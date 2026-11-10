For the modern spectacles wearer, buying a pair of glasses is usually just another task to check off a to-do list. But OBJ East (stylized as OBJ east) — a sleek shop on a calm corner in Ginza — maintains that finding a new pair of glasses is a thrilling opportunity for self-expression that deserves to be an intentional, luxurious encounter.

Born from the belief that the right pair of spectacles reflects one’s identity and way of life, OBJ has spent over three decades redefining Japan’s relationship with eyewear. Rather than viewing glasses as vision-enhancing instruments to hide behind or see through, the brand approaches them as “lifelong partners” — objects of beauty, craftsmanship and personal expression.

The Spirit of OBJ: A History of Curating Masterpieces

The story of OBJ begins in 1991 in Kitashirakawa, Kyoto, when founder and CEO Kunikado Ryushima launched a boutique with a concept yet unheard of in Japan: eyewear as a high-fashion expression of personal taste. At a time when glasses were treated as basic medical devices, OBJ challenged the status quo by curating a stunning range of domestic and international designer brands. This pioneering approach revolutionized the domestic optical industry — and to this day, the original Kyoto store remains a beloved destination for discerning fashion enthusiasts.

In November 2000, OBJ brought its forward-thinking philosophy to Tokyo, opening OBJ East in the heart of Ginza. Drawing design inspiration from the midcentury Citroën DS executive car, the store features a gallery-like interior with warm, wood-plank ceilings, rich red and black accents and a spacious lounge bar toward the back. Frames are displayed throughout the store like museum artifacts.

“Good eyewear isn’t defined by a high price tag,” explains OBJ East operation leader Tadatsugu Hoshino, reiterating the core stance set by CEO Ryushima. “It’s defined by its ability to carry the story of the person who wears it.”

That devotion to narrative is evident in OBJ’s original collections. To explain its genesis, Hoshino recounts a meeting between Ryushima and a shop patron: “A customer once brought in frames likely crafted in the prewar, early Showa era,” he recalls. “CEO Ryushima restored them, but we were in awe of their craftsmanship and wanted to recreate that same presence and beauty using modern materials. We asked the customer, ‘Would you let us keep them for a year?’ They gladly agreed.”

That year of research alongside master artisans birthed OBJ’s vintage line, and a devotion to craftsmanship became a central ethos of the brand. By removing logos and refining the hardware in its original glasses designs, OBJ prioritizes sleek elegance and mechanical ingenuity over mass production.

Take the green spectacles featured in the carousel above. A collaboration with Kyoto-based apparel brand Rainmaker, the frames are a modern reimagining of the classic crown panto style from 1940s–1950s France. Constructed using contemporary materials and technology — including 8-millimeter-thick acetate, non-oxidizing titanium and custom embedded hinges — the Fukui Prefecture-manufactured frames marry ergonomic design principles with Kyoto’s distinctive aesthetic sensibilities.

OBJ applies that same attention to detail to its collaborations with top-tier designer brands such as Jacques Marie Mage. Crafted from premium 10-millimeter-thick acetate, the OBJ x JMM frames are bold and substantial, accented by a subtly upturned browline. Even with a chunkier silhouette, these frames look effortlessly stylish on both women and men. (Note: The featured colorway is exclusive to OBJ stores.)

Encountering the Perfect Frames

With over 50 curated brands and thousands of frames in stock — including sunglasses — it’s easy for customers to be overwhelmed by choice. This is where the boutique’s highly personalized, professional and unhurried consultation process comes into play. Every staff member at OBJ East acts as a personal buyer and stylist, taking the time to understand a visitor’s lifestyle and aesthetic preferences.

At OBJ, eyewear is viewed as a source of both personal style and peace of mind. “Because glasses directly support the human necessity of vision,” Hoshino explains, “one-on-one consultation with warm, genuine hospitality is essential. We aren’t just fitting frames; we’re helping you find something you’ll feel completely comfortable living in every day.”

This individual attention transforms frame selection into a meaningful process of discovery. Unlike traditional optical shops, where customers often choose frames based on face-shape formulas or rush through swift vision tests, OBJ East emphasizes the excitement of exploration. By evaluating how frames sit against facial features and listening to how the wearer intends to use them, OBJ’s keen-eyed staff guide clients toward choices they might never have considered on their own.

An Open Invitation

For those searching for their ideal pair of frames, OBJ’s primary advice, according to Hoshino, is simple: Step into the store without overthinking the outcome. While browsing social media or style magazines can offer a starting point, glasses cannot be truly understood on a screen.

“It’s helpful to have a vague idea of the look you’re going for, but you really won’t know until you try frames on in person,” Hoshino notes. “Millimeter differences in measurements, bridge fit or hue can completely alter how frames interact with your features. The most exciting moments happen when someone tries on a shape they thought wouldn’t suit them, only to discover a completely new side of their identity.”

Resting at the center of the face, glasses interact with facial expressions, showcase personal taste and shape how we see the world around us. At OBJ East, the goal is to ensure that every visitor walks away with an object of lasting quality — a true partner for the journey ahead.

More Info

Find out more at OBJ East’s official website and Instagram account.