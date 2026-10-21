Shibuya Halloween is cancelled once again. The city has long been the glowing heart of Tokyo’s Halloween culture since the 2010s, establishing a reputation as the street-wide party.

But the Halloween antics and its uncontrollable crowds have also garnered an image of delinquency, and Shibuya has been cracking down to prevent disrupting local residents and trashing the neighborhood with its new campaign called “Goodbye Bad Halloween.”

Shibuya City mayor Ken Hasebe has emphasized that this is not a war on Halloween as a whole, but the bad behavior and harassment that ruins the festive spirit that the holiday is supposed to be about. “We hope people will enjoy Halloween while observing good manners at events and facilities in the area,” he said during the campaign’s press conference.

There are plenty of other ways to party without becoming a public menace. For those looking to say “Hello Good Halloween,” here are some alternative Halloween events and attractions to enjoy instead, with plenty of options for every ghoul’s preferences.

List of Contents: Parades Theme Park Events Kid-Friendly Activities Community Autumn Events Shows and Exhibitions Rules for Shibuya on Halloween Weekend Tips for Enjoying Tokyo Halloween Related Posts

Parades

Ikebukuro Halloween Cosplay Festival 2026 The Ikebukuro Halloween Cosplay Festival is one of the largest Halloween events in Japan. Enjoy stage events, parades, exhibitions and more. Date & Time Oct 30-Nov 1・10 a.m.–6 p.m.・Ikehalo Night on October 30: 4:30 p.m. - 10:30 p.m. Price starting at ¥2980 Location Ikebukuro Sunshine City More Details

Theme Park Events

Disney Halloween 2026 Disney Halloween is back with thrilling villainous entertainment, autumn festivities, themed menus and exclusive merchandise. Date & Time Sep 16-Oct 31 Price Tickets start at ¥9900 Location Tokyo Disney Resort More Details

Kawaii Monster Halloween 2026 After an 11-year hiatus, Harajuku's iconic Halloween party is back with colorful fashion fantasy, DJ sets and runway shows. Date & Time Oct 1-Nov 3・Special themed nights on select dates Price Tickets start at ¥2800 for adults and ¥1400 for children Location Kawaii Monster Land More Details

Asakura Hanayashiki Halloween 2026 Asakusa Hanayashiki is hosting a Halloween event with on-site costume rentals, parades and more family-friendly activities across the park. Date & Time Sep 30-Nov 3 Price Free Location Asakusa Hanayashiki More Info The park is free to enter; activities and attractions may cost a fee More Details

Sanrio Puroland Puro Monster Scramble Monsters are taking over Sanrio Puroland for this year's Halloween celebration, with a special visit from Pop Land's Labubu. Date & Time Sep 11-Nov 3 Price Tickets start at ¥3900 for adults and ¥2800 for children and seniors Location Sanrio Puroland More Details

Sanrio Puroland Spooky Pumpkin 2026 Sanrio Puroland will transform into an all-night Halloween music festival with live music performances, DJ sets and character appearances. Date & Time Oct 31-Nov 1・10 p.m.~・event will end at 5:00 a.m. the next morning Price ¥13800 for advanced tickets and ¥14800 for same-day tickets Location Sanrio Puroland More Info Guests must be over 20 years old More Details

Seibuen Yuenchi Hicara Halloween 2026 Step back in time for a Showa-era Halloween, with Sunset Hill Shopping Street transforming into a festive autumn wonderland. Date & Time Oct 3-31 Price Tickets start at ¥4900 for adults, ¥4200 for junior and senior high school students, ¥3600 for elementary school students, ¥1900 for preschool children Location Seibuen Amusement Park More Details

Fuji-Q Highland x Porta Halloween Dance Party 2026 Fuji-Q Highland will bring together local dance studios, high school teams and other talented performers to celebrate Halloween with dance. Date & Time Oct 31-Nov 1・11 a.m.–4 p.m. Price Free Location Fuji-Q Highland More Info Admission into the theme park and the event is free; attractions require a fee More Details

Happy Halloween Joypolis 2026 Joypolis, the large indoor amusement park, is celebrating Halloween with special decorations, exclusive menu items and themed attractions. Date & Time Sep 19-Oct 31・Park hours may vary Price Full passport with admission and rides included: ¥6000 for adults, ¥5000 for children under 17 Location Joypolis More Details

Harry Potter Dark Magic Halloween This marks the first-ever Halloween program at Warner Bros. Studio Tour Tokyo — The Making of Harry Potter. Themed around the "Dark Arts" depicted in the "Harry Potter" films, the studio tour is overrun by the Dark Lord Voldemort and his loyal Death Eaters, transforming the venue into a dangerous, unsettled world swirling with dark magic. The model of Hogwarts Castle is enveloped in a scene of dread as Dementors drift past, offering an immersive feel for the dark world Harry Potter once had to face. Date & Time Sep 10-Nov 8・Hours vary by day, see the official site Price ¥6,300 Location Warner Bros. Studio Tour Tokyo - The Making of Harry Potter More Info General tickets: adults (18+) from ¥6,300, teens (junior/senior high) from ¥5,200, children (up to elementary, 4+) from ¥3,800, free for ages 3 and under; prices vary seasonally, student discount tickets also available More Details

Hands-On Real Puzzle-Solving Game: Crazy Halloween Xeoxy escape room center is hosting a special version of their popular immersive puzzle games to celebrate the Halloween season. Date & Time Oct 23-Nov 1・10 a.m.–9 p.m.・10 a.m.-9 p.m. Price ¥4,000 Location XEOXY More Info General ticket ¥4,000, group ticket (1-6 people) ¥23,400; same-day tickets add ¥500 per person More Details

Kid-Friendly Activities

Kuromi's Mysterious Department Store Kuromi's Mysterious Department Store is an immersive experience with unexpected surprises and spooky vibes for the Halloween season. Date & Time Oct 19-Nov 1・11 a.m.–8 p.m.・Last entry at 7:30 p.m. | 2:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. on October 19 (Last entry 7:30 p.m.) Price Free Location Media Department Tokyo More Details

Sunshine City Fun! Fun! Halloween 2026 Sunshine City will hold a kid-friendly Halloween event with activities, treats, festival games, concerts and photo ops. Date & Time Oct 1-31 Price Free Location Sunshine City More Info Some activities require a fee More Details

Harajuku Omotesando Hello Halloween Pumpkin Parade 2026 Around 1,000 costumed children will march down a one kilometer route in Harajuku and Omotesando to show off their Halloween looks. Date & Time Oct 25, 2026・11 a.m.–4:30 p.m.・Parade runs from 1:00 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. Price ¥1000 Location Shibuya City Municipal Jingumae Elementary School More Details

Kichijoji Halloween Festa 2026 The Kichijoji Halloween Festival is returning for its 14th year with family-friendly and community-wide activities, candy and costume shows. Date & Time Oct 23-25 Price Free Location Around Kichijoji Station More Info Advance registration and participation fees may apply More Details

Roppongi Hills Halloween 2026: Roppongi Art Night Special Edition In a collaboration with "Roppongi Art Night," Roppongi Hills will be hosting a Halloween headpiece workshop, led by artist Vivian Sato. Date & Time Oct 31, 2026・10 a.m.–6 p.m.・Each session starts at the top of the hour, lasts 45 minutes, with a changeover between sessions Price ¥1000 Location Roppongi Hills WEST WALK 2F (in front of BEAMS) More Info Advance registration and payment required, first-come, first-served basis More Details

Community Autumn Events

Yaki Imo Festival Tokyo 2026 Yaki Imo Festival will offer 14 sweet potato shops with over 30 different menu items, including crepes, chips, smoothies, burgers and soups. Date & Time Oct 30-Nov 8・11 a.m.–7 p.m.・weekends and holidays: 10:00-19:00 Price Free Location Nakano Shiki no Mori Park More Info only cashless payment will be accepted for meal tickets More Details

Yoyogi Halloween Carnival 2026 The Yoyogi area is celebrating spooky season, with special gourmet offerings, shopping, performances and a stamp rally throughout October. Date & Time Oct 1-31 Price Free Location Yoyogi Area More Details

Koenji Yokai Parade 2026 Part of the annual Koenji Fest, the Parade of One Hundred Yokai will welcome over 250 performers dressed up in yokai spirit costumes. Date & Time Oct 24, 2026・1:30–6 p.m. Price Parade participants: Adults: ¥3,000 | Children (elementary school age and younger): ¥1,000 Location Koenji Look Shopping Street More Info Free for those only wishing to observe More Details

8th Onden Apple Road Market The 8th Onden Apple Road Market will showcase carefully selected teas grown in the mountain regions of Taiwan. Date & Time Oct 25, 2026・10 a.m.–3:30 p.m. Price Free Location Onden Promenade Cat Street (Omotesando/Harajuku) More Details

Shows and Exhibitions

Tokyo Tower City Light Fantasia Halloween Party 2026 Tokyo Tower will transform with Halloween colors and projection mapping, mixing ghosts and witches with a stunning cityscape view. Date & Time Sep 11-Oct 31・5:30–10:50 p.m. Price Free Location Tokyo Tower More Info Observation deck fee of ¥1500 More Details

Re: Experiencing Horror Exhibition Tokyo Dome City Gallery AaMo invites guests to enjoy movie sets and the sculptural art of horror films. Guests can see and touch horror art. Date & Time Sep 19-Nov 8・1–9 p.m.・last admission at 20:30 Price ¥2400 Location Tokyo Dome City Gallery AaMo More Details

Tim Burton's Labyrinth Exhibition Tim Burton's touring immersive exhibition, "Labyrinth," will come to Tokyo's Crevia Base with sketches, sculptures, movie props and more. Date & Time Nov 25, 2026-Feb 21, 2027 Price Tickets start at ¥4700 for adults, ¥3800 for students, ¥2300 for children under 12 and ¥2300 for guests with disabilities. Premium tickets start at ¥11990 Location Crevia Base Tokyo More Details

The World of Biohazard 30th Anniversary Exhibition Celebrating the 30th anniversary of "Resident Evil," or "Biohazard," the first large-scale exhibition for the game will be held in Shibuya. Date & Time Oct 30-Dec 24・10 a.m.–9 p.m.・Last entry at 7:59 p.m., Weekends and public holidays: 9:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m. (Last entry 7:59 p.m.) Price starting at ¥3000 for adults Location Shibuya Beam Gallery More Details

Rules for Shibuya on Halloween Weekend

Shibuya’s government-enforced initiative to combat Halloween disturbances started in 2019, and rules have gotten stricter by the year in the hopes of combating violence, vandalism, littering and other reported disturbances in the area.

The key rules and restrictions in place for October 30 and November 1 include 24/7 littering patrol teams supported by designated garbage stations, prohibition of obstructive photography such as in the middle of crosswalks and narrow alleys that could block traffic, closure of all three major public smoking areas, barriers around the Hachiko statue and temporary suspension of alcohol sales from surrounding restaurants and retailers to nail down on Shibuya’s year-round ban on public street drinking after 6:00 p.m.

Tips for Enjoying Tokyo Halloween

Halloween rules are not just limited to Shibuya. Celebrating Halloween in Tokyo should be a fun experience, but knowing the local guidelines and etiquette ensures the fun extends to everyone. Here are some tips and recommendations to keep in mind.

Where To Shop for Costumes

For your standard pre-packaged costumes of popular characters and go-to Halloween classics, Don Quijote and Village Vanguard are your best bet. These chains are all over Tokyo and are one-stop shops for everything you need from ready-to-wear costumes, wigs, masks, makeup and props.

If you’re going for a more elevated, cosplay-level look but either don’t know how to sew or ran out of time this year, you can turn to Nakano Broadway’s Mandarake Cos-Play kan. The building has several stores, each specializing in its own subsection of otaku culture. Cos-Play kan is overflowing with mannequins with costumes of iconic anime, comic book and game characters.

Cospatio is located in Akihabara’s Onoden building, and has an impressive lineup of costumes displayed with pictures of the corresponding characters. Some of the more premium costumes require a pre-order form, but Cospatio has plenty of ready-made cosplays along with wigs and accessories to complete the full look.

If you just need small touches to a costume or want to keep it simple, don’t skip the humble 100-yen shops. Shops like Daiso, Seria and Can Do have many cute festive headbands, hats, masks, wands, fake blood and even tiny costumes for your pets.

Cosplay Etiquette and How To Ask For A Photo

If you’re heading out in your costume, the best course of action is to simply be mindful of others.

Avoid realistic-looking weapon props, overly-revealing costumes and scary makeup or masks. These can scare children and may lead to questioning by police or denial of entry into public venues. Either cover up your costume or get dressed up at the venue. Cosplay events will usually have their own designated changing facilities to avoid disturbances. Do not use public restrooms inside train stations and convenience stores to change.

Like in any place and time, taking photos of cosplayers requires consent and mutual respect. Never snap sneaky or candid photos from a distance. Approach respectfully and ask before taking out your camera. Official events often have designated photography zones and require both cosplayers and photographers to carry participation certificates.

You can politely ask for a photo by saying “shashin yoroshii deshou ka?” (“Is it alright to take a photo?”) or more simply, “shashin ii desu ka?” while gesturing toward your camera.

To ask if it’s okay to upload their photo online, you can say, “SNS ni nosete mo ii desu ka?” (“Is posting on social media also ok?”)