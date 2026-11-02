Following a busy month of art in October, November keeps the momentum going, kicking off with the return of Art Week Tokyo on November 4.

Visiting exhibitions is also significantly easier this month thanks to the Autumn Night Museum 2026 initiative; every Friday evening in this month, six metropolitan venues — Tokyo Metropolitan Teien Art Museum, the Museum of Contemporary Art Tokyo, the Tokyo Photographic Art Museum and more — are extending their hours until 8 p.m. You can look forward to perks like discounted entry after 5 p.m., after-hours cafe deals and live mini-concerts.

Whether you’re dropping in for a post-work evening stroll through illuminated museum grounds or going on weekend gallery hops, here are the exhibitions worth adding to your list this November.

Art Week Tokyo

Organized in collaboration with Art Basel, Art Week Tokyo returns for its fifth edition from November 4 to 8, working with over 50 museums, commercial spaces and independent venues across Tokyo. Designed to make navigating the city’s vast cultural landscape as seamless as possible, the five-day event offers free dedicated bus routes connecting major creative hubs alongside coordinated openings, panel discussions and more.

The institutional lineup is particularly strong this year — visitors can catch a survey of Mariko Mori’s career at Mori Art Museum (discussed in further detail below), a rare look into postwar sculpture with Minami Tada at the Museum of Contemporary Art Tokyo and a retrospective of Yumeji Takehisa at the National Museum of Modern Art, Tokyo.

A noteworthy change for 2026 is the expansion of AWT Focus, a curated platform dedicated to spotlighting innovative curatorial practice. While previous editions gathered works under a single roof, this year’s Focus spreads across ten galleries and spaces, hosting ten guest curators from Japan and abroad. Some highlights include Julie Boukobza’s curation of Erika Verzutti’s sculptures at Misako & Rosen, Martin Clark’s curation of Nobuko Tsuchiya’s installations at Scai The Bathhouse and Maria Brewińska’s curation of Koji Kamoji’s compositions at Take Ninagawa.

In Marunouchi, the AWT Video pavilion offers free daily screenings of moving image works curated by Rockbund Art Museum chief curator X Zhu-Nowell, while the pop-up AWT Bar — designed this year by architect Kae Ito — serves as the event’s social center. There, you can try artist-designed cocktails by Natsumi Aoyagi, Mariko Mori and Yoshihiro Suda alongside live evening performances.

Learn more here.

Where: Venues across Tokyo

When: November 4–8 (Operating hours vary by venue; AWT Bus routes run Nov. 6–8)

Price: Free gallery and public program admission; select museum exhibitions require separate tickets

Mariko Mori: All That Shines

For the first time in over 20 years, Mori Art Museum is staging a comprehensive survey of Mariko Mori’s oeuvre in collaboration with New York’s Guggenheim Foundation. The exhibition looks at three decades of Mori’s work — following her trajectory from 1990s pop-futurism icon to an architect of transcendental, high-tech environments.

The four-part show begins with Mori’s breakout cyborg personas set against Tokyo streetscapes, before moving into the interactive techno-spirituality of her mid-career projects. “Wave UFO,” for instance, is an organic pod where visitors don sensors to project their own brainwaves as swirling digital forms. Her foray into astrophysics is then highlighted by works like “Tom Na H-iu,” an illuminated sculpture wired to register real-time cosmic radiation bursts. The exhibition closes with her Faou Foundation projects, showcasing her site-specific public sculptures built in harmony with natural landscapes and solar cycles.

Read more about the artist here.

Where: Mori Art Museum (Map)

When: October 31–March 28

Price: ¥2,600–¥3,000 (Timed-entry recommended; admissions for “Wave UFO” pod are limited on first-come basis)

Yoshirotten: Beyond Earth

High above Tokyo’s cityscape on the 45th floor of Toranomon Hills Station Tower, elusive graphic artist and art director Yoshirotten has transformed Tokyo Node into what feels like a giant spaceship. The show carries a distinct nostalgic feel of late-1990s techno-optimism. Inspired by the artist’s middle school memories of glowing computer labs, works like “Signal RGB” use shifting screensaver-style graphics and neon palettes to evoke an era when the early internet and deep space felt like a similarly exciting frontier.

Interestingly, the exhibition’s retro-futuristic mood fuses with real astrophysics in a series of works made with JAXA. In “Puddle – Cygnus X-1,” data from an active black hole is reimagined as water droplets rippling across a virtual pool, rendering distant cosmic phenomena in paintings and video installations. The artist recommends visiting the exhibition at various times of the day; as the gallery is encased in floor-to-ceiling windows, tinted in blue and orange, the pieces within glow and shift according to different light conditions. After 5:30 p.m., head up to the 49th-floor rooftop for Beyond Earth Garden, a free open-air video projection that casts satellite views of the planet against the night sky.

Where: Tokyo Node, Toranomon Hills Station Tower 45F & 49F (Map)

When: October 30–January 11 (Open daily, hours vary; check schedule here)

Price: ¥2,200 weekdays | ¥2,500 weekends and holidays (Online purchase only)

Kohei Nawa: At Random

This November, renowned contemporary sculptor Kohei Nawa inaugurates seeen Harajuku, a striking new art space in Omotesando designed by the artist and his creative platform Sandwich. Spanning four cavernous floors enveloped in shadow and light, “At Random” gathers installations, sculptures and two-dimensional works exploring the theme of human memory in a hyper-connected, AI-driven world.

You’ll see new iterations of Nawa’s iconic “PixCell” series, including the recent “PixCell-Memorandum” — which fragments and rearranges the artist’s urban photography under his signature translucent, cell-like spheres.

The show also marks the Japan debut of “Spark,” alongside the dramatic sculpture “Throne.” Nawa designed several pieces specifically to interact with the building’s structure; a towering new version of his droplet sculpture “Ether,” for instance, rises through the central spiral staircase toward a skylight, while the graphic linework in his “Plotter” series echoes the textured walls outside.

Where: seeen Harajuku (Map)

When: November 1–28

Price: Free

What a Wonderful World: Masterworks from the Musée d’Orsay

Marking both the Musée d’Orsay’s 40th anniversary and the Tokyo Metropolitan Art Museum’s centennial, this exhibition brings roughly 110 treasures from Paris to Ueno. It captures how 19th-century masters turned their gaze away from grand depictions of history to find beauty in everyday life, while observing the changes occurring in a rapidly modernizing society.

Curated into seven chapters, the selection gathers paintings, sculptures and early photography from Impressionist and Post-Impressionist icons. Fans of the movements will want to keep an eye out for the list of masterpieces making their long-awaited returns to Japan: Jean-François Millet’s “The Gleaners” arrives for the first time in 23 years, alongside Vincent van Gogh’s “Starry Night Over the Rhône” and Paul Gauguin’s “Arearea,” both back after 16 years.

Where: Tokyo Metropolitan Art Museum (Map)

When: November 14–February 14 (Closed Mondays except November 23, January 4, 11, March 22; closed November 24, December 22–January 3, January 12 and March 23)

Price: ¥2,400 General | ¥2,200 Advance

Sterling Ruby: Ocean

American artist Sterling Ruby returns to Tokyo with a two-venue solo exhibition, presenting at Taka Ishii Roppongi and Kyobashi. Stepping away from his usual large-scale industrial sculptures, he displays a series of watercolors, glazed ceramics and spray paintings, evoking the raw emotions of 19th-century Romantic seascapes.

In Roppongi, you’ll find intimate open-air watercolors painted along the shorelines of Hawaii and California, alongside wave-like ceramic sculptures finished with shimmering, tide-like glazes. The Kyobashi location unveils Ruby’s first new series of spray painted canvases in nearly a decade. These hazy compositions are reminiscent of dense marine fog and the Pacific’s infinite horizons, with dripping mist and glowing apertures.

Where: Taka Ishii Gallery (Roppongi & Kyobashi)

When: November 4–December 12 (Closed Sundays & Mondays)

Price: Free

Alicja Kwade: La Pêche miraculeuse

Berlin-based Polish artist Alicja Kwade is known for building sculptures that challenge basic assumptions about weight, balance and time. Her latest exhibition, “La Pêche miraculeuse,” takes its title from a French double entendre — pêche translates to both a catch of fish and a peach — setting up a show full of visual double takes.

Kwade creates a sharp sense of contrast with the works’ raw stone and polished metal. In one sculpture, large boulders are stacked in a column, held apart by steel ones shaped like hourglasses. In another, a mirrored cylinder cuts through a thick block of granite, distorting the surrounding room in their reflections. Alongside these abstract works, you’ll also notice objects from everyday life — peaches marked with grooves or stubbed with cigarette butts, a functioning wall clock whose face rotates in reverse as the second hand moves forward.

Where: Pace Gallery (Map)

When: October 29–December 25 (Closed Sundays and Mondays)

Price: Free

Other Art Exhibitions in Tokyo This November

Flying Bridge Man Exhibition by Frederik Molenschot UltraSuperNew Tokyo will host a new exhibition centering on Frederik Molenschot’s ongoing Bridge series, looking at structure and connection. Date & Time Nov 3-8・Closed on Mondays Price Free Location UltraSuperNew Kura More Details Presents: An Exhibition of Artworks by Tycho Koll Sculptor Tycho Koll will have his first exhibition in his native Tokyo, featuring figures inspired by Edo-period yokai, manga and anime. Date & Time Nov 3-5・12–9 p.m. ・Opening reception on November 3, 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Price Free Location Hillside Terrace Annex A More Details SupernaturalDeluxe Vol.17 and Vol. 18 - Shinobu Hashimoto SupernaturalDeluxe is back for its 17th and 18th installations with experimental live music and art exhibits in the grand opening of "Pray." Date & Time Nov 21-29・12–8 p.m. Price starting at ¥3500; price depends on the event date Location Supernatural Deluxe More Details Roppongi Art Night 2026 This year’s Roppongi Art Night returns with its signature all-night format. From dusk on October 31 until dawn on November 1, the neighborhood becomes a temporary stage with roughly 60 site-specific installations, outdoor performances and extended museum hours across Roppongi Hills, Tokyo Midtown and surrounding venues. Date & Time Oct 31-Nov 1・5 p.m. –6 a.m. ・Select outdoor installations remain on view through Nov 1, 10 p.m. Price Free Location Various locations across Roppongi (including Roppongi Hills, Tokyo Midtown, The National Art Center, Tokyo, Mori Art Museum and Suntory Museum of Art) More Info Museum exhibitions and select indoor programs require separate tickets More Details Mona Sugata: In Between Exhibition UltraSuperNew Kura art gallery will host an exhibit featuring the work of Mona Sugata, exploring invisible connections between living beings. Date & Time Oct 3-Nov 7・2–7 p.m. ・Tuesday–Friday by appointment only, Saturday open to all (11:00 a.m. - 7:30 p.m.), Closed on Sunday and Monday Price Free Location UltraSuperNew KURA More Details ICC Annual 2026 Exhibition: What is Left, What Remains and What We Take On "ICC Annual" is an exhibition covering a range of contemporary expression across today's media environment, including media art. Date & Time Jun 20-Nov 8・11 a.m. –6 p.m. ・11 a.m.-6 p.m. Price ¥800 Location NTT InterCommunication Center More Info General ¥800, university students ¥600, free for ages 65+ and high school age and under; anechoic chamber experience ticket ¥200 More Details Kour Pour: ‘Points Of Entry’ Los Angeles-based artist Kour Pour draws on his upbringing in Exeter, England — where he grew up around his Iranian father’s carpet shop — to explore how art and images travel across borders. Date & Time Sep 26-Nov 8・11:30 a.m. –6 p.m. ・Closed Sundays & Mondays Price Free Location Kotaro Nukaga Roppongi More Details Hernan Bas: ‘Time To Shine! (The Salesmen)’ In “Time To Shine! (The Salesmen)” at Perrotin Tokyo, Bas places his youthful figures behind tables at front-lawn yard sales, flower stalls and beachside souvenir stands. Date & Time Sep 9-Nov 11・11 a.m. –7 p.m. ・Closed Sundays & Mondays Price Free Location Perrotin Tokyo More Details Journey Through the World's Embroidery Exhibition Embroidery styles vary widely by region, ethnicity and class — ranging from simple work made by women for their families to intricate pieces created through the advanced skill of professional artisans. Date & Time Sep 24-Nov 21・10 a.m. –4:30 p.m. ・10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Price ¥1,000 Location Bunka Gakuen Costume Museum More Info General ¥1,000, students ¥500, free for elementary age and under; group discount for 20+ visitors, free for one disabled visitor and an accompanying carer More Details Nam June Paik: The 20th Anniversary of his Passing Long before smartphones, AI or even color TV were household realities, Korean artist Nam June Paik (1932–2006) was already using monitors, cameras and electronic signals to rethink what art could be. Marking two decades since the media art pioneer’s passing, Watarium is taking a deep look back at his legacy. Date & Time Jul 19-Nov 23・11 a.m. –7 p.m. ・Closed Mondays except July 20, Sept. 21, Oct. 12 and Nov. 23 Price ¥1,500 Location Watarium More Details 10th Anniversary Special Exhibition — Best of the Sumida Hokusai Museum Marking a milestone 10 years since the Sumida Hokusai Museum opened, this special exhibition presents the museum's finest works; spanning from previously displayed pieces to works that have never before been displayed, and recent acquisitions. Date & Time Sep 15-Nov 23・9:30 a.m. –5:30 p.m. ・9:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Price ¥1,500 Location Sumida Hokusai Museum More Info General ¥1,500, ages 65+ ¥1,000, high school & university students ¥1,000, junior high ¥500, disability certificate holders ¥500, free for elementary age and under More Details Playing in the Ukiyo: Ukiyo-e's Endless Laugh in the Vortex of Bakumatsu and Meiji Exhibition Centered on the ukiyo-e collection of the Machida City Museum of Graphic Arts, this exhibition presents comic prints from the late Edo and Meiji eras. Date & Time Sep 12-Nov 23・10 a.m.-5 p.m. (weekends/holidays until 5:30 p.m.); entry until 30 minutes before closing Price ¥1,000 Location Machida City Museum of Graphic Arts More Info General ¥1,000 (¥800 for groups of 20+), university & high school students ¥500 (¥400 groups), free for junior high age and under; half price for disability certificate holders and one accompanying carer | free entry on Sep 12 (opening day) and Nov 3; free for ages 65+ on Sep 23 and Oct 28; repeat-visitor discount of ¥200 with a ticket stub from this exhibition More Details Marie Antoinette Style Exhibition Centuries after her death, Marie Antoinette remains one of history’s ultimate fashion icons. Organized by London’s Victoria and Albert Museum and making its Japan debut at the Yokohama Museum of Art, this major retrospective is a must for fashion lovers. It gathers roughly 200 items, including garments, precious jewelry, portraits, furniture and personal effects with deep historical provenance, looking at how the queen revolutionized royal taste and continues to inspire modern designers. Many of the personal items on display carry dramatic histories of survival. Chief among them are the “Sutherland Diamonds” from the infamous 1785 “Affair of the Diamond Necklace” that apparently ruined the queen’s reputation irrevocably. You’ll also see modern reinterpretations of her image, like Oscar-winning costumes from Sofia Coppola’s Marie Antoinette (2006) and runway pieces like Jeremy Scott’s silicone cake dresses for Moschino from 2020. We recommend reserving a timeslot in advance and going on a weekday, as the exhibition has been a huge hit among locals and tourists. Date & Time Aug 1-Nov 23・10 a.m. –6 p.m. ・Closed Thursdays; open August 13, September 24, November 19 Price ¥2,500 General | ¥2,300 Advance Location Yokohama Museum of Art More Details Art Arcade Tokyo Art Arcade Tokyo is an autumn public art event running from September 26 to November 30, across three distinct commercial venues in Tokyo: Hibiya Okuroji, Edo Noren and 2k540 Aki-Oka Artisan. Date & Time Sep 26-Nov 30 Price Free Location Hibiya Okuroji, Edo Noren, 2k540 Aki-Oka Artisan More Details Tada Minami: ‘Still, Shimmering Light’ A pioneer of postwar Japanese abstract art, Minami Tada (1924–2014) spent nearly seven decades challenging the idea that sculpture should be heavy, static or bound to traditional gallery spaces. This comprehensive survey gathers roughly 70 pieces spanning her extensive career, from early paintings to her iconic “lighting sculptures” and architectural installations. It’s a must-see retrospective for design lovers, highlighting how she bridged fine art, product design and urban architecture, bringing beauty to public spaces across Japan. Date & Time Aug 29-Dec 6・10 a.m. –6 p.m. ・Closed Mondays except Sept 21, Oct 12 and Nov 23. Closed Sept 22, Oct 13 and Nov 24 Price ¥1,600 Location Museum of Contemporary Art Tokyo More Details 700th Anniversary of Its Founding: Special Exhibition — Daitokuji, an Unrivaled Zen Garden of Japan This special exhibition marks 700 years since the founding of Daitoku-ji, a temple in Kyoto's Murasakino district. This is the first exhibition in Tokyo devoted to Daitoku-ji's treasures, presenting works passed down through the temples of the Daitoku-ji school, developed over centuries in close connection with generations of eminent monks, emperors, warring-states-era warlords and tea masters since its founder, Shuho Myocho (also known as Daito Kokushi). Date & Time Oct 14-Dec 6・9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. (Fri, Sat, Nov 1, 2 & 22 until 8 p.m.); entry until 30 minutes before closing Price ¥2,100 Location Tokyo National Museum More Info Advance: general ¥2,100, university students ¥1,100, high school ¥700. Same-day: general ¥2,300, university students ¥1,300, high school ¥900, free for junior high age and under (student ID required); free for disability certificate holders and one accompanying carer (ID required) More Details Synchronic Constellation: Cross-Boundary Perspectives in Art Guest-curated by filmmaker Huang Ya-li, this show re-evaluates the shared cultural modernity of Taiwan and Japan. The exhibition brings together roughly 200 Taiwanese artworks, 100 contemporaneous Japanese pieces and over 500 archival documents sourced from major institutions like the Tainan Art Museum, the National Taiwan Museum of Fine Arts and beyond. Date & Time Sep 5-Dec 13・10 a.m. –6 p.m. ・Closed Mondays except Sept 21, Oct 12 and Nov 23. Closed Sept 22, Oct 13 and Nov 24 Price ¥2,000 Location Museum of Contemporary Art Tokyo More Details Louvre Museum Exhibition: The Renaissance This exhibition presents around 50 Renaissance works from the Louvre Museum in Paris, including Leonardo da Vinci's "La Belle Ferronniere" — which is making its debut appearance in Japan. Date & Time Sep 9-Dec 13・10 a.m.-6 p.m. (Fridays & Saturdays until 8 p.m.); entry until 30 minutes before closing Price ¥2,200 Location The National Art Center, Tokyo More Info Advance: general ¥2,200, university students ¥1,300, high school ¥900 | Same-day: general ¥2,400, university students ¥1,400, high school ¥1,000, free for junior high age and under More Details Marimekko Exhibition: Art of Printmaking — Beauty, Dream, Love This exhibition traces the creative origins of Marimekko, Finland's leading design house. Date & Time Oct 3-Dec 20・10 a.m. –6 p.m. ・10 a.m.-6 p.m. (last entry 5:30 p.m.) Price ¥1,400 Location Tokyo Metropolitan Teien Art Museum More Info General ¥1,400, university students (incl. vocational/junior college) ¥1,120, high school ¥700, free for junior high age and under, ¥700 for ages 65 and over More Details Special Exhibition: Utagawa Hiroshige — New Perspectives on Edo Japan This special exhibition focuses on Utagawa Hiroshige, a leading ukiyo-e artist of the late Edo period. Date & Time Sep 29-Dec 20・9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. (Fri, Sat, Oct 11, Nov 1, 2 & 22 until 8 p.m.); entry until 30 minutes before closing Price ¥1,300 Location Tokyo National Museum More Info Advance: general ¥1,300 (set of 3 tickets ¥3,600). Same-day: general ¥1,500, university students ¥500, free for high school age and under, ages 18 and under, ages 70 and over, and one disabled visitor with an accompanying carer; university-student pricing sold same-day only More Details Maebashi Biennale 2026 This autumn, the city of Maebashi transforms its central district into a walkable art festival for its debut edition of Maebashi Biennale. Date & Time Sep 19-Dec 20・Hours vary by venue Price ¥3,000 General | ¥2,000 Students | Free for high school students and under (passport ticket, valid throughout the festival) Location Downtown Maebashi, Gunma Prefecture More Details Sumida Five Colors Art Festival The Sumida Five colors Art Festival will show exhibitions, plays, dances and music events across over 50 locations throughout Sumida Ward. Date & Time Oct 4-Dec 20 Price Free Location Various locations throughout Sumida Ward More Details Seeds and Roots: Cultivating the City Most city residents live largely disconnected from the natural ecosystems that sustain them, even as plant life constantly adapts to human environments. “Seeds and Roots” examines how urban dwellers can rebuild a relationship with nature by paying closer attention to how natural materials and human infrastructure overlap. Bringing together 10 artists across contemporary art, architecture and fashion, this group exhibition stages the artworks in an interconnected space inspired by a community garden, revolving around the themes of eating, dressing, housing and waste. Date & Time Oct 17-Dec 20・11 a.m. –7 p.m. ・Closed Mondays except Nov 23; closed Nov 24 Price ¥1,800 Location Tokyo Opera City Art Gallery More Details MOMAT Collection Exhibition Over 200 works from MOMAT's collection will be exhibited, with work by Kiyokata Kaburagi displayed together for the first time in seven years. Date & Time Sep 29, 2026-Jan 11, 2027・10 a.m. –5 p.m. ・ Last entry is 30 minutes before closing time | Fridays and Saturdays 10:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m. Price ¥500 Location The National Museum of Modern Art, Tokyo More Details Takehisa Yumeji Exhibition: An Artist Who Defined His Era This exhibition brings over 500 works by Takehisa Yumeji: paintings, woodblock prints and sketches to explore the diverse range of his work. Date & Time Oct 23, 2026-Jan 11, 2027・10 a.m. –5 p.m. ・Last entry is 30 minutes before closing | Fridays and Saturdays: 10:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. Price Location The National Museum of Modern Art, Tokyo More Details Mariko Mori: All That Shines Exhibition The Mori Art Museum will host Japan’s first major Mariko Mori exhibit since 2002, with over 40 works spanning three decades of Mori’s career. Date & Time Oct 31, 2026-Mar 28, 2027・10 a.m. –10 p.m. ・10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. on Tuesdays Price ¥3000 (Saturdays, Sundays and Holidays) | ¥2800 (Weekdays) Location Mori Art Museum More Info Tickets can be purchased in advance online for a discount More Details The New Vision: Monet and the Contemporary Gaze Set in the forests of Hakone, a two-hour journey outside Tokyo, the Pola Museum of Art’s current exhibition is a great choice for art lovers looking to escape the city for a day. Marking both the centenary of Claude Monet’s passing and the museum’s 25th anniversary, the exhibition is displaying 19 of its Monet oil paintings — one of the largest collections of its kind in Asia — alongside works by 18 contemporary artists from around the world. Date & Time Jun 17, 2026-Apr 7, 2027・9 a.m. –5 p.m. Price ¥2,200 Location Pola Museum of Art More Details

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