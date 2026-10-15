In our Perfect Days column, we ask notable Tokyoites to share how they’d spend an ideal day in their home city.

Half-Japanese and half-French, Tokyo-based model and runner Likou Alex Pellier has worked in fashion for years while pursuing his passion for running. He is the founder of Likou, a running collective and select shop that brings together apparel and community. Here’s how he’d spend a perfect day in his home city.

My perfect day in Tokyo is …

I’d start the morning with a run around Komazawa Olympic Park, soaking up the early sunlight before the city gets busy; it’s one of the best running spots in Tokyo, with a beautiful tree-lined course. Afterward, I’d head to Sangenjaya and stop by Samaa, a cafe set inside a renovated traditional Japanese house, for a good coffee and a slow start to the day.

For lunch, I’d head to Aoyama Kawakamian for soba. After a morning run, I’m always ready for some proper carbohydrates, and their walnut dipping sauce is hard to resist.

Afterward, I’d make my way to Jimbocho to browse Yukyudo Books and lose myself in old fashion magazines. As someone who works in fashion, I love discovering the imagery and stories of another era, and the selection here is incredible — it’s one of the biggest bookshops in the area, and it’s been in business for over a century.

In the evening, I’d have dinner at Smuk, in Toranomon, enjoying an a la carte meal and a glass of wine. Its tartare is one of my favorites in the world. Then I’d head to Vanda, a members-and-guests-only bar in [redacted] with an intimate, speakeasy-like atmosphere. I especially love their summer aperitivo spirits and bloody mary specials — the perfect way to wind down the night.

Tokyo’s best-kept secret is …

The local sento culture. One of my favorite spots is Bunka Yokusen in Ikejiri-Ohashi, which was renovated by the legendary sento architect Kentaro Imai and is known for playing jazz softly over the speakers. After a long run, there’s nothing better than soaking in a hot bath and stepping back into the city.

A place I’ve always wanted to try is …

MoN Takanawa: The Museum of Narratives, which opened in Takanawa Gateway City earlier this year. I’ve been wanting to visit and experience the space for myself. I’m particularly drawn to its striking spiral exterior and the way it combines art and architecture.

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Follow Likou on Instagram at @likoudayo and follow his brand at @​​likourunning.