It’s never too early to start fantasizing about autumn in Japan, a time when the air is crisp, streets are blanketed in golden-brown leaves and cozy hojicha drinks start popping up at cafes. While Kyoto may be the Kansai region’s most famous destination for autumn leaves, Osaka offers its own unique and stunning spots. From the picturesque Minoh Waterfall to the iconic ginkgo-lined Midosuji Street, here are some of the most beautiful fall foliage spots in Osaka.

Osaka Castle Park

While Osaka Castle Park is a beautiful site to visit year-round, it’s especially breathtaking in the fall, when its ginkgo trees turn a brilliant golden yellow. You’ll also find fiery-red maples of several varieties all around the historic castle grounds, as well as seasonal blooms like the orange and white blossoms of fragrant olive trees.

Midosuji Street

Midosuji Street, a boulevard running through the heart of Osaka, offers a distinctly urban take on autumn foliage. The 4-kilometer avenue is transformed by the changing leaves of the approximately 970 ginkgo trees that line both sides of the street, creating a corridor of yellow that extends from the Kita (Umeda) district in the north to the Minami (Namba) district in the south.

Expo ’70 Commemorative Park

Often simply referred to as “Expo Park,” this park — the site of the 1970 World Exposition — is home to a wide variety of flora and fauna. In autumn, the abundant vegetation creates spectacular autumnal scenes. Stroll around the park and admire Japanese maples, ginkgoes and sycamores, or enjoy a picnic with a book. Prime viewing spots include Momiji-dani (Maple Valley), the Japanese garden and the natural and cultural gardens, where you’ll also find hundreds of thousands of multicolored cosmos flowers from mid-October to early November.

Minoh Park

Part of the expansive Meiji-no-Mori Minoh Quasi-National Park, Minoh Park is the perfect day trip destination from central Osaka — it’s only a 30-minute subway ride away via the Midosuji Line. The park is home to Minoh Waterfall, which is most beautiful during the autumn, when it’s framed by vibrant red, orange and yellow leaves. Make sure to try momiji tempura (fried Japanese maple leaves), a local specialty.

Katsuoji Temple

Further up the mountain from Minoh Waterfall is Katsuoji, a treasured local spot for both foliage viewing and its hundreds of daruma dolls, its main distinguishing feature. This Buddhist temple sits on over 260,000 square meters of land and is famous for granting kachi-un — winner’s luck — to patrons about to face an important test, job interview or other challenge.

Read more about Katsuoji and Minoh Park in our guide to Minoh city.

Hoshida Park

For a more adventurous autumn experience, head to Hoshida Park in Katano city to hike lush trails. The mountainous foliage spot is famous for the Hoshi no Buranko, a magnificent 280-meter-long suspension bridge that sits 50 meters above a forested valley. From this vantage point, visitors can enjoy a panoramic view of the vibrant autumn colors, with the crimson leaves of the maple trees blanketing the surrounding hillsides.

Daisen Park’s Japanese Garden

Located in Sakai city, the Japanese garden in Daisen Park is the perfect serene setting to enjoy fall foliage. The traditional circular garden built around a central pond is shrouded in enchanting shades of red and gold in the fall, a scene that’s beautifully reflected in the water. In November, you can also admire delicate chrysanthemums, cultivated by members of a local chrysanthemum association. The garden regularly hosts tea ceremonies and workshops, so check out its website before heading over.

Daiitokuji Temple

Perched atop Mount Ushitaki, Daiitokuji is famous for its incredible autumn foliage. It’s accessible via train and bus from Osaka Station, but it takes about 2 hours to reach. The temple is part of the sacred Katsuragi Shugendo pilgrimage trail, and although much of the original complex was destroyed by warfare, the vermilion tahoto (two-tiered treasure pagoda) — a National Important Cultural Property — remains a centerpiece. Against a backdrop of crimson leaves, the pagoda is truly stunning. Visitors can also explore a hiking course behind the temple, which winds through waterfalls and suspension bridges.

A Note on Timing

While the leaves turn at a slightly different time each year, you can typically expect to see peak colors in Osaka around mid-November to early December. Japanese speakers can check sites like Koyo Walkerplus for location-specific estimates.

Related Posts