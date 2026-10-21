Shibuya Halloween is cancelled once again. The city has long been the glowing heart of Tokyo’s Halloween culture since the 2010s, establishing a reputation as the street-wide party.
But the Halloween antics and its uncontrollable crowds have also garnered an image of delinquency, and Shibuya has been cracking down to prevent disrupting local residents and trashing the neighborhood with its new campaign called “Goodbye Bad Halloween.”
Shibuya City mayor Ken Hasebe has emphasized that this is not a war on Halloween as a whole, but the bad behavior and harassment that ruins the festive spirit that the holiday is supposed to be about. “We hope people will enjoy Halloween while observing good manners at events and facilities in the area,” he said during the campaign’s press conference.
There are plenty of other ways to party without becoming a public menace. For those looking to say “Hello Good Halloween,” here are some alternative Halloween events and attractions to enjoy instead, with plenty of options for every ghoul’s preferences.
Parades
The Ikebukuro Halloween Cosplay Festival is one of the largest Halloween events in Japan. Enjoy stage events, parades, exhibitions and more.
Ikebukuro Halloween Cosplay Festival 2026
Date & Time
Oct 30-Nov 1・10 a.m.–6 p.m.・Ikehalo Night on October 30: 4:30 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.
Price
starting at ¥2980
Location
Ikebukuro Sunshine City
The Ikebukuro Halloween Cosplay Festival is one of the largest Halloween events in Japan. Enjoy stage events, parades, exhibitions and more.
Theme Park Events
Disney Halloween is back with thrilling villainous entertainment, autumn festivities, themed menus and exclusive merchandise.
Disney Halloween 2026
Date & Time
Sep 16-Oct 31
Price
Tickets start at ¥9900
Location
Tokyo Disney Resort
Disney Halloween is back with thrilling villainous entertainment, autumn festivities, themed menus and exclusive merchandise.
After an 11-year hiatus, Harajuku's iconic Halloween party is back with colorful fashion fantasy, DJ sets and runway shows.
Kawaii Monster Halloween 2026
Date & Time
Oct 1-Nov 3・Special themed nights on select dates
Price
Tickets start at ¥2800 for adults and ¥1400 for children
Location
Kawaii Monster Land
After an 11-year hiatus, Harajuku's iconic Halloween party is back with colorful fashion fantasy, DJ sets and runway shows.
Asakusa Hanayashiki is hosting a Halloween event with on-site costume rentals, parades and more family-friendly activities across the park.
Asakura Hanayashiki Halloween 2026
Date & Time
Sep 30-Nov 3
Price
Free
Location
Asakusa Hanayashiki
More Info
The park is free to enter; activities and attractions may cost a fee
Asakusa Hanayashiki is hosting a Halloween event with on-site costume rentals, parades and more family-friendly activities across the park.
Monsters are taking over Sanrio Puroland for this year's Halloween celebration, with a special visit from Pop Land's Labubu.
Sanrio Puroland Puro Monster Scramble
Date & Time
Sep 11-Nov 3
Price
Tickets start at ¥3900 for adults and ¥2800 for children and seniors
Location
Sanrio Puroland
Monsters are taking over Sanrio Puroland for this year's Halloween celebration, with a special visit from Pop Land's Labubu.
Sanrio Puroland will transform into an all-night Halloween music festival with live music performances, DJ sets and character appearances.
Sanrio Puroland Spooky Pumpkin 2026
Date & Time
Oct 31-Nov 1・10 p.m.~・event will end at 5:00 a.m. the next morning
Price
¥13800 for advanced tickets and ¥14800 for same-day tickets
Location
Sanrio Puroland
More Info
Guests must be over 20 years old
Sanrio Puroland will transform into an all-night Halloween music festival with live music performances, DJ sets and character appearances.
Step back in time for a Showa-era Halloween, with Sunset Hill Shopping Street transforming into a festive autumn wonderland.
Seibuen Yuenchi Hicara Halloween 2026
Date & Time
Oct 3-31
Price
Tickets start at ¥4900 for adults, ¥4200 for junior and senior high school students, ¥3600 for elementary school students, ¥1900 for preschool children
Location
Seibuen Amusement Park
Step back in time for a Showa-era Halloween, with Sunset Hill Shopping Street transforming into a festive autumn wonderland.
Fuji-Q Highland will bring together local dance studios, high school teams and other talented performers to celebrate Halloween with dance.
Fuji-Q Highland x Porta Halloween Dance Party 2026
Date & Time
Oct 31-Nov 1・11 a.m.–4 p.m.
Price
Free
Location
Fuji-Q Highland
More Info
Admission into the theme park and the event is free; attractions require a fee
Fuji-Q Highland will bring together local dance studios, high school teams and other talented performers to celebrate Halloween with dance.
Joypolis, the large indoor amusement park, is celebrating Halloween with special decorations, exclusive menu items and themed attractions.
Happy Halloween Joypolis 2026
Date & Time
Sep 19-Oct 31・Park hours may vary
Price
Full passport with admission and rides included: ¥6000 for adults, ¥5000 for children under 17
Location
Joypolis
Joypolis, the large indoor amusement park, is celebrating Halloween with special decorations, exclusive menu items and themed attractions.
This marks the first-ever Halloween program at Warner Bros. Studio Tour Tokyo — The Making of Harry Potter. Themed around the "Dark Arts" depicted in the "Harry Potter" films, the studio tour is overrun by the Dark Lord Voldemort and his loyal Death Eaters, transforming the venue into a dangerous, unsettled world swirling with dark magic. The model of Hogwarts Castle is enveloped in a scene of dread as Dementors drift past, offering an immersive feel for the dark world Harry Potter once had to face.
Harry Potter Dark Magic Halloween
Date & Time
Sep 10-Nov 8・Hours vary by day, see the official site
Price
¥6,300
Location
Warner Bros. Studio Tour Tokyo - The Making of Harry Potter
More Info
General tickets: adults (18+) from ¥6,300, teens (junior/senior high) from ¥5,200, children (up to elementary, 4+) from ¥3,800, free for ages 3 and under; prices vary seasonally, student discount tickets also available
This marks the first-ever Halloween program at Warner Bros. Studio Tour Tokyo — The Making of Harry Potter. Themed around the "Dark Arts" depicted in the "Harry Potter" films, the studio tour is overrun by the Dark Lord Voldemort and his loyal Death Eaters, transforming the venue into a dangerous, unsettled world swirling with dark magic. The model of Hogwarts Castle is enveloped in a scene of dread as Dementors drift past, offering an immersive feel for the dark world Harry Potter once had to face.
Xeoxy escape room center is hosting a special version of their popular immersive puzzle games to celebrate the Halloween season.
Hands-On Real Puzzle-Solving Game: Crazy Halloween
Date & Time
Oct 23-Nov 1・10 a.m.–9 p.m.・10 a.m.-9 p.m.
Price
¥4,000
Location
XEOXY
More Info
General ticket ¥4,000, group ticket (1-6 people) ¥23,400; same-day tickets add ¥500 per person
Xeoxy escape room center is hosting a special version of their popular immersive puzzle games to celebrate the Halloween season.
Kid-Friendly Activities
Kuromi's Mysterious Department Store is an immersive experience with unexpected surprises and spooky vibes for the Halloween season.
Kuromi's Mysterious Department Store
Date & Time
Oct 19-Nov 1・11 a.m.–8 p.m.・Last entry at 7:30 p.m. | 2:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. on October 19 (Last entry 7:30 p.m.)
Price
Free
Location
Media Department Tokyo
Kuromi's Mysterious Department Store is an immersive experience with unexpected surprises and spooky vibes for the Halloween season.
Sunshine City will hold a kid-friendly Halloween event with activities, treats, festival games, concerts and photo ops.
Sunshine City Fun! Fun! Halloween 2026
Date & Time
Oct 1-31
Price
Free
Location
Sunshine City
More Info
Some activities require a fee
Sunshine City will hold a kid-friendly Halloween event with activities, treats, festival games, concerts and photo ops.
Around 1,000 costumed children will march down a one kilometer route in Harajuku and Omotesando to show off their Halloween looks.
Harajuku Omotesando Hello Halloween Pumpkin Parade 2026
Date & Time
Oct 25, 2026・11 a.m.–4:30 p.m.・Parade runs from 1:00 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.
Price
¥1000
Location
Shibuya City Municipal Jingumae Elementary School
Around 1,000 costumed children will march down a one kilometer route in Harajuku and Omotesando to show off their Halloween looks.
The Kichijoji Halloween Festival is returning for its 14th year with family-friendly and community-wide activities, candy and costume shows.
Kichijoji Halloween Festa 2026
Date & Time
Oct 23-25
Price
Free
Location
Around Kichijoji Station
More Info
Advance registration and participation fees may apply
The Kichijoji Halloween Festival is returning for its 14th year with family-friendly and community-wide activities, candy and costume shows.
In a collaboration with "Roppongi Art Night," Roppongi Hills will be hosting a Halloween headpiece workshop, led by artist Vivian Sato.
Roppongi Hills Halloween 2026: Roppongi Art Night Special Edition
Date & Time
Oct 31, 2026・10 a.m.–6 p.m.・Each session starts at the top of the hour, lasts 45 minutes, with a changeover between sessions
Price
¥1000
Location
Roppongi Hills WEST WALK 2F (in front of BEAMS)
More Info
Advance registration and payment required, first-come, first-served basis
In a collaboration with "Roppongi Art Night," Roppongi Hills will be hosting a Halloween headpiece workshop, led by artist Vivian Sato.
Community Autumn Events
Yaki Imo Festival will offer 14 sweet potato shops with over 30 different menu items, including crepes, chips, smoothies, burgers and soups.
Yaki Imo Festival Tokyo 2026
Date & Time
Oct 30-Nov 8・11 a.m.–7 p.m.・weekends and holidays: 10:00-19:00
Price
Free
Location
Nakano Shiki no Mori Park
More Info
only cashless payment will be accepted for meal tickets
Yaki Imo Festival will offer 14 sweet potato shops with over 30 different menu items, including crepes, chips, smoothies, burgers and soups.
The Yoyogi area is celebrating spooky season, with special gourmet offerings, shopping, performances and a stamp rally throughout October.
Yoyogi Halloween Carnival 2026
Date & Time
Oct 1-31
Price
Free
Location
Yoyogi Area
The Yoyogi area is celebrating spooky season, with special gourmet offerings, shopping, performances and a stamp rally throughout October.
Part of the annual Koenji Fest, the Parade of One Hundred Yokai will welcome over 250 performers dressed up in yokai spirit costumes.
Koenji Yokai Parade 2026
Date & Time
Oct 24, 2026・1:30–6 p.m.
Price
Parade participants: Adults: ¥3,000 | Children (elementary school age and younger): ¥1,000
Location
Koenji Look Shopping Street
More Info
Free for those only wishing to observe
Part of the annual Koenji Fest, the Parade of One Hundred Yokai will welcome over 250 performers dressed up in yokai spirit costumes.
The 8th Onden Apple Road Market will showcase carefully selected teas grown in the mountain regions of Taiwan.
8th Onden Apple Road Market
Date & Time
Oct 25, 2026・10 a.m.–3:30 p.m.
Price
Free
Location
Onden Promenade Cat Street (Omotesando/Harajuku)
The 8th Onden Apple Road Market will showcase carefully selected teas grown in the mountain regions of Taiwan.
Shows and Exhibitions
Tokyo Tower will transform with Halloween colors and projection mapping, mixing ghosts and witches with a stunning cityscape view.
Tokyo Tower City Light Fantasia Halloween Party 2026
Date & Time
Sep 11-Oct 31・5:30–10:50 p.m.
Price
Free
Location
Tokyo Tower
More Info
Observation deck fee of ¥1500
Tokyo Tower will transform with Halloween colors and projection mapping, mixing ghosts and witches with a stunning cityscape view.
Tokyo Dome City Gallery AaMo invites guests to enjoy movie sets and the sculptural art of horror films. Guests can see and touch horror art.
Re: Experiencing Horror Exhibition
Date & Time
Sep 19-Nov 8・1–9 p.m.・last admission at 20:30
Price
¥2400
Location
Tokyo Dome City Gallery AaMo
Tokyo Dome City Gallery AaMo invites guests to enjoy movie sets and the sculptural art of horror films. Guests can see and touch horror art.
Tim Burton's touring immersive exhibition, "Labyrinth," will come to Tokyo's Crevia Base with sketches, sculptures, movie props and more.
Tim Burton's Labyrinth Exhibition
Date & Time
Nov 25, 2026-Feb 21, 2027
Price
Tickets start at ¥4700 for adults, ¥3800 for students, ¥2300 for children under 12 and ¥2300 for guests with disabilities. Premium tickets start at ¥11990
Location
Crevia Base Tokyo
Tim Burton's touring immersive exhibition, "Labyrinth," will come to Tokyo's Crevia Base with sketches, sculptures, movie props and more.
Celebrating the 30th anniversary of "Resident Evil," or "Biohazard," the first large-scale exhibition for the game will be held in Shibuya.
The World of Biohazard 30th Anniversary Exhibition
Date & Time
Oct 30-Dec 24・10 a.m.–9 p.m.・Last entry at 7:59 p.m., Weekends and public holidays: 9:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m. (Last entry 7:59 p.m.)
Price
starting at ¥3000 for adults
Location
Shibuya Beam Gallery
Celebrating the 30th anniversary of "Resident Evil," or "Biohazard," the first large-scale exhibition for the game will be held in Shibuya.
Rules for Shibuya on Halloween Weekend
Shibuya’s government-enforced initiative to combat Halloween disturbances started in 2019, and rules have gotten stricter by the year in the hopes of combating violence, vandalism, littering and other reported disturbances in the area.
The key rules and restrictions in place for October 30 and November 1 include 24/7 littering patrol teams supported by designated garbage stations, prohibition of obstructive photography such as in the middle of crosswalks and narrow alleys that could block traffic, closure of all three major public smoking areas, barriers around the Hachiko statue and temporary suspension of alcohol sales from surrounding restaurants and retailers to nail down on Shibuya’s year-round ban on public street drinking after 6:00 p.m.
Tips for Enjoying Tokyo Halloween
Halloween rules are not just limited to Shibuya. Celebrating Halloween in Tokyo should be a fun experience, but knowing the local guidelines and etiquette ensures the fun extends to everyone. Here are some tips and recommendations to keep in mind.
Where To Shop for Costumes
For your standard pre-packaged costumes of popular characters and go-to Halloween classics, Don Quijote and Village Vanguard are your best bet. These chains are all over Tokyo and are one-stop shops for everything you need from ready-to-wear costumes, wigs, masks, makeup and props.
If you’re going for a more elevated, cosplay-level look but either don’t know how to sew or ran out of time this year, you can turn to Nakano Broadway’s Mandarake Cos-Play kan. The building has several stores, each specializing in its own subsection of otaku culture. Cos-Play kan is overflowing with mannequins with costumes of iconic anime, comic book and game characters.
Cospatio is located in Akihabara’s Onoden building, and has an impressive lineup of costumes displayed with pictures of the corresponding characters. Some of the more premium costumes require a pre-order form, but Cospatio has plenty of ready-made cosplays along with wigs and accessories to complete the full look.
If you just need small touches to a costume or want to keep it simple, don’t skip the humble 100-yen shops. Shops like Daiso, Seria and Can Do have many cute festive headbands, hats, masks, wands, fake blood and even tiny costumes for your pets.
Cosplay Etiquette and How To Ask For A Photo
If you’re heading out in your costume, the best course of action is to simply be mindful of others.
Avoid realistic-looking weapon props, overly-revealing costumes and scary makeup or masks. These can scare children and may lead to questioning by police or denial of entry into public venues. Either cover up your costume or get dressed up at the venue. Cosplay events will usually have their own designated changing facilities to avoid disturbances. Do not use public restrooms inside train stations and convenience stores to change.
Like in any place and time, taking photos of cosplayers requires consent and mutual respect. Never snap sneaky or candid photos from a distance. Approach respectfully and ask before taking out your camera. Official events often have designated photography zones and require both cosplayers and photographers to carry participation certificates.
You can politely ask for a photo by saying “shashin yoroshii deshou ka?” (“Is it alright to take a photo?”) or more simply, “shashin ii desu ka?” while gesturing toward your camera.
To ask if it’s okay to upload their photo online, you can say, “SNS ni nosete mo ii desu ka?” (“Is posting on social media also ok?”)