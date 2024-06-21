Halloween revelers in Tokyo, beware: This year, both Shibuya and Shinjuku are putting a cork in street drinking. Following the chaos of last year’s festivities, where Shibuya’s ban pushed partygoers into Kabukicho’s neon-lit streets, Shinjuku Ward is stepping up with its own ordinance.

Shibuya’s Year-Round Ban Sets the Tone

Last year, Shibuya Ward passed a ban on street drinking during Halloween, and this year, they’ve gone further. The Shibuya Ward Assembly voted to expand the ban on June 17, 2024, making it a year-round rule.

This initiative began in 2019 to combat the escalating chaos from street parties around Halloween, which saw increases in violence, vandalism, littering and other disturbances. Initially targeting Halloween, the ban was later extended to include New Year’s Eve. This year, the Shibuya Ward Assembly unanimously decided to make the ban permanent starting October this year, expanding its coverage to areas around Shibuya Station, the Shibuya Scramble intersection, Center Gai and areas near the Shibuya Ward Office, Miyashita Park and the Maruyamacho nightclub district.

Shinjuku Follows Suit

Inspired by Shibuya’s proactive stance, Shinjuku Ward has passed a new order banning street drinking in Kabukicho during Halloween. The decision came unanimously from the ward assembly on June 21, 2024.

Last Halloween, Shibuya’s ban saw tourists and locals alike flooding into Kabukicho, leaving behind a trail of litter and disorder. Shinjuku isn’t having it this year and is taking preventative measures to keep their streets clean and orderly.

The drinking ban kicks in from the evening of October 31 until the next morning. Additional dates may be added at the mayor’s discretion. Key areas include parts of Shinjuku 3-chome and Kabukicho 1-chome. If you’re caught with a drink in hand on the streets, expect firm guidance from authorities. Shops selling alcohol will also be asked to dial back their sales during the restricted periods.

So, if you’re planning to celebrate Halloween in Tokyo, enjoy the costumes and candy, but keep the booze indoors—Tokyo’s streets have had enough party spills. Shinjuku Ward plans to spread the news about the specific no-drinking zones and times via their website and other channels.

