Here are free things to do happening across Tokyo for the month of October. Check out exhibitions, festivals, events and more!

List of Contents:

Exhibitions and Art Shows in October  

Mona Sugata: In Between Exhibition

UltraSuperNew Kura art gallery will host an exhibit featuring the work of Mona Sugata, exploring invisible connections between living beings.

Date & Time Oct 3-Nov 7・2–7 p.m.・Tuesday–Friday by appointment only, Saturday open to all (11:00 a.m. - 7:30 p.m.), Closed on Sunday and Monday
Price Free
Location UltraSuperNew KURA
tokyo art exhibitions august 2026 man ray take ninagawa

Man Ray, Giant Chess Set, 1961. Installation view, c. 1961. Photo by Jacqueline Hyde.

Take Ninagawa: Man Ray

Take Ninagawa highlights this multidimensional practice with a solo exhibition that centers on one of Man Ray’s most enduring obsessions: the game of chess. Building on recent global retrospectives like the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s 2025–26 showcase, this exhibition explores how chess served not just as a thematic subject, but as a dynamic structural framework for his art — a site where logic, strategy, chance and desire collide.

Date & Time Aug 1-Oct 3・11 a.m.–7 p.m.・Closed Sun, Mon and Holidays; Summer holiday closure August 9–17
Price Free
Location Take Ninagawa
lee ufan tokyo

Ufan Lee, Untitled, 1979. Photo by Nobutada Omote

Lee Ufan: Work on Paper / Sculpture

Scai The Bathhouse is hosting Lee’s first solo gallery show in Tokyo in four years. Bringing together drawings and sculptures from the 1970s through recent years, this show offers a clear entry point into his quiet, contemplative practice across paper and three-dimensional media. You’ll see charcoal and watercolor works on paper, along with pieces from his celebrated Relatum Sculpture series, which place natural river stones beside industrial iron plates.

Date & Time Aug 4-Oct 10・12–6 p.m.・Closed Sun, Mon and Holidays, and August 8–17
Price Free
Location Scai The Bathhouse
pace gallery tokyo september 2026 art exhibitions nigel cooke

Nigel Cooke, The Island, 2026 © Nigel Cooke

Nigel Cooke: ‘Night Ruins’

Known for his evocative blend of figuration and elemental abstraction, British painter Nigel Cooke brings a series of nocturnal Venetian landscapes to Tokyo for his first solo exhibition in Japan.

Date & Time Aug 28-Oct 10・11 a.m.–7 p.m.・Closed Mondays, Open until 6 p.m. Sundays
Price Free
Location Pace Gallery Tokyo
art arcade tokyo

2k540, HIBIYA OKUROJI, EDO NOREN

Art Arcade Tokyo

Art Arcade Tokyo is an autumn public art event running from September 26 to November 30, across three distinct commercial venues in Tokyo: Hibiya Okuroji, Edo Noren and 2k540 Aki-Oka Artisan.

Date & Time Sep 26-Nov 30
Price Free
Location Hibiya Okuroji, Edo Noren, 2k540 Aki-Oka Artisan

Festivals and Outdoor Events in October  

Shinise Festival & Local Specialty Market 2026

In honor of "Shinise no Hi," a day that celebrates long-established businesses, the Shinise Festival will be held in the Nihonbashi area.

Date & Time Oct 3, 2026・10 a.m.–6 p.m.
Price Free
Location Mitsui Fukutoku Garden and Nomura Conference Plaza
More Info Food and drink coins start at ¥3000
free events in tokyo this month september 2026

Asakusa Hanayashiki Kimono Festival

Asakusa Hanayashiki, Japan's oldest amusement park, will be offering free admission for guests wearing kimono.

Date & Time Sep 2-Oct 31・10 a.m.–6 p.m.・Last entry at 5:30 p.m.
Price Free
Location Asakusa Hanayashiki

Sea Paradise Fireworks Symphony

Yokohama Sea Paradise's nightly summer fireworks show with music and various areas to enjoy the show with food and drinks.

Date & Time May 30, 2026-Mar 21, 2027・Until September: show starts at 8:30 p.m. | From October onwards: show starts at 8:00 p.m.
Price Free
Location Yokohama Hakkeijima Sea Paradise
More Info Premium paid seating is available

Live Music and Night Life Events in October  

More events coming soon.

Anime and Manga Events in October  

More events coming soon.

Community and Performative Events in October  

More events coming soon.

Food and Drink Events in October  

More events coming soon.

Film, Gaming and Pop Culture Events in October  

Heritage Auctions Japan's Pop Culture Auction Exhibition

Showcasing over 500 iconic items valued at more than $15 million, the event features the largest public display of Star Wars lightsabers ever staged — headlined by Darth Vader’s original screen-used hilt from The Empire Strikes Back. Visitors can also view authentic The Walking Dead costumes, ultra-rare Pokémon cards (including a PSA 10 "Shining Mew"), sealed retro video games and sports memorabilia.

Date & Time Sep 18-Oct 27・11 a.m.–6:30 p.m.・Closed on Mondays and National Holidays
Price Free
Location Heritage Auctions Pop-Up Exhibit

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Tokyo Events October 2026: Exhibitions, Festivals & Pop-Ups