from ¥2,500 | pricing varies by day
Sea Paradise Fireworks Symphony
Yokohama Sea Paradise's nightly summer fireworks show with music and various areas to enjoy the show with food and drinks.
|Date & Time
|May 30, 2026-Mar 21, 2027・Until September: show starts at 8:30 p.m. | From October onwards: show starts at 8:00 p.m.
|Price
|Free
|Location
|Yokohama Hakkeijima Sea Paradise
|More Info
|Premium paid seating is available
Tokyo Live Music and Night Life Events in November
Sanrio Puroland Spooky Pumpkin 2026
Sanrio Puroland will transform into an all-night Halloween music festival with live music performances, DJ sets and character appearances.
|Date & Time
|Oct 31-Nov 1・10 p.m.~・event will end at 5:00 a.m. the next morning
|Price
|¥13800 for advanced tickets and ¥14800 for same-day tickets
|Location
|Sanrio Puroland
|More Info
|Guests must be over 20 years old
Tokyo Community and Family Events in November
Sanrio Puroland Puro Monster Scramble
Monsters are taking over Sanrio Puroland for this year's Halloween celebration, with a special visit from Pop Land's Labubu.
|Date & Time
|Sep 11-Nov 3
|Price
|Tickets start at ¥3900 for adults and ¥2800 for children and seniors
|Location
|Sanrio Puroland
Asakura Hanayashiki Halloween 2026
Asakusa Hanayashiki is hosting a Halloween event with on-site costume rentals, parades and more family-friendly activities across the park.
|Date & Time
|Sep 30-Nov 3
|Price
|Free
|Location
|Asakusa Hanayashiki
|More Info
|The park is free to enter; activities and attractions may cost a fee
Meet the Legendary Pokémon: Legend Research in Nihonbashi & Yaesu
Life-size statues of 19 Pokémon, including several Legendary Pokémon, appear across properties managed by Mitsui Fudosan Group, including Nihonbashi Mitsui Tower, COREDO Muromachi Terrace and Tokyo Midtown Yaesu. More than 100 Pokémon in total will appear both inside and outside the buildings. A companion puzzle-solving activity, "Pokémon Legend Research: Awaken the Legendary Research Report," invites participants to search for the Pokémon and solve riddles using clues hidden at each location.
|Date & Time
|Sep 9-Nov 29・11 a.m.–7 p.m.
|Price
|¥3,300
|Location
|Nihonbashi Mitsui Tower 1F (puzzle-solving reception)
|More Info
|¥3,300 for the puzzle-solving activity; viewing the Pokemon statues around the neighborhood is free
Tokyo Anime and Manga Events in November
Ikebukuro Halloween Cosplay Festival 2026
The Ikebukuro Halloween Cosplay Festival is one of the largest Halloween events in Japan. Enjoy stage events, parades, exhibitions and more.
|Date & Time
|Oct 30-Nov 1・10 a.m.–6 p.m.・Ikehalo Night on October 30: 4:30 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.
|Price
|starting at ¥2980
|Location
|Ikebukuro Sunshine City
Mappa Expo 15th Anniversary Exhibition
Celebrating the 15th anniversary of Mappa, a leading anime studio, an exhibition featuring 23 series will be displayed at Yurakucho Museum.
|Date & Time
|Sep 16-Dec 7・10 a.m.–6 p.m.・Last entry 5:00 p.m. | The museum will be closed on October 26 and October 27
|Price
|Adults: ¥2000 | University and high school students: ¥1600 | Junior and elementary school students: ¥1200 | Preschool and under: free
|Location
|Yurakucho Museum
Shojo Manga Infinity Exhibition — Moto Hagio x Ryoko Yamagishi x Waki Yamato
This large-scale exhibition traces the careers of shojo manga artists Moto Hagio, Ryoko Yamagishi and Waki Yamato.
|Date & Time
|Oct 28, 2026-Feb 8, 2027・10 a.m.-6 p.m. (Fridays & Saturdays until 8 p.m.); entry until 30 minutes before closing
|Price
|¥2,000
|Location
|The National Art Center, Tokyo
|More Info
|Advance: general ¥2,000, university students ¥800, high school ¥300. Same-day: general ¥2,200, university students ¥1,000, high school ¥500, free for junior high age and under (student ID or age verification required); free for disability certificate holders and one accompanying carer
Tokyo Food and Drink Events in November
Japanese Afternoon Tea - A Warm and Cozy Bean Paste Tour
Guests can enjoy seven types of anko sweet bean paste and Japanese dishes that celebrate the four seasons at the Shinagawa Prince Hotel.
|Date & Time
|Nov 1, 2026-Jan 10, 2027
|Price
|¥7000
|Location
|Shinagawa Prince Hotel
The Prince Park Tower Tokyo Celebrates Christmas With 'A Story of Light'
The Prince Park Tower Tokyo will host special Christmas season events throughout the hotel from November 1 to December 31.
|Date & Time
|Nov 1-Dec 31
|Price
|Prices vary
|Location
|The Prince Park Tower Tokyo
Fairmont Tokyo's French Christmas Afternoon Tea
Fairmont’s French Afternoon Tea presents seasonal sweets and savory delights that bring together cherished Christmas tradition and a contemporary sensibility.
|Date & Time
|Nov 1-Dec 25・11 a.m.–5:30 p.m.
|Price
|Weekdays: ¥9,700, Weekends and Holidays: ¥11,000 (tax included)
|Location
|Vue Mer, Fairmont
Yaki Imo Festival Tokyo 2026
Yaki Imo Festival will offer 14 sweet potato shops with over 30 different menu items, including crepes, chips, smoothies, burgers and soups.
|Date & Time
|Oct 30-Nov 8・11 a.m.–7 p.m.・weekends and holidays: 10:00-19:00
|Price
|Free
|Location
|Nakano Shiki no Mori Park
|More Info
|only cashless payment will be accepted for meal tickets
Marie Antoinette: La Finale Sweets Buffet
Hilton Tokyo will host a Marie Antoinette-themed sweets buffet at the hotel's Marble Lounge with seasonal autumn fruits and savory dishes.
|Date & Time
|Sep 9-Nov 12・2:30–5 p.m.
|Price
|starting at ¥5900
|Location
|Hilton Tokyo Marble Lounge
Ramen Grand Prix Tokyo 2026
Some of the top ramen restaurants to compete for the title of best ramen and a grand prize of 5 million yen.
|Date & Time
|Oct 10-Nov 15・11 a.m.–9 p.m.・Ends when sold out at each store
|Price
|Free
|Location
|Shinjuku Okubo Park
|More Info
|Ramen bowls are ¥800 each
Keio BBQ Garden
This rooftop BBQ at Keio Department Store Shinjuku lets guests bring their own ingredients and drinks. After dark, the venue is lit by 42,000 bulbs, letting guests enjoy the beer garden atmosphere surrounded by sparkling illumination and the night skyline of Nishi-Shinjuku's high-rises.
|Date & Time
|Mar 20-Nov 29・Mar 20-Oct 31: weekdays session 1 12-4 p.m., session 2 5:30-9:30 p.m.; weekends/holidays session 1 10:45 a.m.-1:30 p.m., session 2 2:45-5:30 p.m., session 3 6:45-9:30 p.m. (three sessions on weekdays too during Apr 25-May 6). Nov 1-29: weekdays session 1 12-4 p.m.; weekends/holidays session 1 10:45 a.m.-1:30 p.m., session 2 2:45-5:30 p.m.
|Price
|¥2,200
|Location
|Keio Department Store Shinjuku
|More Info
|BBQ site usage fee (includes table grill, charcoal and equipment): weekdays adults (junior high+) ¥2,200, elementary ¥1,100, free under elementary age; weekends/holidays adults ¥2,530, elementary ¥1,100, free under elementary age; food and drink not included
Royal Salute Residency at Hyatt Regency Tokyo
Hyatt Regency Tokyo is presenting “Enter a New Kingdom by Royal Salute,” a special promotion at Eau de Vie.
|Date & Time
|Oct 1-Dec 31
|Price
|Prices vary
|Location
|Eau de Vie
Le Petit Chef & Friends
ANA InterContinental Tokyo is hosting its second chapter of its immersive dining spectacle, Le Petit Chef & Friends.
|Date & Time
|Feb 5, 2026-Jan 31, 2027・Times Vary. Guests are asked to arrive 15 minutes prior to the booking
|Price
|¥15,000 (Kids Course) - ¥28,000 (Le Petit Chef Premium Menu)
|Location
|Le Petit Chef
Experience the Ultimate Autumn and Winter Feast at Yakinikuya Sakai
As the crisp air rolls in, Yakinikuya Sakai is ready to warm its customers up with a highly anticipated Autumn/Winter Grand Menu.
|Date & Time
|Oct 7, 2026-Mar 31, 2027
|Price
|Individual menu items across the nationwide locations range from approximately ¥275 for sides up to ¥1,925 for premium cuts
|Location
|Yakiniku Sakai
|More Info
|Prices may vary slightly by store location
New Traiteur Semi-Lunch Buffet Begins at Mesm Tokyo
The modern luxury hotel Mesm Tokyo (stylized as mesm Tokyo) is now offering a new style of semi-lunch buffet.
|Date & Time
|Apr 1, 2026-Apr 1, 2027・11:30 a.m.–3 p.m.
|Price
|¥7,600
|Location
|Mesm Tokyo, Autograph Collection
Il Lupino Prime Tokyo's Revamped Happy Hour Set
Il Lupino Prime Tokyo has revamped its popular Happy Hour program, extending service by one hour with last orders now at 6 p.m.
|Date & Time
|Apr 15, 2026-Apr 15, 2027・3–6 p.m.
|Price
|Happy Hour Set for 2: ¥4,000 (tax included)
|Location
|Il Lupino Prime Tokyo
|More Info
|Tagliata: ¥8,000, Sliders: ¥2,200
Tokyo Film and Game Events in November
Tim Burton's Labyrinth Exhibition
Tim Burton's touring immersive exhibition, "Labyrinth," will come to Tokyo's Crevia Base with sketches, sculptures, movie props and more.
|Date & Time
|Nov 25, 2026-Feb 21, 2027
|Price
|Tickets start at ¥4700 for adults, ¥3800 for students, ¥2300 for children under 12 and ¥2300 for guests with disabilities. Premium tickets start at ¥11990
|Location
|Crevia Base Tokyo
Hands-On Real Puzzle-Solving Game: Crazy Halloween
Xeoxy escape room center is hosting a special version of their popular immersive puzzle games to celebrate the Halloween season.
|Date & Time
|Oct 23-Nov 1・10 a.m.–9 p.m.・10 a.m.-9 p.m.
|Price
|¥4,000
|Location
|XEOXY
|More Info
|General ticket ¥4,000, group ticket (1-6 people) ¥23,400; same-day tickets add ¥500 per person
Chiikawa, We're Looking for You: Chiikawa the Movie Tokyo Metro Escape Game
Celebrating the release of "Chiikawa the Movie: Secret of the Mermaid Island," this hands-on puzzle-solving event is set across the Tokyo Metro network.
|Date & Time
|Jul 24-Nov 3・Some checkpoints have limited hours
|Price
|¥3,300
|Location
|Tokyo Metro stations, and parks and facilities along Tokyo Metro lines
|More Info
|Puzzle-solving kit ¥3,300; transportation costs not included
Harry Potter Dark Magic Halloween
This marks the first-ever Halloween program at Warner Bros. Studio Tour Tokyo — The Making of Harry Potter. Themed around the "Dark Arts" depicted in the "Harry Potter" films, the studio tour is overrun by the Dark Lord Voldemort and his loyal Death Eaters, transforming the venue into a dangerous, unsettled world swirling with dark magic. The model of Hogwarts Castle is enveloped in a scene of dread as Dementors drift past, offering an immersive feel for the dark world Harry Potter once had to face.
|Date & Time
|Sep 10-Nov 8・Hours vary by day, see the official site
|Price
|¥6,300
|Location
|Warner Bros. Studio Tour Tokyo - The Making of Harry Potter
|More Info
|General tickets: adults (18+) from ¥6,300, teens (junior/senior high) from ¥5,200, children (up to elementary, 4+) from ¥3,800, free for ages 3 and under; prices vary seasonally, student discount tickets also available
Hands-On Real Puzzle-Solving Game: Peace Keeper
In this interactive mystery game inside the Xeoxy escape room center, you play as a member of "Peace Keeper," an organization working covertly to protect world peace. Your latest target is a research facility in a certain country said to be secretly manufacturing military robots and weapons under cover of night. Left unchecked, the facility threatens to disturb global peace.
|Date & Time
|Aug 7-Nov 15・10 a.m.–9 p.m.・10 a.m.-9 p.m.
|Price
|¥4,000
|Location
|XEOXY
|More Info
|General ticket ¥4,000, group ticket (1-4 people) ¥15,600; same-day tickets add ¥500 per person
The World of Biohazard 30th Anniversary Exhibition
Celebrating the 30th anniversary of "Resident Evil," or "Biohazard," the first large-scale exhibition for the game will be held in Shibuya.
|Date & Time
|Oct 30-Dec 24・10 a.m.–9 p.m.・Last entry at 7:59 p.m., Weekends and public holidays: 9:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m. (Last entry 7:59 p.m.)
|Price
|starting at ¥3000 for adults
|Location
|Shibuya Beam Gallery