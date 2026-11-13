Tokyo opens more art exhibitions in a single month than most cities manage in a year. On any given week, the city’s museums and galleries are showing immersive digital installations, Edo-period woodblock prints and contemporary work from artists who have never shown outside Japan. The difficulty isn’t finding something to see. It’s working out what’s actually worth your afternoon.

This page is our running list of every exhibition we’d recommend in Tokyo, updated as shows open and close. The listings below are pulled live from our events calendar, so dates, venues, hours and ticket prices reflect what’s on right now, and the upcoming section shows what’s opening in the weeks ahead. For a deeper look at each month’s highlights, see our monthly exhibition roundups, starting with November 2026.

Exhibitions Happening Now in Tokyo

Journey Through the World's Embroidery Exhibition Embroidery styles vary widely by region, ethnicity and class — ranging from simple work made by women for their families to intricate pieces created through the advanced skill of professional artisans. Date & Time Sep 24-Nov 21・10 a.m. –4:30 p.m. Price ¥1,000 Location Bunka Gakuen Costume Museum More Info General ¥1,000, students ¥500, free for elementary age and under; group discount for 20+ visitors, free for one disabled visitor and an accompanying carer More Details Nam June Paik: The 20th Anniversary of his Passing Long before smartphones, AI or even color TV were household realities, Korean artist Nam June Paik (1932–2006) was already using monitors, cameras and electronic signals to rethink what art could be. Marking two decades since the media art pioneer’s passing, Watarium is taking a deep look back at his legacy. Date & Time Jul 19-Nov 23・11 a.m. –7 p.m. ・Closed Mondays except July 20, Sept. 21, Oct. 12 and Nov. 23 Price ¥1,500 Location Watarium More Details 10th Anniversary Special Exhibition — Best of the Sumida Hokusai Museum Marking a milestone 10 years since the Sumida Hokusai Museum opened, this special exhibition presents the museum's finest works; spanning from previously displayed pieces to works that have never before been displayed, and recent acquisitions. Date & Time Sep 15-Nov 23・9:30 a.m. –5:30 p.m. Price ¥1,500 Location Sumida Hokusai Museum More Info General ¥1,500, ages 65+ ¥1,000, high school & university students ¥1,000, junior high ¥500, disability certificate holders ¥500, free for elementary age and under More Details Playing in the Ukiyo: Ukiyo-e's Endless Laugh in the Vortex of Bakumatsu and Meiji Exhibition Centered on the ukiyo-e collection of the Machida City Museum of Graphic Arts, this exhibition presents comic prints from the late Edo and Meiji eras. Date & Time Sep 12-Nov 23・10 a.m.-5 p.m. (weekends/holidays until 5:30 p.m.); entry until 30 minutes before closing Price ¥1,000 Location Machida City Museum of Graphic Arts More Info General ¥1,000 (¥800 for groups of 20+), university & high school students ¥500 (¥400 groups), free for junior high age and under; half price for disability certificate holders and one accompanying carer | free entry on Sep 12 (opening day) and Nov 3; free for ages 65+ on Sep 23 and Oct 28; repeat-visitor discount of ¥200 with a ticket stub from this exhibition More Details Marie Antoinette Style Exhibition Centuries after her death, Marie Antoinette remains one of history’s ultimate fashion icons. Organized by London’s Victoria and Albert Museum and making its Japan debut at the Yokohama Museum of Art, this major retrospective is a must for fashion lovers. It gathers roughly 200 items, including garments, precious jewelry, portraits, furniture and personal effects with deep historical provenance, looking at how the queen revolutionized royal taste and continues to inspire modern designers. Many of the personal items on display carry dramatic histories of survival. Chief among them are the “Sutherland Diamonds” from the infamous 1785 “Affair of the Diamond Necklace” that apparently ruined the queen’s reputation irrevocably. You’ll also see modern reinterpretations of her image, like Oscar-winning costumes from Sofia Coppola’s Marie Antoinette (2006) and runway pieces like Jeremy Scott’s silicone cake dresses for Moschino from 2020. We recommend reserving a timeslot in advance and going on a weekday, as the exhibition has been a huge hit among locals and tourists. Date & Time Aug 1-Nov 23・10 a.m. –6 p.m. ・Closed Thursdays; open August 13, September 24, November 19 Price ¥2,500 General | ¥2,300 Advance Location Yokohama Museum of Art More Details Art Arcade Tokyo Art Arcade Tokyo is an autumn public art event running from September 26 to November 30, across three distinct commercial venues in Tokyo: Hibiya Okuroji, Edo Noren and 2k540 Aki-Oka Artisan. Date & Time Sep 26-Nov 30 Price Free Location Hibiya Okuroji, Edo Noren, 2k540 Aki-Oka Artisan More Details Tada Minami: ‘Still, Shimmering Light’ A pioneer of postwar Japanese abstract art, Minami Tada (1924–2014) spent nearly seven decades challenging the idea that sculpture should be heavy, static or bound to traditional gallery spaces. This comprehensive survey gathers roughly 70 pieces spanning her extensive career, from early paintings to her iconic “lighting sculptures” and architectural installations. It’s a must-see retrospective for design lovers, highlighting how she bridged fine art, product design and urban architecture, bringing beauty to public spaces across Japan. Date & Time Aug 29-Dec 6・10 a.m. –6 p.m. ・Closed Mondays except Sept 21, Oct 12 and Nov 23. Closed Sept 22, Oct 13 and Nov 24 Price ¥1,600 Location Museum of Contemporary Art Tokyo More Details 700th Anniversary of Its Founding: Special Exhibition — Daitokuji, an Unrivaled Zen Garden of Japan This special exhibition marks 700 years since the founding of Daitoku-ji, a temple in Kyoto's Murasakino district. This is the first exhibition in Tokyo devoted to Daitoku-ji's treasures, presenting works passed down through the temples of the Daitoku-ji school, developed over centuries in close connection with generations of eminent monks, emperors, warring-states-era warlords and tea masters since its founder, Shuho Myocho (also known as Daito Kokushi). Date & Time Oct 14-Dec 6・9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. (Fri, Sat, Nov 1, 2 & 22 until 8 p.m.); entry until 30 minutes before closing Price ¥2,100 Location Tokyo National Museum More Info Advance: general ¥2,100, university students ¥1,100, high school ¥700. Same-day: general ¥2,300, university students ¥1,300, high school ¥900, free for junior high age and under (student ID required); free for disability certificate holders and one accompanying carer (ID required) More Details Synchronic Constellation: Cross-Boundary Perspectives in Art Guest-curated by filmmaker Huang Ya-li, this show re-evaluates the shared cultural modernity of Taiwan and Japan. The exhibition brings together roughly 200 Taiwanese artworks, 100 contemporaneous Japanese pieces and over 500 archival documents sourced from major institutions like the Tainan Art Museum, the National Taiwan Museum of Fine Arts and beyond. Date & Time Sep 5-Dec 13・10 a.m. –6 p.m. ・Closed Mondays except Sept 21, Oct 12 and Nov 23. Closed Sept 22, Oct 13 and Nov 24 Price ¥2,000 Location Museum of Contemporary Art Tokyo More Details Louvre Museum Exhibition: The Renaissance This exhibition presents around 50 Renaissance works from the Louvre Museum in Paris, including Leonardo da Vinci's "La Belle Ferronniere" — which is making its debut appearance in Japan. Date & Time Sep 9-Dec 13・10 a.m.-6 p.m. (Fridays & Saturdays until 8 p.m.); entry until 30 minutes before closing Price ¥2,200 Location The National Art Center, Tokyo More Info Advance: general ¥2,200, university students ¥1,300, high school ¥900 | Same-day: general ¥2,400, university students ¥1,400, high school ¥1,000, free for junior high age and under More Details Yoko Ogata: The Garden I Was Becoming Exhibition UltraSuperNew Tokyo will host a new exhibition featuring the work of Yoko Ogata. Her flowers translate lived experiences into unique prints. Date & Time Nov 13-Dec 18・Walk-ins are welcome on Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. | Closed on Sundays and Mondays Price Free Location UltraSuperNew Kura More Details Marimekko Exhibition: Art of Printmaking — Beauty, Dream, Love This exhibition traces the creative origins of Marimekko, Finland's leading design house. Date & Time Oct 3-Dec 20・10 a.m. –6 p.m. ・(last entry 5:30 p.m.) Price ¥1,400 Location Tokyo Metropolitan Teien Art Museum More Info General ¥1,400, university students (incl. vocational/junior college) ¥1,120, high school ¥700, free for junior high age and under, ¥700 for ages 65 and over More Details Special Exhibition: Utagawa Hiroshige — New Perspectives on Edo Japan This special exhibition focuses on Utagawa Hiroshige, a leading ukiyo-e artist of the late Edo period. Date & Time Sep 29-Dec 20・9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. (Fri, Sat, Oct 11, Nov 1, 2 & 22 until 8 p.m.); entry until 30 minutes before closing Price ¥1,300 Location Tokyo National Museum More Info Advance: general ¥1,300 (set of 3 tickets ¥3,600). Same-day: general ¥1,500, university students ¥500, free for high school age and under, ages 18 and under, ages 70 and over, and one disabled visitor with an accompanying carer; university-student pricing sold same-day only More Details Maebashi Biennale 2026 This autumn, the city of Maebashi transforms its central district into a walkable art festival for its debut edition of Maebashi Biennale. Date & Time Sep 19-Dec 20・Hours vary by venue Price ¥3,000 General | ¥2,000 Students | Free for high school students and under (passport ticket, valid throughout the festival) Location Downtown Maebashi, Gunma Prefecture More Details Sumida Five Colors Art Festival The Sumida Five colors Art Festival will show exhibitions, plays, dances and music events across over 50 locations throughout Sumida Ward. Date & Time Oct 4-Dec 20 Price Free Location Various locations throughout Sumida Ward More Details Seeds and Roots: Cultivating the City Most city residents live largely disconnected from the natural ecosystems that sustain them, even as plant life constantly adapts to human environments. “Seeds and Roots” examines how urban dwellers can rebuild a relationship with nature by paying closer attention to how natural materials and human infrastructure overlap. Bringing together 10 artists across contemporary art, architecture and fashion, this group exhibition stages the artworks in an interconnected space inspired by a community garden, revolving around the themes of eating, dressing, housing and waste. Date & Time Oct 17-Dec 20・11 a.m. –7 p.m. ・Closed Mondays except Nov 23; closed Nov 24 Price ¥1,800 Location Tokyo Opera City Art Gallery More Details MOMAT Collection Exhibition Over 200 works from MOMAT's collection will be exhibited, with work by Kiyokata Kaburagi displayed together for the first time in seven years. Date & Time Sep 29, 2026-Jan 11, 2027・10 a.m. –5 p.m. ・ Last entry is 30 minutes before closing time | Fridays and Saturdays 10:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m. Price ¥500 Location The National Museum of Modern Art, Tokyo More Details Takehisa Yumeji Exhibition: An Artist Who Defined His Era This exhibition brings over 500 works by Takehisa Yumeji: paintings, woodblock prints and sketches to explore the diverse range of his work. Date & Time Oct 23, 2026-Jan 11, 2027・10 a.m. –5 p.m. ・Last entry is 30 minutes before closing | Fridays and Saturdays: 10:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. Price ¥2,100 Location The National Museum of Modern Art, Tokyo More Details The Great Chiba-Kun Exhibition: 20 Years of Sakazaki Chiharu and Chiba-kun To celebrate Chiba-kun's 20th anniversary, the Chiba Prefectural Museum of Art will host an exhibition on the mascot and Chiharu Sakazaki. Date & Time Oct 31, 2026-Jan 17, 2027・~4:30 p.m. ・last admission at 4:00 p.m. Price General: ¥1000 | University and high school students: ¥500 | Junior high school students and younger: free | Guests 65 and older: free Location Chiba Prefectural Museum of Art More Info Admission is free for everyone on November 3rd for Culture Day More Details Le Petit Prince: A Journey Through the Sky to Find What's Important Tokyo City View has a special exhibition celebrating 80 years of Antoine de Saint-Exupéry’s timeless classic, "The Little Prince." Date & Time Nov 13, 2026-Feb 14, 2027・10 a.m. –10 p.m. ・Last entry 9:30 p.m. Price ￥2,200 Location Tokyo City View More Details

Upcoming Tokyo Exhibitions

SupernaturalDeluxe Vol.17 and Vol. 18 - Shinobu Hashimoto SupernaturalDeluxe is back for its 17th and 18th installations with experimental live music and art exhibits in the grand opening of "Pray." Date & Time Nov 21-29・12–8 p.m. Price starting at ¥3500; price depends on the event date Location Supernatural Deluxe More Details

Tokyo Art Exhibitions: Frequently Asked Questions

What day are Tokyo museums closed?

Most museums in Tokyo close on Mondays. When Monday is a public holiday, they open that day and close on Tuesday instead. The main exception is the National Art Center, Tokyo, which closes on Tuesdays. Museums also typically close for the New Year holiday, from around December 28 to January 1, and galleries often shut for a longer break. Always check the venue’s website for the exhibition you want to see, as touring shows sometimes run on their own schedule.

What time do Tokyo museums close?

Most museums open at 10 a.m. and close at 5 or 6 p.m., with last admission 30 minutes before closing. A few stay open late: the Mori Art Museum is open until 10 p.m. most nights, and some institutions extend hours on Fridays or during seasonal late-opening programs. Evening slots are usually the least crowded time to see major exhibitions.

Do I need to book tickets in advance for Tokyo exhibitions?

For major touring exhibitions, yes. Most large shows now use timed-entry tickets sold online, and weekend slots often sell out days ahead. Permanent collections and smaller exhibitions can usually be entered without a reservation. Tickets are typically sold through the museum’s own site or a Japanese ticketing platform, and some require a Japanese phone number or payment card to register, so check the booking page before you arrive.

Are there free art exhibitions in Tokyo?

Yes. Commercial galleries in districts such as Ginza, Roppongi, Tennozu and Kiyosumi-Shirakawa are free to enter and show museum-quality work. Some museums offer free entry to their permanent collections on set days, and several public museums waive admission for students or on designated open days. Art Week Tokyo, held each November, runs free shuttle buses between participating venues, many of which are free.

How much do art exhibitions in Tokyo cost?

Special exhibitions at major museums generally cost ¥1,800 to ¥2,500 for adults, with discounts for students and advance purchase. Permanent collections are cheaper, often ¥500 to ¥1,000. Children of elementary school age and younger are usually free. If you plan to visit several museums, the Tokyo Museum Grutto Pass offers free or discounted entry to around 100 museums and gardens over two months.

Which Tokyo museums are open late?

The Mori Art Museum in Roppongi is the most reliable option, staying open until 10 p.m. every night except Tuesday. The National Art Center, Tokyo and several metropolitan museums extend hours on Fridays, and Tokyo’s metropolitan museums run late openings on summer and autumn Fridays. Check the listing above for current late-night hours before you go.

Where are the best art districts in Tokyo?

Roppongi has the highest concentration of major museums, with the Mori Art Museum, the National Art Center, Tokyo and the Suntory Museum of Art within walking distance of one another. Ueno Park holds the Tokyo National Museum, the National Museum of Western Art and the Tokyo Metropolitan Art Museum. For contemporary galleries, head to Ginza, Tennozu Isle, Kiyosumi-Shirakawa and Kita-Aoyama.

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