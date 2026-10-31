November brings a fresh wave of openings across Tokyo, from a landmark new cafe in the Imperial Palace East Gardens and actress Megumi’s first Cafe Tamon outside Kanazawa to exciting new restaurants and a major commercial and dining complex in Shinjuku. Here’s what’s new in Tokyo this November.

Restaurants

Gou Shinjuku

Located on the first floor of the minimalist Japanese-style hot spring inn Onsen Ryokan Yuen Shinjuku, Gou Shinjuku is an upscale restaurant that combines sumibi-yaki (charcoal grilling), teppanyaki (iron plate cooking) and sushi under one roof. Its centerpiece is a striking 9.5-meter L-shaped counter crafted from Japanese zelkova wood.

Guests can order entirely à la carte or choose from the restaurant’s set courses. Supervised by Teiji Nakamura, the restaurateur behind acclaimed establishments including Namikibashi Nakamura and Yamato, Gou Shinjuku offers an elegant dining experience with both counter and table seating, making it suitable for a range of occasions.

Opens: November 2

Nearest Station: Shinjuku-sanchome or Shinjuku-gyoenmae

Address: 160-0022 Tokyo, Shinjuku City, Shinjuku, 5 Chome−3−18 (1st floor of Onsen Ryokan Yuen Shinjuku)

Shibuya Panorama

Floating 100 meters above the iconic Shibuya scramble, Shibuya Panorama, a high-altitude dining concept, completely reinvents the 25th floor of the Shibuya Excel Hotel Tokyu on November 30. Dropping stuffy hotel dining etiquette, this revitalized high-altitude destination unifies two distinct culinary styles into one vibrant, social night hub.

The panoramic floor splits into Bistro A bientôt, a high-energy 100-seat casual French eatery, and Sushi Kappo Shunsai, an exclusive eight-seat luxury counter. The ultimate hook arrives daily at 9 p.m. during “Crossing Time,” when bistro guests can directly cross-order premium sushi to their tables.

Opens: November 30

Nearest Station: Shibuya Station

Address: 150-0043 Tokyo, Shibuya City, Dogenzaka, 1 Chome−12−2, Shibuya Excel Hotel Tokyu 25F

Uoman, Hotel Keihan Tsukiji Ginza Grande

Hotel Keihan Tsukiji Ginza Grande is relaunching its second-floor restaurant under the name Uoman. The venue will debut its new lunch and dinner services on November 16. Embracing a Japanese-meets-Western dining concept, it features an airy space framed by floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking Tsukiji River Park.

The reimagined culinary experience is designed to cater to every occasion, offering a versatile ambiance suited for casual afternoon meals, sophisticated evening gatherings and celebratory formal events alike. Its refreshed menu brings together Japanese and Western culinary influences, offering a contemporary take on dining that complements the hotel’s modern interior.

Opens: November 1, Lunch and Dinner Services Begin on November 16

Nearest Station: Tsukiji Station

Address: 104-0045 Tokyo, Chuo City, Tsukiji, 3 Chome−5−4, Hotel Keihan Tsukiji Ginza Grande 2F

Dragon Hot Pot Roppongi

Originating in Melbourne, Australia, the popular mala tang chain Dragon Hot Pot will open its second Tokyo location on November 16. Dragon Hot Pot Roppongi will serve its signature soup, made with a rich bone broth simmered for 12 hours using beef, pork and chicken bones.

One of Dragon Hot Pot’s defining features is its supermarket-style display, stocked with more than 100 ingredients for customers to choose from. Diners can mix and match their favorite vegetables, meats, seafood, noodles and other toppings to create their own personalized bowl of mala tang.

Opens: November 16

Nearest Station: Roppongi Station

Address: 106-0032 Tokyo, Minato City, Roppongi, 3 Chome−15−23, Roppongi Hanatsubaki Building 2F

Benifuji Roppongi

Stepping into Roppongi’s newest dining destination feels less like entering a modern Tokyo restaurant and more like walking through a portal to the early 1900s. Benifuji Roppongi, which celebrates its grand opening on November 1, brings Taisho-era nostalgia to the heart of the city’s nightlife district.

Inspired by Taisho Romance, which fused traditional Japanese aesthetics with European Art Nouveau influences, Benifuji pairs stained-glass lighting, rich woodwork and vintage-inspired interiors with a menu that bridges Japanese tradition and Western influence. The menu features premium Japanese beef hot pots, seasonal small plates and freshly steamed clay-pot rice.

Opens: November 1

Nearest Station: Roppongi Station

Address: 106-0032 Tokyo, Minato City, Roppongi, 6 Chome−8−8, Roppongi Goudi Building 2F

Osteria Salvatore

Osteria Salvatore makes its debut in Asagaya on November 1, bringing an all-day Italian dining concept to the neighborhood. Operated by the hospitality group behind Xex, the restaurant will offer lunch, afternoon cafe service and dinner, with morning service beginning November 7.

The venue features a pet-friendly terrace and an impressive open kitchen centered around a wood-fired oven baking authentic Neapolitan pizzas. Transitioning from a morning cafe into a lively pasta lunch spot and evening wine bar, the restaurant celebrates its launch with limited-time, half-price deals on wine and Margherita pizzas.

Opens: November 1

Nearest Station: Asagaya Station

Address: 166-0004 Tokyo, Suginami City, Asagaya-minami, 1 Chome−47−17, A-3 Asagaya 1F

Cafes

Cafe Tamon – Natsumezaka

Opening on November 19 inside Tokyo’s historic Kantsuji Temple, Cafe Tamon – Natsumezaka marks the brand’s first expansion beyond its legendary flagship store in Kanazawa. The dessert destination seamlessly blends contemporary dining with a serene, 400-year-old Buddhist sanctuary, where visitors can admire tranquil Zen gardens while enjoying premium treats.

The premium brand was created by Megumi, the celebrated Japanese actress, author and television producer. Known for her hands-on business approach, she designed this distinctive space to serve her signature gluten-free soufflé pancakes. Her creative concept brings together Japanese culture, temple architecture and a unique culinary experience in Shinjuku.

Opens: November 19

Nearest Station: Waseda Station

Address: 162-0044 Tokyo, Shinjuku City, Kikuicho, 39, Kantsu-ji Temple Grounds

Sarutahiko Coffee Imperial Palace East Gardens

Opening on November 3, Sarutahiko Coffee will become the first cafe in the Imperial Palace East Gardens, which have been open to the public since 1968. The cafe will be housed in the new Ote Rest Area, a wooden facility designed to serve visitors to the historic grounds.

Sarutahiko Coffee is one of Tokyo’s best-known homegrown third-wave specialty coffee roasters. Founded in Ebisu in 2011, the brand’s philosophy is “to bring happiness to people with just a single cup of coffee.” At its Imperial Palace branch, it will combine specialty coffee expertise with traditional Japanese culture.

Opens: November 3

Nearest Station: Otemachi Station

Address: 100-0001 Tokyo, Chiyoda city, Chiyoda, 1−9, Imperial Palace East Gardens

Morning Park Cafe

Inspired by the concept, “One good thing for your body every day,” Morning Park Cafe aims to offer a peaceful urban retreat where visitors can relax and recharge amid the vibrant atmosphere of Shin-Okubo, providing a quiet space to unwind and enjoy a moment of calm in the city.

The cafe will serve wholesome Japanese-inspired dishes featuring fresh vegetables, herbs, grains, fermented foods and dashi. Supervised by a French chef, its menu includes homemade sausages, whole-wheat bread and seasonal fruit spreads. A central tree and surrounding greenery will create a welcoming space for mindful dining and relaxation.

Opens: November 6

Nearest Station: Shin-Okubo Station

Address: 169-0072 Tokyo, Shinjuku City, Okubo, 1 Chome−4−20, Mishimaya Building 1F

Commercial and Dining Complex

Yasuda Shinjuku Building

A major commercial and dining hub is opening in West Shinjuku on November 28, 2026, located on the ground floor and basement level of the newly rebuilt Meiji Yasuda Shinjuku Building. The development introduces 21 retail and dining establishments to the area, with direct access to Shinjuku Station’s underground concourse.

The lineup boasts fast-casual international brands at street level and regional Japanese dining concepts underground. Highlights include the Kyoto-born ramen shop Menya Inoichi, the Hokkaido conveyor-belt sushi chain Kaitenzushi Nemuro Hanamaru and the upscale Japanese fruit tart specialty shop Qu’il Fait Bon.

Opens: November 28

Nearest Station: Shinjuku Station

Address: 160-0023 Tokyo, Shinjuku City, Nishishinjuku, 1 Chome−9−1, Meiji Yasuda Shinjuku Building

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