October brings a fresh wave of openings across Tokyo, from new restaurants and intimate bars to craft beer taprooms and design-focused retail spaces. With new concepts arriving in neighborhoods from Azabudai and Shibakoen to Ikebukuro and Futako-Tamagawa, there are plenty of new places to discover this month. Here’s what’s new in Tokyo this October.

Restaurants

Chez Calvert

Opening in Azabudai Hills at the start of October, Chez Calvert is Daniel Calvert’s first independent restaurant. It aims to express the British chef’s culinary philosophy through seasonal ingredients sourced from across Japan. Calvert previously served as executive chef at the three-Michelin-starred Sézanne at the Four Seasons Hotel Tokyo at Marunouchi.

John Pawson, one of Britain’s leading architects, created the interior design in collaboration with Calvert. The space has a tranquil, elegant atmosphere, with a distinctive minimalist aesthetic. Clean lines, understated materials and a restrained palette give the restaurant a sense of simplicity and calm that complements its overall approach.

Opens: October 1

Nearest Station: Kamiyacho Station

Address: 2F, Azabudai Hills Residence B, 1-1-2 Azabudai, Minato-ku, Tokyo

Jardin des Sens Tokyo

After more than two decades in Marunouchi, Sens & Saveurs begins a new chapter this October as Jardin des Sens Tokyo. An evolution rather than a break from the past, it will serve as a renewal honoring Le Jardin des Sens in Montpellier, France, launched by the Pourcel brothers.

Inside, the restaurant has been redesigned by acclaimed French designer Christian Collot, whose work brings a contemporary character to the space while retaining its understated elegance. Floor-to-ceiling windows overlook central Tokyo and the Imperial Palace grounds, with the changing cityscape and expansive greenery providing a striking backdrop to the dining room.

Opens: October 30

Nearest Station: Tokyo Station

Address: Marunouchi Building 35F, 2-4-1 Marunouchi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo

Le Logis Beau

Operating inside a beautifully renovated, 60-year-old traditional Kominka (Japanese house), Le Logis Beau is a bistro specializing in authentic French cuisine served in a casual style. The menu features fresh farm-to-table vegetables, charcoal-grilled seafood and meats, and a selection of curated French and Italian wines, all served in the historic building.

Customers can enjoy an open “live kitchen” layout centered around a U-shaped counter. The name “Le Logis Beau” (nicknamed “Rojibo”) reflects the concept of an atmospheric, comforting “hometown alley” hidden within the busy city. Large-portion sharing plates (“deka-mori”) and multiple course tiers ranging from ¥3,500 to ¥6,600 are available.

Opens: October 1

Nearest Station: Ikebukuro Station

Address: Toshima City, Nishiikebukuro 3-22-8, Tokyo (in a back alley near Nishiikebukuro Park)

Bars

Athipatai Taproom

A design-forward, community-centric space focused on “Thai spirit, Japanese craft,” Athipatai Taproom features eight draft beer taps alongside a curated selection of cans. The tap list includes Thai-inspired craft brews such as Khao Hom (a Thai Jasmine Rice Pale Ale) and Cha Thai (a Thai Tea Ale), alongside a rotating selection of guest taps.

The space will hold a reservation-only soft opening from October 1 to 4, before its Grand Opening on October 8. Regular hours are tentatively set for 5 p.m. to 10:30 p.m., with last orders at 10 p.m. each evening. The taproom will be closed on Sundays and Mondays.

Opens: October 8

Nearest Station: Suehirocho Station

Address: 2-3-15 Yushima, Bunkyo City, Tokyo 113-0034

Shibakoen Bar Shinkai

Shibakoen Bar Shinkai, the latest Tokyo location from the team behind the Japanese Whisky Dictionary, officially celebrates its grand opening on October 1. Unlike its sister locations, the Shibakoen bar places a particular emphasis on tranquility and considered design, offering a different atmosphere from the group’s existing spaces.

Tucked away in the basement of an office building, the interior combines natural stone and wood to create a quiet, intimate setting. The bar offers an extensive selection of more than 300 Japanese whiskies by the glass, giving guests the opportunity to explore a wide range of styles and producers.

Opens: October 1

Nearest Station: Shibakoen Station

Address: B1F, Apa Mita Shibakoen Ekimae Bldg., 3-4-12 Shiba, Minato-ku, Tokyo 105-0014

Yebisu Beer Hall Tokyo

Opening October 27 as part of the Ginza Lion Building’s major renewal, Yebisu Beer Hall Tokyo will join a new beer-focused floor dedicated to the Sapporo and Yebisu brands. The reopening continues the building’s long association with Tokyo’s beer culture, while introducing a new setting for enjoying Yebisu beer in Ginza.

Ginza has a long association with Japan’s beer culture, dating back to 1899, when the country’s first beer hall opened in Ginza 8-chome. Yebisu Beer Hall Tokyo draws on that heritage while reinterpreting the traditional beer hall for contemporary diners, with a selection of Yebisu beers served alongside an updated take on classic beer-hall dining.

Opens: October 27

Nearest Station: Ginza Station

Address: 4F Ginza Lion Building, 7 Chome-9-20 Ginza, Chuo City, Tokyo 104-0061

Retail

Flying Tiger Copenhagen

The Flying Tiger Copenhagen expansion in Japan continues with a new store set to open in Ikebukuro on October 16. A Danish variety store selling affordable and design-led stationery, toys and novelty gifts, it is set to occupy a prime first-floor spot inside the iconic Sunshine City Alpa complex.

The latest opening marks the brand’s 10th location in Tokyo and its second in the bustling Ikebukuro area. A special “Halløj from Tokyo” store-limited bag will be given away to the first 100 customers each day who spend ¥1,500 or more between October 16 and October 20.

Opens: October 16

Nearest Station: Ikebukuro Station

Address: Sunshine City Alpa 1st Floor, 3-1-1 Higashiikebukuro, Toshima City, Tokyo

Knot

Knot, a watch brand founded in a small apartment in Kichijoji more than a decade ago, is opening in the Futako-Tamagawa Rise Shopping Center. Known for its high-quality, customizable “mix-and-match” timepieces offered at accessible prices, the brand allows customers to seamlessly pair different watch heads with a wide variety of interchangeable straps and bracelets.

The first 100 visitors who try the custom fitting experience and register on the official Line account will receive a complimentary custom tote bag. Additionally, customers who purchase a timepiece can take advantage of a free on-site engraving service to personalize their watch case-back in just minutes.

Opens: October 9

Nearest Station: Futako-Tamagawa Station

Address: 3F Town Front Futako-Tamagawa Rise, 2 Chome-21-1 Tamagawa, Setagaya City, Tokyo 158-0094

Basic & Accent

Another new opening in the Futako-Tamagawa Rise Shopping Center is Basic & Accent, a Japanese lifestyle and apparel brand that offers simple, everyday basics mixed with playful, accent-style details. To celebrate the opening, the store has prepared a limited number of special gifts for customers who make a purchase.

Since opening its first store in Jiyugaoka in 2015, Basic & Accent has expanded to 14 stores nationwide. The core philosophy is “change, but stay yourself.” It’s a brand for people who want to enjoy the process of evolving while keeping their core identity intact as their style and tastes change over time.

Opens: October 8

Nearest Station: Futako-Tamagawa Station

Address: 1F Town Front Futako-Tamagawa Rise, 2 Chome-21-1 Tamagawa, Setagaya City, Tokyo 158-0094

Cultural Complex

Mimimi Jiyugaoka

Opening in Jiyugaoka on October 9, Mimimi Jiyugaoka is a new mixed-use cultural space bringing together food, art and urban farming. Located across the second and third floors of La Cour Jiyugaoka, the approximately 940-square-meter complex occupies the former site of Jiyugaoka Sweets Forest and its former restaurant spaces.

The complex will house four restaurants: Guu Table, Hoa Hoa, Yohaku and Lala Pasta. It will also feature Mi, a creative space space focused on contemporary art, music, fashion and design, alongside Agriko Farm, which will grow vegetables and herbs using aquaponics for the restaurants.

Opens: October 9

Nearest Station: Jiyugaoka Station

Address: 2-25-7 Midorigaoka, Meguro City, Tokyo (located on the 2nd and 3rd floors of La Cour Jiyugaoka)

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