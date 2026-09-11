Since the inception of its Halloween festivities in 2011, Universal Studios Japan (USJ) has done more than just celebrate the spookiest night of the year — it has fundamentally redefined the Japanese horror experience. Its signature spectacle, Halloween Horror Nights, has evolved over the years from a popular seasonal attraction into a full-fledged cultural phenomenon, proving that spine-chilling frights can draw a crowd just as effectively as any other holiday event.

While its American counterparts at Universal’s Orlando and Hollywood parks lean heavily into the cinematic legacy of classic Western horror films and modern hits — including Hellraiser and Sinners — the Japanese iteration strikes a different, blood-curdling chord, distinguishing itself by curating a unique blend of domestic horror. Think roaming monsters like zombies and creepy, kimono-clad dolls, supernatural folklore and anime, and game characters from global blockbuster franchises.

This year, Halloween Horror Nights runs from September 11 to November 8, and with the park celebrating the event’s 15th anniversary, it will be pushing the boundaries even further, blending high-concept psychological horror with the immersive, street-level chaos that fans have come to crave. Here is our guide to the terror.

List of Contents: Lights Out: Nightmare Isolation — An R-18 Horror Experience Resident Evil Requiem: The Dive — Jump Into The Horror Beyond the Headliners: More Haunted Mazes and Attractions The Junji Ito Collaboration Collection Halloween Horror Nights: All Night Related Posts

Lights Out: Nightmare Isolation — An R-18 Horror Experience

In honor of the milestone anniversary, Halloween Horror Nights is doing something it’s never done before: debut an attraction with an R-18 rating. Lights Out: Nightmare Isolation (called “Zanzo” in Japanese) is so psychologically intense that you’ll need to sign a waiver just to walk through the doors.

Lights Out: Nightmare Isolation is the uncontested headliner this year, and it’s far from your standard haunted house of jump scares. The premise is this: You’re alone and confined in a sinister facility dedicated to “studying nightmares,” where the boundaries between hallucination and reality completely erode into endless terror. The attraction, with a roughly 30-minute run time, promises an agonizingly inescapable experience focused on extreme psychological horror, designed to push participants to their absolute breaking point.

It’s often said that the most spine-chilling terror comes from letting your mind run free. With Lights Out: Nightmare Isolation, that’s part of the design: The waiver signed before entering prohibits sharing details and imagery — meaning there’s no way to know what’s lurking inside until it’s too late to turn back.

Note that you’ll need both a general admission ticket and an exclusive show ticket (¥1,900) to experience this attraction.

Resident Evil Requiem: The Dive — Jump Into The Horror

Making its gruesome debut for the legendary franchise’s 30th anniversary, Resident Evil Requiem: The Dive is an ultra-intense, R-15-rated horror maze inspired by the game’s latest chapter, released earlier this year.

Making use of the unparalleled immersive quality that USJ is famous for, this new attraction throws park visitors straight into the chilling settings of Resident Evil Requiem (known as Biohazard Requiem in Japan), which has sold over 7 million copies (as of July).

Set in the abandoned, corpse-littered Wrenwood Hotel on the outskirts of Raccoon City, the attraction tasks players with finding a missing FBI agent named Grace Ashcroft. What follows is a 360-degree, inescapable nightmare, with horrific creatures attacking from the ceiling, the floor and every direction in between. The maze builds up a suffocating tension and features incredibly realistic live-action sequences, as well as series favorites like Leon Scott Kennedy, whose presence really brings the game world to life.

A timed entry e-ticket is required to enter the maze. To get one, you will need to download the official USJ app. If you’re a die-hard fan who cannot miss the Resident Evil attraction, consider getting an Express Pass, which guarantees reduced wait times.

USJ is also dropping a line of exclusive Resident Evil merchandise. Highlights include the Raccoon City Police Department cosplay shirt and the tactical three-way bag, available at the Cinema 4-D Store. A Resident Evil-themed popcorn bucket, sold at the popcorn cart next to Stage 22, is also up for offer this year. Inspired by the darkness-crawling predator the Licker, it’s perfect for anyone who’s ever wanted to munch on snacks while staring into the exposed brain of a horrific mutant.

Beyond the Headliners: More Haunted Mazes and Attractions

The terror doesn’t end with the heavyweights. This year’s lineup also features Factory of Fear: Zombie Tour, Witches of House 18 and park favorites with a Halloween makeover — each delivering its own distinct brand of nightmare.

Factory of Fear takes thrill-seekers through a forbidden zombie manufacturing plant, where monstrous hordes of the undead mount attacks from every angle. The only way to get out is by finding the hand scanners that will determine your fate.

Bringing a whole new meaning to drop-dead gorgeous, Witches of House 18: Bewitching Mansion of Emotion marks the return of an unexpected collaborator — Japanese makeup brand Kate. The maze, set inside a mansion inhabited by four witches, features mirrors that reveal people’s hidden emotions, summoning a “you” that has never surfaced before. A tamer attraction, Witches of House 18 is great for those who want the spooky spirit without the full-fledged frights. An e-ticket is required to experience this attraction.

Halloween Horror Nights also takes full advantage of the park’s established thrills, giving them a seasonal makeover to ensure more screams. In its revamping of USJ’s Space Fantasy ride, the annual fright fest draws on Japan’s incredible legacy of horror films, bringing Sadako from The Ring franchise front and center in Sadako’s Curse: Dark Horror Ride. Wrapped in the lore of The Ring, the ride speeds through a cursed facility, pursued by Sadako and her outstretched hand.

Children aged 12 and under are welcome to experience the attraction, but will need parental permission to enter.

Characters from the popular horror manga and MAPPA anime Chainsaw Man also add to the frights by taking over the Cinema 4-D Theater in Chainsaw Man: The Chaos 4-D. The show follows Denji, Aki, Power and others as they battle the Halloween Horror Nights Devil and his army of zombies. Fully delivering the 4-D experience, the show includes blood splatters and blasts of air simulating the breath of devils.

Children 12 and under require parental consent to enter.

Chainsaw Man fans will find more to enjoy on the backward coaster Hollywood Dream – The Ride: Backdrop, which zips across the tracks to Kenshi Yonezu’s “Iris Out,” the theme song from Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc. Two Chainsaw Man-themed snacks are also available: a Pochita-shaped keema curry bun and an orange-vanilla parfait.

The Junji Ito Collaboration Collection

Horror manga master Junji Ito, known for genre classics like Uzumaki and Gyo, makes his Halloween Horror Nights debut. His iconic first published work, Tomie, descends onto the park’s zombie-infested streets with a merchandise collection featuring original artwork.

The title character is illustrated rocking the same school uniform as the park’s new academia-inspired zombie horde. Tomie is also depicted clutching a HamiKuma plush toy, a beloved USJ mascot born from the theme park’s Halloween Horror Nights.

The collection, which includes T-shirts, towels, keychains and stationery featuring Ito’s artwork, is available at the Studio Styles gift shop.

Halloween Horror Nights: All Night

As part of the Halloween event’s 15th-anniversary celebrations, USJ is offering a special treat. For one night only, its Halloween Horror Nights will run all night long. On September 25, after the clock strikes 10 p.m. and regular parkgoers have headed home, the real nightmare begins — seven adrenaline-pumping hours of inescapable terror. Imagine plummeting down Hollywood Dream at 3 a.m., or running through a street swarming with killer dolls with the light of the moon as your only comfort.



In addition to the exclusive Halloween attractions, several of USJ’s most popular permanent rides will remain open all night long, allowing you to ride your favorites under the eerie cover of darkness.

As part of the overnight excitement, USJ’s infamous Street Zombies will roam the streets until the sun comes up, and this time, they won’t be sticking to their usual routes. Expect special, nighttime-only effects and terrifying encounters in the places you’d least expect to run into a zombie. During Halloween Horror Nights: All Night, letting your guard down is not an option.

Relief from running for your life comes from a nighttime-only version of Zombie de Dance — a massive rave soundtracked by a special medley that includes King Gnu’s “So Bad,” Ado’s “Uta” and Sandaime J Soul Brothers’ “Rat-tat-tat.”

USJ is also hosting two massive shows as part of its All Night programming: The Bright and The Dark. The former is described as a high-energy haunted party, while the latter will plunge the audience into an ominous, alternate dimension where the line between the living and the dead is completely blurred. Note that access to these shows is limited to All Night Pass holders who have won tickets via a lottery.

Halloween Horror Nights: All Night will run until 5 a.m. on September 26. Tickets can be purchased through the Lawson Ticket website.