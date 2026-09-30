Here are free things to do happening across Tokyo for the month of October. Check out exhibitions, festivals, events and more!

Mona Sugata: In Between Exhibition UltraSuperNew Kura art gallery will host an exhibit featuring the work of Mona Sugata, exploring invisible connections between living beings. Date & Time Oct 3-Nov 7・2–7 p.m. ・Tuesday–Friday by appointment only, Saturday open to all (11:00 a.m. - 7:30 p.m.), Closed on Sunday and Monday Price Free Location UltraSuperNew KURA More Details

Take Ninagawa: Man Ray Take Ninagawa highlights this multidimensional practice with a solo exhibition that centers on one of Man Ray’s most enduring obsessions: the game of chess. Building on recent global retrospectives like the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s 2025–26 showcase, this exhibition explores how chess served not just as a thematic subject, but as a dynamic structural framework for his art — a site where logic, strategy, chance and desire collide. Date & Time Aug 1-Oct 3・11 a.m. –7 p.m. ・Closed Sun, Mon and Holidays; Summer holiday closure August 9–17 Price Free Location Take Ninagawa More Details

Lee Ufan: Work on Paper / Sculpture Scai The Bathhouse is hosting Lee’s first solo gallery show in Tokyo in four years. Bringing together drawings and sculptures from the 1970s through recent years, this show offers a clear entry point into his quiet, contemplative practice across paper and three-dimensional media. You’ll see charcoal and watercolor works on paper, along with pieces from his celebrated Relatum Sculpture series, which place natural river stones beside industrial iron plates. Date & Time Aug 4-Oct 10・12–6 p.m. ・Closed Sun, Mon and Holidays, and August 8–17 Price Free Location Scai The Bathhouse More Details

Nigel Cooke: ‘Night Ruins’ Known for his evocative blend of figuration and elemental abstraction, British painter Nigel Cooke brings a series of nocturnal Venetian landscapes to Tokyo for his first solo exhibition in Japan. Date & Time Aug 28-Oct 10・11 a.m. –7 p.m. ・Closed Mondays, Open until 6 p.m. Sundays Price Free Location Pace Gallery Tokyo More Details