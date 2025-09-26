Many people travel to Japan just to sample its wondrous cuisine. Ranging from impeccably curated omakase sushi experiences to the bustling row of street food stalls in Osaka’s Shinsaibashi, there’s an infinite variety of dishes to choose from. Tonkatsu, a staple of the country’s yoshoku scene — which encompasses Western-style food adapted to suit Japanese tastes — is a must-try item for most serious foodies. Like udon noodles or hambagu steak, these deep-fried pork cutlets can be found in classrooms, convenience stores and menus all over the country; but here’s a small selection of famed tonkatsu restaurants in the culinary capital of Tokyo.

Ponta Honke (Ueno)

With over a century of history, Ponta Honke (est. 1905) has traditionally been known as one of the “Big Three” tonkatsu restaurants in Ueno, one of Tokyo’s oldest and most culturally renowned shitamachi (old downtown) neighborhoods. It’s a classic yoshoku restaurant, a byproduct of the Meiji era’s cultural fusion.

Current owner Yoshihiko Shimada is Ponta Honke’s fourth generation head. Everything at the store is done by hand, including the expertly chopped cabbage side dish. Featuring only the core of the loin, slow-fried to perfection, the cutlet is dressed in a special Worcestershire sauce.

Tonkatsu Sugita (Kuramae)

Founded in 1977, Sugita is a long-established gem led by second generation owner Mitsuaki Sato. The shop’s cutlets are fried in two different pans with distinct oil temperatures; they’re first placed in a medium temperature to lock in the flavor, then transferred to a lower temperature to be thoroughly cooked, and finally back to the first pan to drain the oil. Sugita sources its breadcrumbs from a local bakery in Asakusa, ensuring a fresh, yet long-lasting crispiness.

Tonkatsu Narikura (Asagaya)

Referred to as “The God of Fried Foods” by one reviewer, Narikura — an understated spot on a quiet residential street — has achieved the near-impossible feat of a 4.24 star rating on Tabelog. It was also selected as a Michelin Bib Gourmand restaurant. At first glance, the shop’s unusually pale tonkatsu might look uncooked; but it’s really a result of low-carb breadcrumbs, fried at low heat. In addition to this delicately flavorful cutlet, Narikura also specializes in a mille-feuille style cutlet, featuring layers of tender meat.

Kanda Ponchiken (Jimbocho)

Selected as a Michelin Bib Gourmand restaurant for 10 consecutive years, Ponchiken has been a favorite among tonkatsu lovers for years. Featuring a traditional Japanese-style interior, the restaurant is known for its carefully selected domestic pork and crispy coating, achieved with meticulous temperature control and high-quality oil. If you’re visiting Tokyo’s book town Jimbocho, Ponchiken is located within walking distance.

Katsu Pulipo (Shinjuku)

Situated near Seibu Shinjuku Station, Katsu Pulipo consistently gets rave reviews for its incredible variety of carefully double-fried katsu. It features over 10 different types of premium pork, served with piping hot rice in a clay pot. There’s also a sister location in Harajuku, named Pretty Pork Factory & Katsu Pulipo.

Tonkatsu Marugo (Akihabara)

Popular Akihabara joint Marugo is bustling during the day and at dinner time, and for good reason: their special loin cutlet is 30g more in volume than a typical cutlet, and uses meat closer to the shoulder loin. If you’re in the Akihabara area — Tokyo’s “Electric Town” — we recommend checking out this spot.

Tonkatsu Iwai (Daimon)

Established in 2015, Iwai serves the rare Roppaku Kurobuta, a kind of Berkshire pig raised in Kagoshima Prefecture. Served with wasabi stems and Kagoshima soy sauce, Iwai’s cutlets are tender and flavorful. Its location is also in close proximity to Shiba Park — a popular sightseeing spot for Tokyo Tower gazing — making it a great choice for visitors.

Katsuyoshi (Ningyocho)

Located in a Ningyocho back alley, Katsuyoshi has a cozy retro feel thanks to its refurbished traditional home interior and wooden touches. At the counter, you can watch the owner-chef at work preparing your meal. The kitchen features two copper pots, where deep-fry pork cutlets are cooked at different temperatures depending on the dish. Katsuyoshi is also well-known for their delicious fried seafood, like scallops and tiger prawns.

