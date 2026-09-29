Walking along one of Kichijoji’s busy shopping streets, I noticed a large huddle of young kids — and a few adults, too — thronging around a store display. Crowds and long lines forming outside a shop are nothing unusual; still, my curiosity was piqued. What could have such a hold on these children? A trendy collectible? A cute new toy?



As it turned out, both.



The animated gaggle was, like much of Japan, going crazy for puku puku shiiru, or 3D bubble stickers — a trend sweeping through playgrounds and offices alike. Known colloquially as “puku puku” because of their puffy, bubble-like shape, these resin-coated stickers are driving enthusiasts to embark on “sticker patrols” to hunt down rare stock. Many of the most sought-after stickers have been sold out for months now, but brands have been quick to meet the demand, releasing sheets featuring popular characters and even niche designs, like stickers of makeup compacts and convenience store snacks.

Puku puku stickers have gotten so popular that they’ve burst forth from their traditional territory of stationery stores and hobby shops, and can now be found almost everywhere: bookshops, toy stores, pharmacies and even UFO catchers at the arcade. Fans fill binders to bursting, amassing libraries of stickers that double as mobile collection displays to facilitate trading with friends.

Below, we dive in to where the trend originated and share the best spots to pick up sheets for your own collection.

List of Contents: The Revival of Heisei Trends Puku Puku Mania Where To Buy Puku Puku Stickers Related Posts

The Revival of Heisei Trends

The current sticker obsession is deeply rooted in the Heisei joji (Heisei girls) revival — the renaissance of pop culture championed by young girls in the 1990s and early 2000s. Throughout those years, sticker collecting and trading was a ubiquitous playground activity at elementary schools, where friends would display, share and trade their puffy stickers. This era also birthed the “deco-boom,” a cultural trend that saw people heavily decorate and bedazzle items as diverse as flip phones, hair accessories, nail art and idol photo card cases.

Right on schedule for the 20- to 30-year nostalgia cycle, 3D stickers are making a massive comeback, in part thanks to a line of stickers called Bonbon Drop. Created by designer Nao Yamasaki for the Q-Lia stationery company and launched in 2024, the adhesive embellishments, featuring a glossy, decorative quality, were intentionally designed to capture wistfulness for the era. Even the name, conjuring up sweet, gummy treats, was a strategic move to give the collection an instantly catchy identity.

While originally aimed at children, the stickers have become massively popular with adults in their 20s and 30s, who grew up in the Heisei era and fondly remember their own childhood collections. Now, with grown-up money, they can fund collections their younger selves could only dream of. Q-Lia’s development manager, Seiichi Kurakake, told NHK that nostalgia plays a major role in the product’s unexpected reach.

That same year, Q-Lia partnered with Bandai Namco Group’s Sun-Star Stationery to release sticker sheets featuring popular characters from the Sanrio, Disney and Chiikawa universes, launching the puku puku craze into overdrive.

While the resin Bonbon Drop stickers are the centerpiece of the trend, a variety of other 3D stickers have also taken off in popularity. There are marshmallow stickers with a soft, pillow-like texture, shaka shaka and water stickers with glitter, sequins or beads inside capsules — and liquid, in the case of the latter — and tile stickers that can be neatly arranged like little bricks. The puni puni (squishy) subcategory of marshmallow stickers adds an extra cushiony element, often in the form of generously sized animal bums, bellies or paws. Some stickers also glow in the dark.

Stickers are stored in binders on special release paper or restickable plastic sheets so that enthusiasts can remove and reattach them over and over again. The sticker innovation knows no bounds.

Puku Puku Mania

By the end of 2025, children were asking Santa for Bonbon Drop stickers as Christmas presents. Unfortunately, it was nearly impossible for anyone to get their hands on them, as they would consistently sell out nationwide. Despite more than 34 million sheets having been shipped as of June 2026, puku puku mania — and the ensuing mismatch between supply and demand — has gotten so out of hand that several individuals have been arrested for trying to sell counterfeits. The overwhelming demand has led retailers to implement strict purchase limits and even lottery systems to ensure everyone has a fair chance.

Though puku puku sticker sheets run at a premium price point, averaging around ¥500 to ¥800 each, in an economy struggling with soaring prices, sticker collecting still serves as a relatively affordable hobby that anyone can get into. And for grown-up Heisei kids with sticker-obsessed children of their own, the trend offers cross-generational appeal, with families going on sticker hunts together and bonding over a shared interest.

In an era dominated by screens and algorithms, it’s nice to see kids excited about an analog activity, especially one that encourages them to interact with friends and fellow collectors. It’s real-world community building with a side of glittery, glossy stationery. How many modern trends can boast that?





Where To Buy Puku Puku Stickers

Puku puku stickers truly are everywhere nowadays; you can’t miss them. But if you’re on the hunt for a particular style or character, here are some of the best spots to shop.

Craft and Stationery Shops

Loft : A nationwide lifestyle chain with various locations around Tokyo. Head over to the stationery department for not only a variety of different 3D stickers but even accessories and keychains you can decorate to display your favorites.

: Rainbowholic Stationery Land : Tokyo Weekender featured Rainbowholic in 2024. Since then, the company has moved to a new store location that is every sticker collector’s dream. Rainbowholic’s amusement park-themed stationery shop has a wide selection of puku puku stickers, including the coveted Bonbon Drop and adorable house-made designs.

: Yuzawaya : A large-scale craft and hobby market with stores across Japan. You can find supplies for practically any craft project here, but Yuzawaya also has an amazing sticker section with all sorts of designs and characters. Special promotions and clearance bins provide a treasure trove of excellent deals.

Souvenir and Toy Stores

Bandai Namco Cross Store : While it’s still very challenging to find Bonbon Drop stickers, they do sometimes pop up in Bandai Namco Cross Stores. And even if they are sold out, you can always browse the shop’s other sticker offerings, like the super cute and very popular Tamagotchi stickers that you can dress up just like in the game.

: Kiddy Land : A beloved toy store specializing in popular character goods, Kiddy Land is brimming with 3D stickers of the most kawaii characters, from Chiikawa and Sanrio to Snoopy and Crayon Shin-chan.

: Don Quijote : The souvenir and variety retail giant has jumped on the puku puku trend with a hearty offering of sticker options to choose from. Donki has you covered when it comes to funny and unique designs, with stickers of the Donpen penguin mascot, Jagarico potato sticks and many more.

: Harajuku Takeshita Street : Harajuku’s packed Takeshita Street is always quick to spot and stock trends, and the sticker craze is no different. You can find puku puku stickers on the shelves and racks of nearly all vendors on the famous street.

: ¥100 Shops: Don’t discount the humble ¥100 shop! Chains like Daiso, Seria and Can Do stock 3D stickers, too, and at a price point that can’t be beat.